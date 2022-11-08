ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nearly a Foot of Snow Could Soon Strike New York State

The weather has been pretty decent since the start of summer, all things considered. It's been very warm and that includes this past weekend and early this week; as temperatures across New York State reached the 70's and close to 80 degrees, which is rare for November. However, the warm...
A River Runs Through These 11 Great Upstate New York Towns

New York has so many wonderful rivers (big and small) which cross the Upstate region and beyond. In this gallery, we take a close look at 11 of New York State's great rivers. These include the Niagara, Susquehanna, Chenango, Hudson, Genesee, and others. There may be even one or two on here that you have never heard of. With each river, we highlight one great "river town" to go along with it. Take a look, maybe your own hometown is on this list. Or maybe, you'll get some new day trip or family vacation ideas!
NY Gov. Hochul prepares state for tropical depression Nicole

Vermont’s deer rifle season kicks off Saturday, The two-week season runs from November 12th to the 27th. Today is the annual Free Fishing Day in New York. Veteran runs 100 miles to raise awareness for support resources. Updated: 6 hours ago. This morning one Marine veteran is on the...
This City In New York State Is Among The Most Faithful In America

Surprise, surprise, there is actually one city in New York State with faithful people. I'm not going to lie; I'm jaded. It seems like no matter how great and amazing a mate is, they still get cheated on. I've never really had any cheating scandals in my personal relationships, but I have seen so many "couple goals" relationships break up do to a sneak link or two. But, it looks like there is still some hope!
Many New York Drivers Seem to Ignore This Law Every Day

Several drivers across New York State may be shocked to know that they are probably breaking this law every week and they could put kids at risk by doing so. Some people really don't know about this law in New York and it's alarming. It's also extremely dangerous to both drivers and children on the roadways. I came across this situation about a year ago and you only need to make this mistake once. I was driving on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie, New York when all of a sudden I was forced to slam on my brakes because the car in front of me came to a complete halt in the middle lane of the busy road. I immediately thought something had to be wrong. It wasn't until another car stopped in the lane next to the car ahead of me. Some cars continued to drive right past us.
The Best Upstate New York Chili for Those Chilly Days

As the days are starting to get shorter, the temperatures outside are beginning to drop along with it. When it gets chilly in Upstate New York, we can find comfort in lots of different delicious, hearty foods. But one of the best options on a chilly day is a good crock of homemade chili, of course, served in homes and restaurants all across the region.
Make Massive Money For Reporting Idling Cars in New York State

You can make some serious cash just by reporting cars and trucks that have been idling too long. There is this new program called the Citizens Air Complaint Program and New York is trying to become more 'green'. Anybody can see a car or truck idling, take a video and upload it and you get 25% of the fine that they have to pay.
Certain Prisoners In New York State Lose Access To Their Free Tablets

Incarcerated individuals in one New York State no longer have access to electronic tablets. Many prisoners use the tablets, which were provided free of charge, to watch movies, read, send emails, do job training programs, and listen to music, according to the Gothamist. Apparently, the contract with the tablet provider,...
3 Capital Region Winter Getaways Named Most Romantic In U.S.

Looking to fire up the romance in your relationship? Book a getaway at one of the nation's best romantic getaways right in the Capital Region's backyard. Is there anything more romantic than heading to a winter destination with that special someone to get cozy by the fire for a weekend getaway? Not really, and we have so many great winter destinations to keep the romance going throughout the season.
