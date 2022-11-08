Read full article on original website
Related
Rams QB Matthew Stafford 'Long-Shot' to Play vs. Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals may be facing backup quarterback John Wolford, as Matthew Stafford was deemed a "long-shot" to play for the Los Angeles Rams.
FanBuzz
Atlanta, GA
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
FanBuzz is the digital sports publication where hometown pride takes center court through the latest news, heated debates, and glory day tributes. We cover trending stories from professional, college, and high school athletics to capture the core of our passionate and curious fandoms.https://fanbuzz.com/
Comments / 0