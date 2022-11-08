Read full article on original website
Related
How did Erie County vote in the New York State governor's race?
How did Erie County voters vote in the governor's race ? 7 News took a deeper dive into the data, town by town.
wbfo.org
Gov. Kathy Hochul, elected to a full term, has four years to make her mark on New York
Now that Kathy Hochul has won the governor’s seat in her own right, what will her full term in office look like? The governor has offered some hints, but not a lot of details. In her campaign, Hochul emphasized protecting abortion rights and highlighted how her opponent, Republican Rep....
New York Judge Makes History On Election Night
Last night was a history-making night in New York State both on the state level and the local level. As the polls closed, Governor Kathy Hochul became the first female to be elected as Governor in New York, she wasn't the only person making history. In Buffalo, Judge Gary Wilson...
Michael Kearns wins race for Erie County Clerk
Michael Kearns has won the race for Erie County Clerk. Kearns, a Republican, faced off against Democrat Melissa Hartman.
Two party chairs on down-to-the-wire New York Governor's race
Two party chairman with two different visions of the NY Governor’s race. Erie County Democrat and Republican party chairmen, Jeremy Zellner and Michael Kracker appeared on WBEN Tuesday, as voters were heading to the polls.
25th District: Joe Morelle declares victory, Singletary congratulates
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following a Wednesday morning press conference explaining Tuesday night’s delays in reporting election results, Republican candidate La’Ron Singeltary has conceded the election. This comes after an initial call late Tuesday for investigations into the “unprecedented irregularities.”. He offered winner Joe Morelle his...
Live Election 2022 coverage: Winners, losers and analysis of historic mid-terms
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It’s finally here: the end of the 2022 election season. Will there be a red wave or a red ripple, will either affect races in Syracuse and Central New York? Will abortion rights or rising inflation prove the stronger motivator for voters this year?. Locally, Onondaga...
Home improvement contractor pleads guilty to defrauding seven victims
According to the district attorney's office, he entered into home improvement contracts with seven victims and once he received substantial down payments he abandoned the projects.
Monroe County voter turnout so far
Monroe County is updating providing voter turnout updates throughout Election Day.
Buffalo man arrested for gun possession, has four previous felonies
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police announced that a 54-year-old Buffalo man was arrested Saturday and charged with multiple felonies. Buffalo Police say an investigation was opened after a community member alerted police to an unknown subject making concerning comments. The Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit say they immediately began an investigation and identified Sean Brown […]
AG James wins millions from notorious Buffalo landlord
New York Attorney General Letitia James won Monday a $5.1 million lawsuit against a notorious Buffalo landlord.
Popular Ice Cream Company Expanding In Western New York
People in the Buffalo area love its food and snacks, and ice cream routinely ranks near the top on everyone's list. The recent news from a major ice cream manufacturer whose expanding its operations is welcome news to tummies around the area. If you are an ice cream fan, then...
lafourchegazette.com
Plaisance to become Lockport's Mayor
Republican Barry Plaisance will be the next Mayor in the Town of Lockport. With 100% of the precincts reporting, Plaisance won the special election to fill the remaining time on former Mayor Ed Reinhardt's term. Plaisance won 58% of the vote to avoid a run-off with the aforementioned Reinhardt, who...
“This could’ve gotten ugly”: DA Flynn details Thursday shootings on Buffalo’s West Side
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jeffery Griffin, 48, has been charged Friday after he allegedly opened fire at two different locations on Buffalo’s lower West Side. He’s facing a long list of charges, for allegedly shooting a woman in the leg on Pennsylvania Street and allegedly shooting three bullets in the Alba De Vida methadone clinic. […]
Retired Buffalo teacher accused of transferring home deed to avoid potential financial judgment under Child Victims Act
A retired Buffalo teacher being sued in a Child Victims Act case is now accused of transferring the deed to her home ahead of a potential judgment to pay damages.
Police: Security guard tackles active shooter at Buffalo drug clinic
A man with a rifle fired shots inside a substance abuse treatment facility on Buffalo’s West Side Thursday morning, Buffalo Police confirmed, adding that no one was hit by gunfire inside the clinic.
pix11.com
NY Gov. Hochul looks to become 1st woman elected to office
Kathy Hochul, who became New York’s governor when her predecessor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid scandal, is looking to make history Tuesday by becoming the first woman to win election to the job. NY Gov. Hochul looks to become 1st woman elected …. Kathy Hochul, who became New York’s governor...
wbfo.org
Buffalo, What's Next? | Hope for Seniors, Refugees And Others
Today we look at two unique service programs. Daysi Ball, director of the Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers' Hope program talks about her work with seniors. Then Dr. Myron Glick MD, CEO Of Jericho Road Community Health Center shares stories of his work and the expanding VIVE La CASA Center housing facility for refugees and immigrants.
New York State To Charge For Car Deer Wrecks?
The Fall is well underway across New York State and the leaves have changed color and fallen to the ground. For some, this is the best time of the year in the Empire State. As a life long New York State resident, I have often said that the best part of the year is from September 21st until New Year's day.
Buffalo man who allegedly threw brick at FBI office identified
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested and is accused of throwing a brick at the Buffalo FBI office on Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Attorney said. The incident happened around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. 43-year-old Octavio Smith of Buffalo allegedly threw the brick multiple times at the lobby window, breaking it. Smith was detained […]
Comments / 3