ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Film composer and industrial music innovator J.G. Thirlwell to play Orlando in December

By Matthew Moyer
Orlando Weekly
Orlando Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=206a1K_0j3DrRO500
J.G. Thirwell

Here's a little early holiday gift for Orlando music fans, courtesy Timucua Arts Foundation and Modern Music Movement. Electronic musician and composer J.G. Thirlwell is heading to Orlando in December to play an ambitious new solo work, Silver Mantis.

Depending on your aesthetic inclinations, you may know Thirlwell best from his seminal and riotous industrial project Foetus and all of its many offshoots — Scraping Foetus Off the Whell, You've Got Foetus on Your Breath, etc. — which expertly mixed his compositional ambitions with synth-punk attitude.

You may know him as the composer behind scores for cutting-edge animated shows like The Venture Bros. and Archer .  Or if you're particularly out on the fringes, you probably heard pieces Thirlwell wrote for avant ensembles like Bang on a Can or Kronos Quartet.

JIm Thirlwell plays Silver Mantis at Timucua Arts Foundation on Friday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. Ticketing information TBA.

[location-1]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Orlando Weekly

Orlando, are you ready? Electric Daisy Carnival is here

The multi-day EDM extravaganza Electric Daisy Carnival is here! Taking over Tinker Field in downtown Orlando, EDC is bringing in big names like Afrojack, Green Velvet, REZZ, Alison Wonderland and a legion of other star producers and DJs. Few festivals around these parts are as immersive as EDC, which this year boasts five themed stages, including the keneticField stage (“always in motion, forever evolving”) and the circuitGROUNDS, which is about being “rooted in the land in which we dance.” At this three-day weekender, the eclectic and fantastically attired attendees often overshadow the performers, so if you’re planning to attend you’d better be fabulous. Friday-Sunday, Nov. 11-13, Tinker Field, 287 S. Tampa Ave., orlando.electricdaisycarnival.com, $200-$410.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Remi Wolf steers "Gwingle Gwongle Tour" into Orlando's Plaza Live

Future-forward pop star Remi Wolf’s “Gwingle Gwongle Tour” is finally landing in Orlando next week. The L.A.-based singer-songwriter has a musical aesthetic that is eccentric and unique — with songs that ping-pong between genres, from disco to funk to lo-fi to pop to rock. Wolf’s bold and colorful personality has her turning the tables on a somewhat overtaxed bedroom-pop genre, reforming it into something that has been described by the New York Times as “hypercolored explosions.” After listening to collaborations with other indie-pop new-schoolers like Still Woozy and Wallows, we are excited to see Wolf’s radiance shine during her Plaza Live show.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Kickkone is part of a West Orlando rap scene that is getting attention far beyond Orange County

Have you ever heard someone complain that they miss old-school hip-hop because the rap coming out today all sounds the same? From a distance, this may seem to be accurate, but if you’re deep into a genre, the distinctions become more clear. An artist’s sound is as unique as a fingerprint, and it requires an educated ear to discern differences. Producer Africa Black picked up on the original sounds coming from Richyy Rich and Kickkone early on, which is one reason he asked them both to appear on “Blood on the Leaves,” a song he executive produced in January of this year.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Dream-pop band Hovvdy cancels Friday night show at The Social

UPDATE: As per The Social, Hovvdy have canceled Friday night's Orlando tour stop. This indie-pop bill is a quality double shot of rising acts. Austin-born band Hovvdy have been steady wooing people with their rustic and gossamer dream-pop. With intricate harmonies and textures, their slowcore-influenced music is crafted with gentle dynamics that plumb introspection without slipping into a coma.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Casselberry Art House holds opening event for 'Parallel Illusion' group show of collage and assemblage

Though it officially opened last week, this reception on Saturday gives you a chance to meet the creators behind the new Parallel Illusion group art show at the Casselberry Art House. Billed as a collection of collage and assemblage that “explores the enigmatic,” the eye-popping lineup of participating artists is more than worth the trip out of metro Orlando. Idly perusing the list, we’re intrigued by what Illuminated Paths/Broken Machine Films mailman Joshua Rogers has in store; we can’t wait to peep new and disorienting collages by Dnl Hrs; and we eagerly anticipate what Shannon Rae Lindsey will present on the heels of her recent residency in the space.
CASSELBERRY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Indie-rockers Silversun Pickups bring the fuzz and swoon to Orlando next week

When L.A.’s Silversun Pickups landed onto the national scene, it was with a seismic thud on 2006 debut album Carnavas. It immediately established them as a pop-savvy indie-rock force that, with some help from Billy Corgan’s very own devices, effectively made the Smashing Pumpkins pointless. Since then, they’ve continued to further hone their dynamic, guitar-powered indie rock.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Tigers Jaw to play Orlando's Social with Heart Attack Man and Glitterer on Saturday

Adventurous and inventive indie-rock band Tigers Jaw are on a headlining tour, airing out songs from both newest album I Won’t Care How You Remember Me and the very recently released spin-off EP Old Clothes. The Scranton-born band, formed in 2005, have been in a state of constant creative evolution through the years — crafting both captivating lyrics and head-banging hits that show the band’s extensive range. Emotionally driven with power and substance, Tigers Jaw is just as physical a musical force as their name conjures up.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Catch up with C.B. Carlyle and the Desert Angels on new singles roundup 'Where Bones Glow'

In a rather short amount of time, Lake County’s C.B. Carlyle and the Desert Angels have already made their mark as one of the area’s most captivating acts. Just in case you haven’t been following, they just released a new EP — their first collection since becoming a band — titled Where Bones Glow that’s a roundup of their first four singles along with two new songs. Where Bones Glow is a tidy, hit-packed primer that’ll catch you up on the moody spell they’ve been weaving with their Western gothic sounds. It’s some of the most conceptual and evocative country music being made around here right now, and it’s available on Bandcamp as a name-your-price download.
Orlando Weekly

An interview with Terrance Hunter, the 'young, gifted, Black and gay' new CEO of CFCArts

Central Florida Community Arts celebrated their 12th birthday last month by unveiling a new logo and ambassador program, and the party continues next weekend with their "Classic(al) Rock" concert at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on Nov. 19. But the most important news is their newly appointed "young, gifted, Black and gay" CEO Terrance Hunter, who recently talked with Orlando Weekly about his past and the future of the volunteer-driven organization he now leads.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando country radio station K92 FM to throw Jingle Jam concert featuring Walker Hayes

Orlando country radio station K92 FM is putting on an all-star 'Jingle Jam' concert in December. And local country music fans must have been good all year, because the lineup is stacked. This holiday-themed show features newer country and roots stars Walker Hayes, Parmalee, Easton Corbin and Nate Smith. The Jingle Jam happens on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. at the Hard Rock Live. Tickets go on sale Friday. Nov. 11 through Ticketmaster.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Black Restaurant Week kicks off Friday in the Orlando area

Black Restaurant Week returns to the Orlando area this Friday, shining a spotlight on local, Black-owned eateries in our area. Running from Friday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 20, Black Restaurant Week focuses in on Black restauranteurs, bartenders, chefs, caterers and food truck operators throughout the state. Some of the Orlando-area restaurants promoted in this year's Black Restaurant Week are: B Cupcakes 3030 E. Semoran Blvd.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Walt Disney World to close for Tropical Storm Nicole

The most magical place on Earth will be closed tomorrow morning. Walt Disney World posted an update to the weather section of their website at 11 a.m. on Nov. 9, stating that their theme parks will begin to have a phased closure starting at 5 p.m today. The parks will remain closed through the morning of Nov. 10 and will likely not reopen at their normally scheduled hours, according to the update. Animal Kingdom will be closing today at 5 p.m., Hollywood Studios will be closing at 6 p.m., and Magic Kingdom and Epcot will be closing at 7 p.m. Extended hours at Magic Kingdom will be canceled as well, alongside nighttime performances in all parks. Typhoon Lagoon will also close Nov. 10. Other theme parks around the Orlando area are taking precautions against Nicole as well.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Viral TikTok of seemingly injured dolphin at SeaWorld Orlando causes outrage

A TikTok that seems to show a dolphin bleeding at SeaWorld Orlando after being attacked by other dolphins is going viral. The video, posted by user @the.man.child, shows an injured dolphin resting on the side of the tank where Dolphin Adventures is performed.The poster claims the dolphin was attacked by other dolphins at the park and trainers can be heard calling off the show in the clip's audio. "A dolphin pod at SeaWorld Orlando today repeatedly attacked one of the dolphins in the pod, while the trainers were trying to do the show, causing the dolphin to start bleeding," they wrote.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando Beer Festival takes over the Milk District's Festival Park this weekend

Get ready to sample a beer (or five) at the Orlando Beer Festival this weekend at the Milk District’s Festival Park. Boasting more than 200 different beverages for tasting, from refreshingly hazy IPAs to malty lagers and crisp craft pilsners, this fest brings the quality and quantity. Don’t worry, there will be plenty of local eats to soak up the alcohol, with the Tasty Takeover Food Truck hosting Hot Asian Buns, Supreme Wings, The Knot and many more.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Celebrate 100 years of the Orange County Library System in 2023

It's time to wish the Orange County Library System a happy 100th birthday. The OCLS public library network is set to celebrate a century of service to Central Floridians in January. The 100 Year Celebration kicks off on Jan. 7, 2023 at the Orlando Public Library downtown. From 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., attendees will be able to take part in a wide variety of activities, including family story time, an escape room game, a mocktail event and an improv show.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Kissimmee's World Food Trucks serves up a global showcase with a distinctly Latin edge

The past decade in Central Florida has seen a paradigm shift in the dining scene, transmogrifying the food truck from roadside convenience to gourmet thrill. And Kissimmee's World Food Trucks is the grand natural evolution. Holding claim to being Central Florida's first permanent food truck park, World Food Trucks is now a buzzing hive of over 50 vendors bundled in a backlot on the tourist corridor's more affordable strip, directly across from Fun Spot Kissimmee.
KISSIMMEE, FL
Orlando Weekly

Dark electronic prophets Legendary Pink Dots will enchant Orlando on Thursday

Frontman and lyricist Edward Ka-Spel, of the long-standing post-punk, avant-garde and spell-binding music experience the Legendary Pink Dots, has no intention of slowing down lest life catch up with him. For the band’s recent online “Hallowe’en Special,” Ka-Spel chronicled a close encounter with the fragility of life’s interconnectedness — a real and recent story of jaywalking as a vehicle dangerously shared the same lane — his quiet, ethereal voice hovering over lugubrious music with an impassioned reflection: “To pause is to realize how big the picture really is, and be overwhelmed.” Indeed, there’s been no pause for Ka-Spel in the 41 years since the creation of the Pink Dots. And despite the world coming to a devastating halt in the spring of 2020, Ka-Spel has been as prolific as ever, releasing four solo albums in the first four months of this year, as well as the latest Pink Dots album, The Museum of Human Happiness on Metropolis Records. [event-1]
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Legendary Shack Shakers to own yet another Orlando stage next week

When I first encountered the Legendary Shack Shakers early in their career, their name was obviously presumptive. Now, 20 years later, they are certifiably legendary as not just a cult band but one of the greatest stage acts of their generation thanks to the vision, artistry and live electricity of bandleader J.D. Wilkes, who’s like a Southern gothic Iggy Pop. The Legendary Shack Shakers are living greats who’ve never once half-stepped it on stage in two decades of playing on Orlando stages.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando Weekly

Orlando, FL
2K+
Followers
556
Post
354K+
Views
ABOUT

Orlando Weekly is the Orlando area’s award-winning alternative media company. We have been Orlando’s source for local and state news, opinion, events and culture for over 30 years.

 https://www.orlandoweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy