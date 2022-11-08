Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Ecology, Yakima County tell Rocky Top landfill to clean up operations, stop nighttime work
The company operating a landfill on Rocky Top west of Yakima has been told by two regulatory agencies to clean up its act or face enforcement actions. The state Department of Ecology says the landfill — DTG Recycle — is emitting toxic gases into the atmosphere and must conduct cleanup work.
Yakima Herald Republic
East Valley school bond is too close to call as more ballots counted Thursday
A levy to expand the commons at the East Valley Central Middle School is too close to call as more ballots were counted Thursday. School measures in Mabton and Union Gap and a bond for a new police station in Selah were failing, according to updated totals from the Yakima County Auditor’s Office. A levy for emergency medical services Yakima County passed in Tuesday’s general election.
Yakima Herald Republic
Saturday vigil planned for missing Omak teen with ties to Yakima
A vigil is planned Saturday for an Indigenous teen who is missing from Omak but has ties to the Yakima area. The vigil for Esmeralda "Kit" Mora, 17, will take place from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at Moxee Park in Moxee, according to the event created by the Finding Kit Facebook page. It's open to the public and organizers will provide some drinks, light snacks and candles. A few of Kit's friends are set to attend and may speak, along with family.
KIMA TV
UPDATED: Yakima County general election results 2022
Further election results are coming in for Yakima County races. These numbers will be updated. Yakima County Proposition No. 1, Emergency Service Levies Shall the County of Yakima be authorized to continue to impose regular tax levies of twenty-five cents per thousand dollars of assessed valuation (.25/$1,000.00) beginning January 1, 2024, and ending December 31, 2029, the proceeds to be used to provide emergency medical services, according to RCW 84.52.069?
Yakima Herald Republic
Family continues search and outreach for Yakima boy missing two months
Fall was a special season for 5-year-old Lucian Munguia of Yakima, who has been missing two months this week. He enjoyed shopping for pumpkins, wearing Halloween pajamas and ringing doorbells during neighborhood trick or treating. “This year it was really hard to walk into the store and see those pumpkins...
Yakima Herald Republic
Court orders charges dismissed in Yakima against two deemed incompetent
Two men, including one accused of stabbing a Yakima County corrections officer in the neck, have had their assault charges dismissed without prejudice. Yakima County Superior Court judges ordered Patrick Joseph Lennartz and Erik Anthony Anguiano-Herrera into a civil commitment review after finding they were incompetent to stand trial. The...
KXL
Police Chief In Washington State City Fired
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – Officials say a police chief in central Washington has been fired and a police commander placed on leave amid an investigation. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports Sunnyside City Manager Elizabeth Alba said Monday that Sunnyside Police Chief Albert Escalera was fired. Alba cited crime, shootings by...
nbcrightnow.com
Lockdown at Davis High leads to six detained
YAKIMA, Wash. — UPDATE: 4:04 p.m. The six people detained in the Davis High School parking lot have been released, according to Inzunza. All six were minors, who together carried a BB gun and a flare gun. NOVEMBER 8, 2022 2:58 p.m. A temporary lockdown at A.C. Davis High...
The Dollar Under The Wiper Scheme Has Come To Yakima
It is an older trick, but it looks that its hit Yakima. Money under your windshield wiper. What does it mean? At first glance, you may think someone dinged your car and left a note. Maybe someone thought you were attractive and did the whole grade school “check yes or no” note passing. Maybe a good Samaritan found the money outside your car and thought you dropped it, and put it there to return it. I’ve heard of this scheme before, but had never experienced it (myself or someone I know) until recently. I wish it was a friendly action, but it looks to be more nefarious.
Yakima Herald Republic
Gary Allen Bryant, 66
Gary Allen Bryant, 66, of Selah, died Monday, Nov. 7, at Cottage In The Meadow, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Jeaureld Hoppis, 93
Jeaureld Hoppis, 93, of Yakima died Monday, Nov. 7, at Cottage in the Meadow. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
Yakima Herald Republic
Meta Marie Morrison, 76
Meta Marie Morrison, 76, of Yakima died Monday, Nov. 7. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Suspect in September shooting in Yakima charged with first-degree assault
Prosecutors charged a Yakima man with two counts of first-degree assault in connection with a Sept. 17 shooting at an East E Street home. LaJuan Fonta Allen, 37, was also charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm based on his prior felony convictions. Prosecutors allege that Allen fired multiple...
Sunnyside Police Chief Fired
(Sunnyside, WA) -- The City of Sunnyside has fired Police Chief Albert Escalera. In a press release, the city cited increased crime, officer-involved shootings, and reports of misconduct from within the department. “I have not come to this decision lightly, but ultimately believe my decision best serves the interests of...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yvonne L. Luloff, 83
Yvonne L. Luloff, 83, of Yakima died Monday, Nov. 7, at Cottage In The Meadow. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Thousands of Washington Army National Guard soldiers mobilize at Yakima Training Center
For the first time in more than two years, Washington Army National Guard soldiers mobilized from across the state to train, run and build team spirit. More than 3,700 members of the National Guard came together at the Yakima Training Center over the weekend for the inaugural Rainier Stampede. The gathering, held for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, featured a 5K run, leadership training and a large-scale barbecue.
Yakima Herald Republic
After a brief pause, Toppenish defense returns to dominance
Who knows if and when a wake-up call will come? And if it does come, who knows what affect it will have?. For Toppenish’s football team, the alarm sounded three weeks ago. And the effect was immediate and very good. After reeling off three straight shutouts and bolting to...
Yakima Herald Republic
Deanna D. Thompson Barber, 41
Deanna D. Thompson Barber, 41, of Selah died Friday, Oct. 28, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Leslie James "Jim" Catto, 75
Leslie James "Jim" Catto, 75, of Yakima died Sunday, Nov. 6. Arrangements are by Rainier Memorial Center, rainiermemorial.com.
KIMA TV
Sunnyside police chief fired and commander placed on paid leave following investigations
SUNNYSIDE -- Sunnyside City Manager Elizabeth Alba has fired police chief Albert Escalera and placed commander Scott Bailey on paid administrative leave. Chief Escalera has been working at the Sunnyside Police Department since 2014. In a statement, Alba says the decision was made following a recent increase in crime, officer-involved...
