Saint Louis, MO

Map: The 17 St. Louis area lakes stocked with fish

ST. LOUIS – There are plenty of lakes stocked with fish in Missouri. The St. Louis and Kansas City areas have 30 urban city lakes stocked by the Missouri Department of Conservation. Channel catfish are stocked April through September, and trout are stocked at selected lakes during the winter.
Urban League to offer thousands of free Thanksgiving meals in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis will offer thousands of free Thanksgiving meals to families in need ahead of the holiday. Organizers plan to serve meals to 2,500 families from noon to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at the Urban League headquarters (1408 North Kingshighway Boulevard). Meals will include turkey, sides, desserts and more. Urban League president Michael McMillan reminded community members of the event Saturday via Twitter.
Snow surprise overnight for metro-east

ST. LOUIS — This morning, there was a double-digit drop in temperature. Dress warm if you plan on facing these frigid temperatures this morning. On the Missouri side of the river, snow showers are possible. Check out this video from the metro-east, this is in Belleville. The snow there looks like it’s about two inches deep.
PHOTOS: FOX 2 viewers capture first fall snowfall around the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – A snowy Saturday for some near the St. Louis area. It marks the first snowfall for many residents south of St. Louis city and in the Metro East. Projections show some saw up to five inches of snow overnight. The National Weather Service in St. Louis said that snow events can be hard for forecasting models to predict at time. In this case, the NWS reports parts of the region saw 5 to 6 times more snow than what was originally forecast.
Saint Louis, MO
