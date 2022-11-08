Read full article on original website
Deadline looming for recipe contest
There’s only a day or so left to submit your favorite holiday-season recipes for the annual Leader Holiday Recipe Contest and a chance to win up to $300. The contest is open to home cooks of any age from Jefferson County and Eureka. Recipes will be accepted in five categories: appetizer, soup, salad, side dish and dessert. Readers are welcome to submit a recipe in any or all the categories, up to a maximum of five entries per reader.
OUTDOORS: Popular ground landscape plant kills big trees
Don’t let the pretty little white flowers and bright berries fool you – winter creeper is a killer. Last week I was patrolling the woods behind my house, pulling little honeysuckle bushes. With the recent rains, it’s an outstanding late fall activity because their roots and all come out easily, and they are identifiable as the only green thing in the woods these days.
Life Story: Genevieve “Pa Pa” McRae, 79, of Hillsboro
Genevieve McRae was a source of amusement to just about anyone who knew her, her family says. “She was so quirky,” said son Michael McRae, 40, of Hillsboro. “She’d do something and everybody would start laughing while she was just looking around, going, ‘Whaaaaa?’. “She was...
Snow surprise overnight for metro-east
ST. LOUIS — This morning, there was a double-digit drop in temperature. Dress warm if you plan on facing these frigid temperatures this morning. On the Missouri side of the river, snow showers are possible. Check out this video from the metro-east, this is in Belleville. The snow there looks like it’s about two inches deep.
Dogs rescued from property in Farmington
The Humane Society of Missouri's animal cruelty task force rescued nine starving dogs from a property in Farmington.
Photo unlocks story of living a good life beyond labels
For journalists it’s the best thing ever – to find a story within the story. That’s what happened after rural Festus resident Glenn Kiepe came to the Leader office to deliver a 1948 photo of my mother, age 21, seated on a flatbed truck among a dozen or so other young folks, including Glenn himself, who was 13 or so.
Festus woman brings Lebanese heritage to World Food Championship
Local chef Aubrey Creed, 21, of Festus is competing this week with some of the world’s top culinary artists at the World Food Championships underway in Dallas, after having won a golden ticket to the event at the WFC Show Me Series held in September in St. Louis. “I...
So St. Louis: My Car Was Stolen Twice and It Wasn't a Kia
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
Winter weather is in St. Louis future
ST. LOUIS — By late morning, a cold start with light snow falling primarily south and east of St. Louis had left the region. Accumulations around 1–4” on the Illinois side on grassy and elevated surfaces. This afternoon is cold and windy, with highs only in the upper 30s.
Major morning backups on Interstate 44 and 55
Due to the winter weather, a major wreck happened on an icy bridge.
Catalytic converter stolen from rental truck at Festus hotel
Festus Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a U-Haul truck parked outside the La Quinta hotel, 1001 Veterans Blvd. A 31-year-old Lake Jackson, Texas, man had rented the truck and stayed overnight Oct. 11-12 at the hotel, Chief Tim Lewis said. He said the man parked...
L.A. man arrested for alleged DWI at Six Flags
A 29-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he drove a car past a checkpoint of an employee-only parking lot at Six Flags, 4900 Six Flags Road, in Eureka and hit a curb. He allegedly had a blood-alcohol content nearly twice the legal limit, Eureka Police reported.
Missouri couple dies in fire after husband refuses to leave wife
An elderly couple was killed after an intense overnight fire at their home near New Melle, Missouri.
Multiple overnight break-ins in St. Louis
Six more business break-ins occurred in St. Louis overnight.
Fire causes extensive damage at old Festus Flea Market site
Fire damaged buildings at the old Festus Flea Market, 3209 Hwy. 67, near Victoria on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 9, the Hematite Fire Protection District reported. The district received a call on the fire about 2:20 p.m., said Hematite Fire Lt. Jacob Cortez. “It’s a vacant commercial structure, with interconnected buildings,”...
What Town You Say The Rudest People In Missouri Come From
I recently featured fill in a blank question of the day on our Facebook page that asked people where the rudest people in Missouri come from. Here's what you told me. I figured the winner would either be Kansas City or St. Louis because those are the closest big cities. I wasn't wrong either. St. Louis got the most mentions of the post. That said, Kansas City made the list but wasn't in the top three or four cities listed. Like many places on the list, one person cited it.
THE COUNTY LINE: Allison twins star in in epic takedown of Festus at state meet
Imagine watching your son compete for a state championship in his final race. Now picture watching your twin sons do it together. That’s what Sara and Heath Allison did at the Class 4 boys cross country state championships at Gans Creek in Columbia on Friday. Josh and Jonah Allison,...
Mary Joan Predeau, 66, Pevely
Mary Joan Predeau, 66, of Pevely died Nov. 9, 2022, in Pevely. Mrs. Predeau was born Oct. 2, 1956, in St. Louis, the daughter of the late Joan Mary (Astroth) and William Joseph Gould. She is survived by her husband: Jim Predeau; five children: Greg Perry of Festus, Kristi (Kyle)...
Three restaurant break-ins overnight throughout St. Louis
Three more businesses were broken into overnight.
13 St. Louis Slang Terms You Should Know
From purposeful mispronunciations and secret shorthand to one very oddball question, these are the slang terms you should know before setting foot in the STL.
