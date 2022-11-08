ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando Weekly

Orlando, are you ready? Electric Daisy Carnival is near

The multi-day EDM extravaganza Electric Daisy Carnival is here! Taking over Tinker Field in downtown Orlando, EDC is bringing in big names like Afrojack, Green Velvet, REZZ, Alison Wonderland and a legion of other star producers and DJs. Few festivals around these parts are as immersive as EDC, which this year boasts five themed stages, including the keneticField stage (“always in motion, forever evolving”) and the circuitGROUNDS, which is about being “rooted in the land in which we dance.” At this three-day weekender, the eclectic and fantastically attired attendees often overshadow the performers, so if you’re planning to attend you’d better be fabulous. Friday-Sunday, Nov. 11-13, Tinker Field, 287 S. Tampa Ave., orlando.electricdaisycarnival.com, $200-$410.
ORLANDO, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Nicole hit Orlando? Here’s the latest forecast track

Orlando is on the edge of the forecast cone of uncertainty for Hurricane Nicole but widespread effects are expected across most of central Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to make landfall somewhere near Port St. Lucie overnight Wednesday into Thursday. A hurricane warning is in effect from Palm Coast south to Boca Raton. Mandatory evacuations were ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Tropical Storm Nicole – Disney World and Orlando Closures

As Tropical Storm Nicole nears, businesses and schools are updating their plans. Some places are closing and we encourage our readers to monitor the latest reports. We will continue to update when we can and as announcements are made. Important... The post Tropical Storm Nicole – Disney World and Orlando Closures appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Winding Bay home tops Horizon West sales from Oct. 22 to 28

A home in Winding Bay topped all Horizon West residential real-estate transactions from Oct. 22 to 28. The home at 10533 Petrillo Way, No. 173, Winter Garden, sold Oct. 24, for $989,990. Built in 2022, it has five bedrooms, six baths and 4,008 square feet of living area. Days on market: Nine.
WINDERMERE, FL
click orlando

This is what the ‘dirty side’ of a storm means

ORLANDO, Fla. – Meteorologists often refer to the east (right) side of a tropical system or hurricane as the “dirty side” of the storm. Every part of a tropical storm or hurricane can cause severe weather, but one section is even more intense, thus “dirty.”. The...
ORLANDO, FL
mouseplanet.com

Orlando and Walt Disney's Ancestors

When people think of Walt Disney World, they immediately think of Orlando, Florida. However, the vacation kingdom is actually located about twenty miles west of downtown Orlando. It straddles both Orange and Osceola counties. While Walt Disney World recently celebrated its 50th anniversary, it is still a latecomer to Orlando's...
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

This week in West Orange County history: Nov. 10, 2022

The Winter Garden Rotary Club sponsored a sale of defense stamps with chairman W.F. Cappleman aided by Johnnie Davis, Harry Smith, the Rev. Albert Stulck, J.B. Rodgers, C.O. McRae and Mayor Frank Roper. 75 years ago. Neil McMillan, sharpshooter, broke 95 out of 100 targets, capturing first-place honors in the...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
orangeobserver.com

BREAKING: No school for OCPS students Thursday, Nov. 10, Friday, Nov. 11

Orange County Public Schools officials have announced on Tuesday, Nov. 8, that all schools will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10, and Friday, Nov. 11, due to the fast approaching Tropical Storm Nicole. In addition, based on the storm's forecast and potential impacts on the area, there will be a...
WDBO

Tropical Storm Nicole: School closures in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, some local school districts are making schedule changes. Orange County Public Schools will have regular early dismissal on Wednesday. The district said there will be no school Thursday and Friday. There will also be no extracurriculars or extended day programs Wednesday through Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
thrillgeek.com

SeaWorld Orlando Announces New 2023 Passholder Details

SeaWorld Orlando, voted the #1 Best Theme Park in the country by USA Today’s 10Best Reader’s poll, just announced the launch of their 2023 annual pass by highlighting the program’s unbeatable benefits. For as low as $14/month + tax with a zero-down payment, a SeaWorld Orlando annual pass provides unlimited year-round admission, and benefits like free parking, epic savings on in-park purchases, exclusive zoo opportunities and monthly rewards.
ORLANDO, FL
brevardtimes.com

Florida Man Wins $1 Million Sctratch-Off Bought At Circle K

ORLANDO, Florida — The Florida Lottery announced that Nagendra KC, 63, of Orlando, claimed a $1 million top prize from the CASH CLUB Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. The Orange County man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.00. KC purchased his...
ORLANDO, FL

