Cynthia Smith
4d ago
Bail should always be that high whether the victim is a cop or not.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas billionaire is suing Beto for defamationAsh JurbergTexas State
Ex-College Basketball Player and Wife Killed in Murder-Suicide in Dallas, TexasMark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Teenage Girl and 51-Year-Old Woman Found Shot Dead After Arlington House FireMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Kidnapping Suspect Arrested After a Multi-City Chase by Fort Worth PoliceMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Freeze Warning Issued for Parts of North TexasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
dallasexpress.com
Woman Arrested for Wrong-Way Crash that Killed Dallas Officer
A woman accused of killing a Dallas police officer with her car was arrested after leaving the hospital. While still hospitalized, Mayra Rebollar, 31, was booked into the Dallas County Jail via a remote hearing on October 17 and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle for her alleged involvement in the October 11 wrong-way crash that killed Officer Jacob Arellano. Police said Rebollar’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.
Man charged in Fort Worth road rage shooting
A man is behind bars in Fort Worth charged in a road rage shooting this week. Curtis Medrano has been captured and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and with being a felon in possession of a firearm
KLTV
Gun Barrel City police arrest two suspects in shooting
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - A man and woman were arrested on Saturday after police responded to a report and found a gunshot victim. Saturday at about 1:45 a.m., officers from the Gun Barrel City Police Department responded to the 100 block of Meadow Lake Drive for a report of shots heard, according to a PD social media post.
CLEAR Alert issued for North Texas woman leads to police chase in Tarrant County, suspect taken into custody
TEXAS, USA — Arlington police issued a CLEAR Alert Friday for a missing 20-year-old woman last seen in Denton, which then led to a police chase throughout Tarrant County. Police were able to arrest the suspect, 21-year-old Ramel Hawkins Jr., without incident. The victim was taken to a local hospital to get checked out but is otherwise safe, police said.
'They didn't even call 911': Daughter of 82-year-old Dallas hit-and-run victim wants suspects caught
DALLAS, Texas — The daughter of 82-year-old Kristine Kelly buried her mother Thursday alongside family as detectives with the Dallas Police Department continue to search for those responsible for her mother's death. Kelly was driving to get groceries for her and her husband on Monday when she was struck...
Bail set at $500K for driver accused in wrong-way crash that killed a Dallas police officer
Bail has now been set for Mayra Rebollar, the woman accused of causing the wrong-way crash that killed Dallas police officer Jacob Arrellano on October 11th.
WFAA
Funeral to be held for woman killed in Dallas hit-and-run crash
Florence Kelly, 82, died after the suspect vehicle hit her car, according to police. The suspect and two passengers left their vehicle, leaving a girl pinned inside.
easttexasradio.com
Woman Arrested In Hunt County After Pursuit, Assault
A pursuit ensued Thursday morning on I-30 when Cumby Police and Hopkins County Deputies attempted to contact a female motorist to see if she needed assistance. The woman drove away and, at one point, tried to back over an officer, and then shots were fired. The vehicle did ram into a deputy’s car at one point. Officers took the woman into custody using a Taser at the 90-mile marker in Hunt County.
fox4news.com
Dallas murder suspect who cut off ankle monitor turns himself in to police
DALLAS - A capital murder suspect who cut off his ankle monitor turned himself in to police on Friday. The US Marshals Fugitive Task Force said Bryce Jones cut off his ankle monitor in the parking lot of a Mesquite hardware store. 20-year-old Bryce Jones and three other men are...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Missing Arlington Woman Found, Man Arrested After Multi-City Chase
The driver of a car believed to be connected to a woman's disappearance in Arlington led police on a multi-city chase Friday afternoon. Arlington Police issued a CLEAR Alert Friday morning for a 20-year-old woman whose disappearance they said posed a credible risk to her health and safety. Officials said...
fox4news.com
Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office shooting victim identified
DALLAS - The people killed in a murder-suicide inside the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office have been identified. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said 51-year-old James Frost shot his wife, 46-year-old Beth Frost, Tuesday afternoon. He then shot and killed himself. County Commissioner John Wiley Price said Beth...
KXII.com
Celina man pleads guilty to capital murder of wife, children
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Celina man pled guilty in Collin County Friday for capital murder, for the shooting deaths of his wife and two children at their home back in February of 2021. The Celina Police Department said Michael Patton pled guilty to capital murder of multiple persons...
Ex-College Basketball Player and Wife Killed in Murder-Suicide in Dallas, Texas
In an apparent murder-suicide, a former college basketball player shot and killed his estranged wife in her Dallas, Texas office this week before killing himself. Both James Edward Frost II, a 51-year-old who played at the University of Missouri in the 1990s, and Beth Ellen Frost, a 46-year-old medical examiner with the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office, were found dead on Tuesday from apparent gunshot wounds.
More than 30 vehicles vandalized in Fort Worth overnight, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are investigating a series of car vandalism that took place overnight Wednesday in Fort Worth, with more than 30 tires either slashed or flattened. "We are generating a report with more than 30 vehicles vandalized having their tires flattened or cut," Fort Worth police...
Two Fort Worth officers, civilian injured in overnight crash on Interstate 35
FORT WORTH, Texas — Two Fort Worth officers and a civilian were sent to a hospital after a crash with another driver Thursday morning. The scene has since been cleared off of the freeway. It happened at about 1:30 a.m. on Interstate 35 near the exit to Berry Street....
easttexasradio.com
Collin County Teen Sentenced For Killing Mother
A Collin County teenager has pleaded guilty to murdering his mother. 17-year-old Steven Barney of McKinney was sentenced to life in prison and fined $10,000.
Man stealing tequila gets shot, cops apply tourniquet to save his life
DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) - A liquor store clerk stopped a man from stealing a bottle of tequila by shooting him. It happened just after 5 p.m. in Denton. The clerk called 911 after shooting the would-be thief.When officers arrived, they applied a tourniquet to save the man's life.He was then transported to a local hospital by medics. The investigation is ongoing.
Two arrested, one wanted after pursuit involving suspected stolen vehicle in Dallas County, officials say
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Two suspects are in custody and a third is wanted after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle led to a foot chase in Dallas County Wednesday afternoon, officials say. The Dallas Police Department told WFAA that its helicopter, Air 1, responded to a report of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Driver, Passenger Switch Vehicles in Erratic Wrong-Way Chase in Dallas County
Two people are in custody and police are searching for another who led officers on an erratic and dangerous wrong-way pursuit through Dallas County Wednesday afternoon in a stolen pickup truck. NBC 5 has learned the pursuit of the driver and a passenger in a maroon pickup truck began at...
fox4news.com
Sansom Park officer shot during training exercise out of ICU, Johnson County officer on leave
SANSOM PARK, Texas - A suburban Fort Worth police officer is out of intensive care days after she was injured during active shooter training. Sansom Park Officer Lina Mino was shot in the face during last Saturday’s training exercise at an elementary school in Forest Hill. "Officers were participating...
