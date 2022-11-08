ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr fires bold Stephen Curry claim that will terrify rest of the NBA

The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101 at Chase Center, erasing a double-digit second-half deficit behind much-improved play from the bench, dogged defense and palpable team-wide determination. Draymond Green dominated on both ends despite scoring just two points. Andrew Wiggins had 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, making life hard on Darius Garland and […] The post Steve Kerr fires bold Stephen Curry claim that will terrify rest of the NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Warriors vet Andre Iguodala gets brutally honest on relationship drama with Ja Morant, Grizzlies

According to Andre Iguodala, the one thing he’s most proud of in his career is that he has a “good relationship” with every single teammate he’s ever had. The Golden State Warriors veteran dropped this revelation on CJ McCollum’s podcast, and naturally, the New Orleans Pelicans guard had to double-check with Iggy if the same […] The post Warriors vet Andre Iguodala gets brutally honest on relationship drama with Ja Morant, Grizzlies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Glaring Joel Embiid stat points out Sixers’ serious problem without James Harden

The Philadelphia 76ers dropped their second game following James Harden’s foot injury by a score of 104-95 to the Atlanta Hawks. An insane 18-4 fourth-quarter run by the Sixers’ bench made the final score look not so bad but the Hawks absolutely owned this game. The +/- column shows everything that went wrong for the […] The post Glaring Joel Embiid stat points out Sixers’ serious problem without James Harden appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry caps off epic comeback win vs. Cavs with look-away triple, night-night celly

If you missed Friday’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, then you better get on YouTube at the soonest possible time to check out the highlights. It was another classic performance from the great Stephen Curry as he willed the defending champions back to a 106-101 win against the Cavs. Curry […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry caps off epic comeback win vs. Cavs with look-away triple, night-night celly appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Will Kyrie Irving play for Nets vs. Lakers amid suspension?

Brooklyn Nets’ star Kyrie Irving will reportedly not play on Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers, per Brian Lewis. Irving was previously slapped with a 5-game suspension, but his timetable for return is unclear at the moment. Irving, who shared a video on his social media which contained anti-Semitic elements and later deleted the video, […] The post Will Kyrie Irving play for Nets vs. Lakers amid suspension? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry sounds off on his sheer dominance after another 40-point explosion

Stephen Curry willed his team to a much-needed victory again on Friday night, dropping 40 points on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Golden State Warriors’ hard-fought 106-101 victory. He not only scored at least 40 points for the second game in a row, but dominated the fourth quarter in truly singular fashion just like he […] The post Stephen Curry sounds off on his sheer dominance after another 40-point explosion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ClutchPoints

Paolo Banchero to get some help with pending return of veteran sharpshooter Gary Harris

The Orlando Magic have been without Gary Harris in the lineup since the start of the season as he’s been recovering from off-season knee surgery. But according to Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel, Harris is getting close to making his 2022-23 season debut. Now in his ninth year in the NBA, Gary Harris has […] The post Paolo Banchero to get some help with pending return of veteran sharpshooter Gary Harris appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ORLANDO, FL
ClutchPoints

3 people most to blame for Heat’s disappointing start to 2022-23 season

The Miami Heat very nearly pulled off an incredible rally against the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals to make it back to the NBA Finals. Instead, they came up just short, and have been working on finding their way back to the Finals this season. Unfortunately, the early results haven’t […] The post 3 people most to blame for Heat’s disappointing start to 2022-23 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Cavs star Donovan Mitchell’s reactions to Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson balling out are priceless

The Utah Jazz still remain to be one of the biggest surprises of the season as they continue to build on their unexpectedly strong start to 2022-23. The strong play of Jordan Clarkson has been integral to this team’s success, and for his part, former Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell could not help but react to Clarkson’s dominant start to the season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Lakers linked to 3 free agents amid LeBron James’ injury

Officially, LeBron James is listed as day-to-day with a left adductor strain. However, NBA guru Shams Charania also reported on Thursday that the Los Angeles Lakers intend to have their superstar sit out their next two games, thereby giving him a total of eight days to rest up and recuperate. That wasn’t all that Shams […] The post RUMOR: Lakers linked to 3 free agents amid LeBron James’ injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
120K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy