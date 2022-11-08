Read full article on original website
Kevin Durant’s 3-word reaction to Warriors star Stephen Curry’s 40-point outburst vs. Cavs
Stephen Curry has done it again. The Golden State Warriors came into their matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers as heavy underdogs. The Dubs have mightily struggled this season, so many expected them to bow to the white-hot Cavs. However, Curry refused to let that happen, taking control of the game up until the final minute.
Steve Kerr fires bold Stephen Curry claim that will terrify rest of the NBA
The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101 at Chase Center, erasing a double-digit second-half deficit behind much-improved play from the bench, dogged defense and palpable team-wide determination. Draymond Green dominated on both ends despite scoring just two points. Andrew Wiggins had 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, making life hard on Darius Garland and […] The post Steve Kerr fires bold Stephen Curry claim that will terrify rest of the NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s blunt response to idea of benching Klay Thompson for Jordan Poole
The Golden State Warriors are off to a rough start to the 2022-23 season. At 4-7, they are struggling on both sides of the ball, especially on defense. One suggestion floating around is to invigorate the offense a little more by getting Jordan Poole in the starting lineup and moving Klay Thompson to the bench amid his shooting woes.
Warriors vet Andre Iguodala gets brutally honest on relationship drama with Ja Morant, Grizzlies
According to Andre Iguodala, the one thing he’s most proud of in his career is that he has a “good relationship” with every single teammate he’s ever had. The Golden State Warriors veteran dropped this revelation on CJ McCollum’s podcast, and naturally, the New Orleans Pelicans guard had to double-check with Iggy if the same […] The post Warriors vet Andre Iguodala gets brutally honest on relationship drama with Ja Morant, Grizzlies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blazers’ Damian Lillard smacks down fan complaining about fantasy team
The Portland Trail Blazers just racked up yet another win on Thursday despite not having Damian Lillard in the lineup. The point guard was just as ecstatic about it while on the sidelines, but not everyone was happy. One fan (fittingly hidden by his Twitter name, LeBronchitis) called him out...
‘This game depresses you’: Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns slaps Anthony Edwards with harsh NBA reality
There’s been a lot of buzz surrounding the Minnesota Timberwolves of late, and sadly, they haven’t been all good. For one, Anthony Edwards has been struggling to start the new year, which has drawn some criticism from fans and experts alike. Karl-Anthony Towns is the leader of this...
Glaring Joel Embiid stat points out Sixers’ serious problem without James Harden
The Philadelphia 76ers dropped their second game following James Harden’s foot injury by a score of 104-95 to the Atlanta Hawks. An insane 18-4 fourth-quarter run by the Sixers’ bench made the final score look not so bad but the Hawks absolutely owned this game. The +/- column shows everything that went wrong for the […] The post Glaring Joel Embiid stat points out Sixers’ serious problem without James Harden appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The 1 Knicks player that is garnering trade interest across the NBA
The New York Knicks have had a decent start to the 2022-23 season, as their win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night pushed their record back to .500 at 6-6 through 12 games. And even though the season is young, teams have already begun to identify Immanuel Quickley as a potential trade target as their current campaign progresses.
WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry caps off epic comeback win vs. Cavs with look-away triple, night-night celly
If you missed Friday’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, then you better get on YouTube at the soonest possible time to check out the highlights. It was another classic performance from the great Stephen Curry as he willed the defending champions back to a 106-101 win against the Cavs. Curry […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry caps off epic comeback win vs. Cavs with look-away triple, night-night celly appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joel Embiid speaks out on Doc Rivers’ ‘wrong decision’ after Sixers loss to Hawks
Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers endured a tough loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night, their third defeat in the last four games. Adding to the frustrations for Sixers fans was the fact that Embiid was taken out of the game in the third quarter with four fouls, which immediately led to a Hawks run in the period.
Stephen Curry’s sage advice for Jordan Poole amid tough start to 2022-23
Odds are against Jordan Poole establishing himself as the greatest shooter ever. He probably won’t win back-to-back MVPs whether or not one of them is unanimous. As much as the most optimistic fans cross their fingers otherwise, Poole is unlikely to win three more titles with the Golden State Warriors, too.
Will Kyrie Irving play for Nets vs. Lakers amid suspension?
Brooklyn Nets’ star Kyrie Irving will reportedly not play on Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers, per Brian Lewis. Irving was previously slapped with a 5-game suspension, but his timetable for return is unclear at the moment. Irving, who shared a video on his social media which contained anti-Semitic elements and later deleted the video, […] The post Will Kyrie Irving play for Nets vs. Lakers amid suspension? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry sounds off on his sheer dominance after another 40-point explosion
Stephen Curry willed his team to a much-needed victory again on Friday night, dropping 40 points on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Golden State Warriors’ hard-fought 106-101 victory. He not only scored at least 40 points for the second game in a row, but dominated the fourth quarter in truly singular fashion just like he […] The post Stephen Curry sounds off on his sheer dominance after another 40-point explosion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Paolo Banchero to get some help with pending return of veteran sharpshooter Gary Harris
The Orlando Magic have been without Gary Harris in the lineup since the start of the season as he’s been recovering from off-season knee surgery. But according to Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel, Harris is getting close to making his 2022-23 season debut. Now in his ninth year in the NBA, Gary Harris has […] The post Paolo Banchero to get some help with pending return of veteran sharpshooter Gary Harris appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joel Embiid reveals concerning shoulder issue after dominant performance in Sixers win vs. Hawks
PHILADELPHIA – Amid a ton of frustrations surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers, it’s nice to remember that they still have Joel Embiid. The big man dominated the Atlanta Hawks to the tune of 42 points on 14-25 shooting, 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks in a 121-109 Sixers win.
3 people most to blame for Heat’s disappointing start to 2022-23 season
The Miami Heat very nearly pulled off an incredible rally against the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals to make it back to the NBA Finals. Instead, they came up just short, and have been working on finding their way back to the Finals this season. Unfortunately, the early results haven’t […] The post 3 people most to blame for Heat’s disappointing start to 2022-23 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cavs star Donovan Mitchell’s reactions to Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson balling out are priceless
The Utah Jazz still remain to be one of the biggest surprises of the season as they continue to build on their unexpectedly strong start to 2022-23. The strong play of Jordan Clarkson has been integral to this team’s success, and for his part, former Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell could not help but react to Clarkson’s dominant start to the season.
Jaylen Brown provides enouraging injury update after missing Celtics’ win vs. Pistons
The Boston Celtics took care of business on Saturday night, taking down the Detroit Pistons, 117-108, at the Little Ceasars Arena. This was in spite of the fact that the Celtics were shorthanded after Jaylen Brown was forced to sit out the game due to a knee injury. Jayson Tatum...
RUMOR: Lakers linked to 3 free agents amid LeBron James’ injury
Officially, LeBron James is listed as day-to-day with a left adductor strain. However, NBA guru Shams Charania also reported on Thursday that the Los Angeles Lakers intend to have their superstar sit out their next two games, thereby giving him a total of eight days to rest up and recuperate. That wasn’t all that Shams […] The post RUMOR: Lakers linked to 3 free agents amid LeBron James’ injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It keeps happening’: Stephen Curry, Warriors’ unfair ‘advantage’ called out by Cavs coach
The post ‘It keeps happening’: Stephen Curry, Warriors’ unfair ‘advantage’ called out by Cavs coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
