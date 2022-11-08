Read full article on original website
Yankees free agent Aaron Judge’s first day on market is rewarding
There were no new juicy Aaron Judge rumors Thursday, no word that the Yankees, San Francisco Giants or anyone else made a big offer on the day the free agent market opened. This eventual day for Judge was satisfying. For the third time, Judge is a Silver Slugger winner. Louisville...
Latest Carlos Correa rumors could be bad news for Dodgers
Former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa has officially entered free agency, but the Los Angeles Dodgers may stray away from him. Former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa may have dug himself into a hole for his association with the 2017 Houston Astros, putting some strains on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ pursuit of him.
Yankees eyeing superstar pitcher from the Astros to bolster starting rotation
The only starting pitcher the New York Yankees are set to lose is Jameson Taillon, who general manager Brian Cashman avoided discussing during his most recent press conference. Taillon served as a solid No. 5 pitcher, but the Yankees are trying to keep reallocating their costs at some positions so they can afford Aaron Judge and first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who is expected to make a bit more money in free agency.
San Diego Padres may be changing Fernando Tatis Jr.’s role
Fernando Tatis Jr. was supposed to be the shortstop of the present and future for the San Diego Padres. That may have changed. According to Alden Gonzalez at ESPN, Tatis may no longer have a home at short. Instead, he could get time at short, second, center, and left as the Padres could look to turn him into a super utility player.
Dodgers Pitcher Reacts to the Big Clayton Kershaw News
Dodgers fans aren't the only ones happy for a Clayton Kershaw return
How White Sox already have 1st big signing of winter
The White Sox have work to do addressing their roster this winter after a disappointing 2022 season. But Rick Hahn and Co. didn’t have to wait until the Hot Stove ignited to make their first big signing: bench coach Charlie Montoyo. New White Sox manager Pedro Grifol has an...
Justin Verlander reveals Yankees are free agency dinosaurs
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has chosen free agency with many options ahead of him, but he revealed the New York Yankees aren’t up to par. Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has many tough choices to make amidst his free agency, but the New York Yankees, despite being the wealthiest team in MLB, don’t seem to be top contenders.
We React To Verlander Opting Out & Discuss Astros' Free Agency
Tigers cut 6 players, including longtime outfielder
LAS VEGAS -- The Detroit Tigers waived six more players, including longtime outfielder Victor Reyes, to pare down their roster by Thursday’s deadline. Right-handed pitchers Luis Castillo, Bryan Garcia and Elvin Rodriguez; infielders Jermaine Palacios and Luis Garcia; and Reyes all cleared waivers and were outrighted. All but Luis Garcia will be eligible for free agency.
VERIFY: Yes, the Atlanta Braves sent pizza to Houston Astros after 2022 World Series win
ATLANTA — Baseball fans are questioning if the Atlanta Braves took part in a post-season tradition to send pizza to the World Series Champions after a tweet was mysteriously deleted from the Astros' Twitter that thanked the team for the pies. THE QUESTION. Did the Braves send the Astros...
Angels News: Agent Scott Boras Likes the Halos as a Landing Spot for his Clients
He says the impending sale of the team has no affect on his clients' decisions.
Jeff Passan broke Astros news on Instagram and fans are furious
MLB insider Jeff Passan stepped outside the Twitter algorithm to make a big announcement involving the Houston Astros and Rafael Montero, upsetting fans. Sports journalists are doing their best to navigate the downfall of Twitter, an information-sharing platform that has empowered journalists, activists and thought leaders for more than a decade.
