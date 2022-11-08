Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Eatwell Store Scheduled to Open in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenChesterfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
Operation Food Search giving away 1,000 free turkeys Friday in Overland
Operation Food Search, a St. Louis hunger relief program, will give away 1,000 free turkeys Friday in Overland for families in need.
Map: The 17 St. Louis area lakes stocked with fish
ST. LOUIS – There are plenty of lakes stocked with fish in Missouri. The St. Louis and Kansas City areas have 30 urban city lakes stocked by the Missouri Department of Conservation. Channel catfish are stocked April through September, and trout are stocked at selected lakes during the winter.
Thanksgiving supplies delivered to families in need today
Families in need are able to get Thanksgiving supplies today. This is thanks to Schnucks and Operation Food Search.
Urban League to offer thousands of free Thanksgiving meals in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis will offer thousands of free Thanksgiving meals to families in need ahead of the holiday. Organizers plan to serve meals to 2,500 families from noon to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at the Urban League headquarters (1408 North Kingshighway Boulevard). Meals will include turkey, sides, desserts and more. Urban League president Michael McMillan reminded community members of the event Saturday via Twitter.
Jeff Revelle Solar Art will heat up the holidays at The Miracle Saturday, Nov. 26
ST. LOUIS – Jeff Revelle Solar Art will heat up the holidays at The Miracle on St. Francois Street on Saturday, November 26. Revelle uses sun and magnifying glasses to burn intricate images into wood. He will do the same at the holiday event in Old Town Florissant, Mo.
St. Louis area snow pictures from Fox 2 viewers
ST. LOUIS — Here are a few snow photos submitted by Fox 2 viewers. Residents of St. Louis and surrounding areas were surprised to see snow on Saturday morning.
Operation Food Search, Schnucks partner to pass out 1,000 Thanksgiving meals
On a chilly fall Friday, cars are lining up outside Operation Food Search in Overland.
Snow blankets Belleville, almost five inches fall Saturday
The first snow of the season has arrived to the surprise of many after temperatures peaked up to 80 degrees just a few days ago.
Girls Inc. St. Louis held annual ‘Strong, Smart, and Bold’ luncheon
Girls Inc. St. Louis held its 16th annual "Strong, Smart, and Bold" luncheon at the Ritz-Carlton on Friday.
Snow surprise overnight for metro-east
ST. LOUIS — This morning, there was a double-digit drop in temperature. Dress warm if you plan on facing these frigid temperatures this morning. On the Missouri side of the river, snow showers are possible. Check out this video from the metro-east, this is in Belleville. The snow there looks like it’s about two inches deep.
Terry Crews visits three St. Louis Co. schools, promotes new children’s book
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Well-known actor and former NFL player Terry Crews enjoyed his time with hundreds of young students Friday at three elementary schools in St. Louis County. Crews paid a visit to Buder and Marion Elementary Schools in the Ritenour School District and Halls Ferry Elementary...
PHOTOS: FOX 2 viewers capture first fall snowfall around the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS – A snowy Saturday for some near the St. Louis area. It marks the first snowfall for many residents south of St. Louis city and in the Metro East. Projections show some saw up to five inches of snow overnight. The National Weather Service in St. Louis said that snow events can be hard for forecasting models to predict at time. In this case, the NWS reports parts of the region saw 5 to 6 times more snow than what was originally forecast.
University City student honored for rescuing child during July flooding
University City High School honored a student Friday after he rescued a child during the historic flooding in July.
More St. Louis businesses broken into, including popular BBQ restaurant
The police are looking into multiple overnight break-ins in the St. Louis area. It includes several businesses that were targeted at the same strip mall.
Cold weather arrives day after record-breaking warm
People throughout the St. Louis area are preparing for winter, as the chilly weather has returned and will only get colder over the weekend.
Why was there a snowy surprise this Saturday morning?
Some woke up this morning to the surprise of snow on the ground.
St. Louis brothers celebrate veteran’s milestone birthday, army service
It’s Joe Gaurino’s 100th birthday, and the newly crowned centenarian is holding court.
Veterans in St. Louis area are getting free home repairs
For the owner of a north St. Louis County home, a leaky roof led to a conversation, an application, and some much-needed home repairs.
What are you doing about it? Veteran Day specials for veterans and military
Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
Dogs rescued from property in Farmington
The Humane Society of Missouri's animal cruelty task force rescued nine starving dogs from a property in Farmington.
