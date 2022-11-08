Read full article on original website
positivelyosceola.com
Nicole exits Osceola County as a tropical storm on Thursday, brings isolated impacts to the region
Nicole exited Osceola County Thursday afternoon as a tropical storm with isolated and minimal impacts. Making landfall as a hurricane on Florida’s east coast south of Vero Beach around 3 a.m., Osceola County experienced sustained winds under 45 mph, allowing first-responders to continue serving the community. A maximum wind gust of 50 mph was recorded at the Kissimmee Gateway Airport. As the storm continued across the state, winds were expected to remain between 20-30 mph for the rest of the day.
wmfe.org
This central Florida community flooded after Hurricane Ian and again after Tropical Storm Nicole
Some central Floridians who were flooded after Hurricane Ian are inundated all over again after Tropical Storm Nicole. Astor is situated northwest of Orlando, on a bend of the St. Johns River between lakes George and Dexter. “I love this river, but a lot of nasty stuff comes up with...
wmfe.org
Osceola County hard-hit by Hurricane Ian mostly unscathed after Nicole
Osceola County was mostly spared by Tropical Storm Nicole. Officials are still encouraging residents to stay off the roads. Emergency Manager Bill Litton says the area has gotten about two to three inches of rain from the storm, that’s well below what Hurricane Ian brought. And wind speeds at...
click orlando
17-92 reopens in Sanford after downed power line cleared, police say
SANFORD, Fla. – Police said Saturday afternoon on Twitter that a section of U.S. Highway 17-92 in Sanford was closed due to a downed power line around 3:11 p.m.. Sanford police posted an update at 6:35 p.m. saying that 17-92 had reopened. [TRENDING: Booms heard across Central Florida may...
click orlando
Volusia County extends curfew as officials assess Nicole damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A curfew remains in effect Thursday in Volusia County for areas east of the Intracoastal Waterway following Tropical Storm Nicole. The county said the curfew began 11:22 a.m. Thursday and will go through 7 a.m. Friday. There was an original curfew in place from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.
attractionsmagazine.com
Fly nonstop from Orange County, Florida to Orange County, California on Breeze Airlines
Cross-country travelers between Orlando, Fla. and Southern California have a new, nonstop flight option with Breeze Airways beginning Feb. 16, 2023. Breeze will offer a daily direct flight from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to John Wayne Airport (SNA) in Santa Ana, Calif. — and vice versa. The new service...
WESH
Osceola County sheriff speaks on safety as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez is urging residents to stay put Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday. He held a press conference sharing safety tips and updates Wednesday morning. It's been on and off rain and wind over in Osceola County. The sheriff did hold a...
Tracking Nicole: Which Central Florida counties have issued curfews?
Here is the latest information on curfews in Central Florida following Hurricane Nicole:. Brevard County has not yet issued any curfews. Flagler County has not yet issued any curfews. Lake County:. Lake County has not yet issued any curfews. Marion County:. Marion County has not yet issued any curfews. Orange...
wogx.com
County-by-county: Expected impacts of Hurricane Nicole
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Hurricane Nicole is expected to have major weather impacts on several Central Florida counties when the system comes ashore as a hurricane. Several Tropical Storm and Hurricane Warnings have been issued and evacuation orders are in place for some counties. Here's a look at how the...
Brevard County sees power outages from 70-mph winds as Hurricane Nicole makes landfall
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Parts of Brevard County are seeing power outages and strong winds as Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday. Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach and powerful winds are being felt up and down Florida’s east coast. A recommended evacuation order went into effect in...
LIVE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation order issued for coastal areas in Volusia County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole continues to gain strength as its track aims toward Florida’s east coast. Read live updates below:. A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for coastal areas in Volusia County. Officials said they want people who live in areas east of the Intracoastal...
disneytips.com
Orlando International Airport Closed Indefinitely for Damage Assessment Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
The Orlando International Airport (MCO) has released a statement today confirming they have closed indefinitely due to Tropical Storm Nicole. As Tropical Storm Nicole passes along the Florida coast, many businesses, like the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Studios Orlando Resort, have enacted closures for the safety of their staff and patrons. The Orlando International Airport officially halted operations at 4 p.m. yesterday due to the storm.
Hurricane Nicole: Here’s when schools reopen in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, some local school districts are making schedule changes. Orange County Public Schools said it will tentatively resume normal operations on Monday, assuming the schools have power and are deemed safe to return to. Schools and district facilities remain closed on...
momcollective.com
Holiday Markets in Central Florida
Who doesn’t love a good Holiday Market or craft fair? I am constant in awe of people’s creativity at events like these. Plus with the holiday twist, what could be better? With so many popping up around Central Florida this holiday season, I’ve rounded up the best of the best for you and your family to enjoy!
Lakeland ‘Fared Well’ as Nicole’s Center Rolled Through
Even though the center of Tropical Storm Nicole moved over the Lakeland area around 8 a.m. today, the impacts of the storm appeared minimal, with far heavier rain to the west, particularly along the Gulf coast. “In general, we fared very well,” said Lakeland Electric spokeswoman Cathryn Lacy. “We have...
click orlando
News 6 viewers, reporters share images showing Nicole’s impacts across Central Florida
Nicole made landfall in Florida early Thursday, but impacts have been felt well before its arrival. Rain and wind have hammered the area. Storm surge has led to significant beach erosion, forcing mandatory evacuations at some buildings in Volusia County in danger of collapse. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected...
fox35orlando.com
Sonic boom? Mysterious 'booms' heard around Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Did you hear it?. Central Florida residents said they heard some very loud, mysterious sonic booms early Saturday morning – and we now know what caused them. A FOX 35 viewer in Orlando says she heard the booms around 5 a.m. and that some of the houses in the neighborhood shook. She also said there was a smell of sulfur in the air afterwards, but it's not known if that was related to the noises heard.
click orlando
High winds pick up in Volusia County as Nicole moves inland
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Stronger winds picked up in Volusia County Thursday morning after Nicole made landfall just south of Vero Beach. In Daytona Beach Shores, the wind is pushing water from the ocean down streets, according to News 6′s Treasure Roberts. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected...
Evacuations recommended for some in Brevard County ahead of Nicole’s impact
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A recommended evacuation takes effect for some residents in Brevard County on Wednesday morning. Brevard County officials are expecting significant impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. There are concerns over rain, tropical storm-force winds, coastal erosion and a potential storm surge. Brevard County schools will be...
