Is It Illegal to Warm A Car Up When You’re Not Inside In New York State?
Lately, it hasn't really seemed like winter is on the way since the weather has been pretty decent. But make no mistake, here in New York State, winter IS on the way. As a matter of fact, this winter is supposed to be brutal when it comes to frigid temperatures.
Nearly a Foot of Snow Could Soon Strike New York State
The weather has been pretty decent since the start of summer, all things considered. It's been very warm and that includes this past weekend and early this week; as temperatures across New York State reached the 70's and close to 80 degrees, which is rare for November. However, the warm...
Popular Ice Cream Company Expanding In Western New York
People in the Buffalo area love its food and snacks, and ice cream routinely ranks near the top on everyone's list. The recent news from a major ice cream manufacturer whose expanding its operations is welcome news to tummies around the area. If you are an ice cream fan, then...
Upstate NY Region Top 10 in US to Purchase a Cabin in the Woods
A new survey is out and if you are thinking about buying an investment property then look no further than Upstate New York. This beautiful region of the Adirondacks is the perfect setting to have your own cabin in the woods. What Were the Criteria For This Survey. A company...
A River Runs Through These 11 Great Upstate New York Towns
New York has so many wonderful rivers (big and small) which cross the Upstate region and beyond. In this gallery, we take a close look at 11 of New York State's great rivers. These include the Niagara, Susquehanna, Chenango, Hudson, Genesee, and others. There may be even one or two on here that you have never heard of. With each river, we highlight one great "river town" to go along with it. Take a look, maybe your own hometown is on this list. Or maybe, you'll get some new day trip or family vacation ideas!
Why the Third Thursday in November Is a Big Wine Deal in New York
What is the big deal that people are making over this one wine? The wine is called Beaujolais Nouveau (Bo-zha-lay new-voh) and don't refer to it as Boo jolais. Think of it this way, it is wine it doesn't scare you, so you don't need to call it Boo-jo-lais. Anyway,...
WCAX
NY Gov. Hochul prepares state for tropical depression Nicole
Vermont’s deer rifle season kicks off Saturday, The two-week season runs from November 12th to the 27th. Today is the annual Free Fishing Day in New York. Veteran runs 100 miles to raise awareness for support resources. Updated: 6 hours ago. This morning one Marine veteran is on the...
This City In New York State Is Among The Most Faithful In America
Surprise, surprise, there is actually one city in New York State with faithful people. I'm not going to lie; I'm jaded. It seems like no matter how great and amazing a mate is, they still get cheated on. I've never really had any cheating scandals in my personal relationships, but I have seen so many "couple goals" relationships break up do to a sneak link or two. But, it looks like there is still some hope!
Here Are The 13 Other Places Named New York Around The World
New Yorkers are indeed a special breed. So special, in fact, that you would think you can only find a true New Yorker in one place...New York. Well, as it turns out, there are 13 other places called New York around the world, according to Geo Targit. Before we get...
It’s New York State’s Last Free Fishing Day of the Year!
It's the final time of the year to cast a line in New York state waters for free this year and the Governor wants everyone to take advantage of it. It coincides with Veterans Day to also honor those who have served. When is The Last Day of Free Fishing...
NY SNAP recipients to receive at least another $95 in November
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Office of Temporary Disability and Assistance (OTDA) posted its emergency allotments (EA) schedule for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households in October. SNAP recipients will once again receive at least $95 in addition to their monthly benefits. SNAP benefits have been crucial...
Many New York Drivers Seem to Ignore This Law Every Day
Several drivers across New York State may be shocked to know that they are probably breaking this law every week and they could put kids at risk by doing so. Some people really don't know about this law in New York and it's alarming. It's also extremely dangerous to both drivers and children on the roadways. I came across this situation about a year ago and you only need to make this mistake once. I was driving on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie, New York when all of a sudden I was forced to slam on my brakes because the car in front of me came to a complete halt in the middle lane of the busy road. I immediately thought something had to be wrong. It wasn't until another car stopped in the lane next to the car ahead of me. Some cars continued to drive right past us.
The Best Upstate New York Chili for Those Chilly Days
As the days are starting to get shorter, the temperatures outside are beginning to drop along with it. When it gets chilly in Upstate New York, we can find comfort in lots of different delicious, hearty foods. But one of the best options on a chilly day is a good crock of homemade chili, of course, served in homes and restaurants all across the region.
Governor Results are In! How did Your Upstate NY County Vote?
If you went out and voted yesterday, you did your civic duty - and congratulations to Governor Kathy Hochul who on Tuesday became New York’s first female elected governor. It's the day after Election Day and naturally, some of us are feeling pretty good this morning, some not so much, but regardless, we'll be okay.
Changes coming to electronic recycling in New York State
Changes are coming for the way people recycle their old electronics in New York State come Jan. 1, 2023. Read more about the upcoming changes here:
Wildlife Hoarding Busted In New York! Hundreds of Birds In One Home!
When you think of the term 'hoarding' what comes to mind? I immediately picture episodes of that television show Hoarders on A&E TV, Homes filled with random items collected over years and years. For whatever reason the homeowner doesn't want to throw anything away and it gets overwhelming. There is...
Make Massive Money For Reporting Idling Cars in New York State
You can make some serious cash just by reporting cars and trucks that have been idling too long. There is this new program called the Citizens Air Complaint Program and New York is trying to become more 'green'. Anybody can see a car or truck idling, take a video and upload it and you get 25% of the fine that they have to pay.
Are you ready for some lake effect snow in Central NY?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It was less than a week ago that Central New York basked in a record-breaking, 80-degree day in early November. Now the payback begins: The season’s first lake effect snowfall is expected late this weekend and into Monday. It won’t be a lot -- an inch...
Certain Prisoners In New York State Lose Access To Their Free Tablets
Incarcerated individuals in one New York State no longer have access to electronic tablets. Many prisoners use the tablets, which were provided free of charge, to watch movies, read, send emails, do job training programs, and listen to music, according to the Gothamist. Apparently, the contract with the tablet provider,...
3 Capital Region Winter Getaways Named Most Romantic In U.S.
Looking to fire up the romance in your relationship? Book a getaway at one of the nation's best romantic getaways right in the Capital Region's backyard. Is there anything more romantic than heading to a winter destination with that special someone to get cozy by the fire for a weekend getaway? Not really, and we have so many great winter destinations to keep the romance going throughout the season.
