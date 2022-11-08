Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KLEM
KLEM News for Saturday, November 12
Gehlen Catholic Schools held their annual Veterans Day Prayer Program to honor all of the veterans of our communities. This was opened with the flag presentation and singing of our National Anthem, followed by prayer, and a comedy skit about Veterans Day. Deacon Paul Gengler stated that we need to make sure to thank a Veteran not just today but everyday for the freedoms that we have here in this great nation. A special guest was honored with the Distinguished Alumna Award. Colonel Kimberly Kuhn graduated from Gehlen in 1985 and she spent 25-years in the United States Army.
KLEM
Margaret Henrich – Citizen of the Day
Margaret Henrich of Le Mars is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Friday, November 11, 2022. Margaret is Plymouth County Historical Museum’s organizer of the “Quilts of Valor” exhibit. She has chaired many quilt shows at the Museum where she continues as a volunteer. She may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
KLEM
KLEM News for Thursday, November 10
We’re entering the cold and flu season, and after the recent pandemic, there’s concern that COVID-19 may spread again. Laura Weiler, Floyd Valley Community Health Manager, says the number of COVID cases has remained fairly steady including 28 cases in the last 14 days in Plymouth County. This has been the normal rate for the last few months.
Comments / 0