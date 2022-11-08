Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The #1 neighborhood in Orlando might not be what you thinkEvie M.Orlando, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
Is Monticello really the "Most Haunted Town in Florida"?Evie M.Monticello, FL
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
Related
Orlando, November 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Orlando. The Wekiva High School soccer team will have a game with Dr. Phillips High School on November 10, 2022, 15:00:00. The Colonial High School soccer team will have a game with Timber Creek High School on November 10, 2022, 15:00:00.
WTHI
Joey Hart signs with the University of Central Florida
Linton star Joey Hart Wednesday night to play college basketball at the University of Central Florida. Hart is ranked the fifth best senior in the 2023 class in Indiana.
Florida State Drops Embarrassing Opener to Stetson
Not a great start to the new season…
UCF Jumps Forward in College Football Playoff Rankings
UCF Knights are gaining ground in the College Football Playoff Poll.
click orlando
5 Orlando middle schools getting full-time ‘safety coaches’ to stop violence
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando City Commissioner’s unusual idea to put “safety coaches” in one troubled school to combat violence is now happening. And now the idea is turning into something much bigger, expanding into several schools. [TRENDING: Enter to win tickets to ICE! at Gaylord...
Orlando, are you ready? Electric Daisy Carnival is near
The multi-day EDM extravaganza Electric Daisy Carnival is here! Taking over Tinker Field in downtown Orlando, EDC is bringing in big names like Afrojack, Green Velvet, REZZ, Alison Wonderland and a legion of other star producers and DJs. Few festivals around these parts are as immersive as EDC, which this year boasts five themed stages, including the keneticField stage (“always in motion, forever evolving”) and the circuitGROUNDS, which is about being “rooted in the land in which we dance.” At this three-day weekender, the eclectic and fantastically attired attendees often overshadow the performers, so if you’re planning to attend you’d better be fabulous. Friday-Sunday, Nov. 11-13, Tinker Field, 287 S. Tampa Ave., orlando.electricdaisycarnival.com, $200-$410.
orangeobserver.com
Estates at Phillips Landing home tops Dr. Phillips sales from Oct. 22 to 28
A home in Estates at Phillips Landing topped all Dr. Phillips residential real-estate transactions from Oct. 22 to 28. The home at 8742 Southern Breeze Drive, Orlando, sold Oct. 28, for $1,200,000. Built in 1998, it has five bedrooms, four baths and 4,196 square feet of living area. DR. PHILLIPS.
This Florida City Ranked Best For Fast Food Lovers & Has The Biggest McDonald's In The World
From McDonald's to Wendy's and even Burger King, there's nothing like rolling up to the drive-thru window and getting a tasty burger and fries. Florida residents can tell you about it, as this Central city ranked No. 1 as the best place for fast food lovers. If you're a local...
Will Hurricane Nicole hit Orlando? Here’s the latest forecast track
Orlando is on the edge of the forecast cone of uncertainty for Hurricane Nicole but widespread effects are expected across most of central Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to make landfall somewhere near Port St. Lucie overnight Wednesday into Thursday. A hurricane warning is in effect from Palm Coast south to Boca Raton. Mandatory evacuations were ...
Tropical Storm Nicole – Disney World and Orlando Closures
As Tropical Storm Nicole nears, businesses and schools are updating their plans. Some places are closing and we encourage our readers to monitor the latest reports. We will continue to update when we can and as announcements are made. Important... The post Tropical Storm Nicole – Disney World and Orlando Closures appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
orangeobserver.com
Winding Bay home tops Horizon West sales from Oct. 22 to 28
A home in Winding Bay topped all Horizon West residential real-estate transactions from Oct. 22 to 28. The home at 10533 Petrillo Way, No. 173, Winter Garden, sold Oct. 24, for $989,990. Built in 2022, it has five bedrooms, six baths and 4,008 square feet of living area. Days on market: Nine.
click orlando
This is what the ‘dirty side’ of a storm means
ORLANDO, Fla. – Meteorologists often refer to the east (right) side of a tropical system or hurricane as the “dirty side” of the storm. Every part of a tropical storm or hurricane can cause severe weather, but one section is even more intense, thus “dirty.”. The...
mouseplanet.com
Orlando and Walt Disney's Ancestors
When people think of Walt Disney World, they immediately think of Orlando, Florida. However, the vacation kingdom is actually located about twenty miles west of downtown Orlando. It straddles both Orange and Osceola counties. While Walt Disney World recently celebrated its 50th anniversary, it is still a latecomer to Orlando's...
orangeobserver.com
This week in West Orange County history: Nov. 10, 2022
The Winter Garden Rotary Club sponsored a sale of defense stamps with chairman W.F. Cappleman aided by Johnnie Davis, Harry Smith, the Rev. Albert Stulck, J.B. Rodgers, C.O. McRae and Mayor Frank Roper. 75 years ago. Neil McMillan, sharpshooter, broke 95 out of 100 targets, capturing first-place honors in the...
Dolly Llama to Open Winter Garden Location
Franchisee Amit Maini tells What Now Orlando that the chain is “kind of a unique concept—ice cream and Belgian waffles together. All the raw materials come straight from Belgium.”
SEE: Hurricane Nicole knocks down tree, blocks Kissimmee roadway
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Sustained winds from Hurricane Nicole knocked a tree down in Kissimmee. Channel 9′s Christopher Heath was on scene at Orange Vista and Lake when the top part of the tree fell around 9:20 p.m. County officials coned off both sides of the downed tree, which...
orangeobserver.com
BREAKING: No school for OCPS students Thursday, Nov. 10, Friday, Nov. 11
Orange County Public Schools officials have announced on Tuesday, Nov. 8, that all schools will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10, and Friday, Nov. 11, due to the fast approaching Tropical Storm Nicole. In addition, based on the storm's forecast and potential impacts on the area, there will be a...
Tropical Storm Nicole: School closures in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, some local school districts are making schedule changes. Orange County Public Schools will have regular early dismissal on Wednesday. The district said there will be no school Thursday and Friday. There will also be no extracurriculars or extended day programs Wednesday through Friday.
thrillgeek.com
SeaWorld Orlando Announces New 2023 Passholder Details
SeaWorld Orlando, voted the #1 Best Theme Park in the country by USA Today’s 10Best Reader’s poll, just announced the launch of their 2023 annual pass by highlighting the program’s unbeatable benefits. For as low as $14/month + tax with a zero-down payment, a SeaWorld Orlando annual pass provides unlimited year-round admission, and benefits like free parking, epic savings on in-park purchases, exclusive zoo opportunities and monthly rewards.
brevardtimes.com
Florida Man Wins $1 Million Sctratch-Off Bought At Circle K
ORLANDO, Florida — The Florida Lottery announced that Nagendra KC, 63, of Orlando, claimed a $1 million top prize from the CASH CLUB Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. The Orange County man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.00. KC purchased his...
Comments / 0