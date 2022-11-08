ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margery Shipp
4d ago

I'm sorry but unless one car turned in front of the other to go down a street and got broadsided there is no reason for fort King to have that type of accident. I hope both drivers are okay.

WCJB

Child injured following bus crash in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - State Troopers say a child has minor injuries after a crash in Marion County involving a school bus and a pickup truck. According to Florida Highway Patrol, 49 students and one aide were on board when the pickup truck hit the rear of the bus on Friday afternoon.
OCALA, FL
WESH

FHP: 39-year-old woman dies after fiery Lake County crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a woman died following a Lake County crash Thursday night. Her vehicle crashed around 9 p.m. on West 4th Avenue and West 7th Street. At the time of the crash, the 39-year-old woman was driving north on West 4th Avenue. According...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

17-92 reopens in Sanford after downed power line cleared, police say

SANFORD, Fla. – Police said Saturday afternoon on Twitter that a section of U.S. Highway 17-92 in Sanford was closed due to a downed power line around 3:11 p.m.. Sanford police posted an update at 6:35 p.m. saying that 17-92 had reopened. [TRENDING: Booms heard across Central Florida may...
SANFORD, FL
WCJB

House saved in Ocala after vehicle fire spreads to home

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue crews have released a picture of a vehicle fire they responded to this week. Crews responded to a home on SE 15th Avenue at around 8p.m. on Thursday night. Two vehicles were burning inside the car port, which began to spread to the...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Villager sentenced after fleeing scene of hit-and-run crash

A resident of The Villages was sentenced this past week in connection with a hit-and-run crash. Jeremy Mark Mariz, 39, at 518 Carrera Drive in the Village of Tierra Del Sol South pleaded no contest last week in Lake County Court to a charge of leaving the scene of an accident. He was placed on probation for six months and fined $650.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Life sentence for driver in crash that claimed life of woman who worked in The Villages

A Wildwood man has been sentenced to life in prison after causing a crash that claimed the life of a woman who worked in The Villages. Judge Mary Hatcher handed down the sentenced in the case of 33-year-old Anthony Nepoleon Brown, already convicted by a jury of third-degree murder in the death of 55-year-old Laura Price of Inverness, who was the head of catering at McAlister’s Deli in The Villages.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Oxford Oaks man to lose license after DUI arrest at Waterfront Inn

An Oxford Oaks man will lose his driver’s license as a result of a drunk driving arrest earlier this year at the Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing. Edward Charles Tomlinson, 73, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Village of Summerhill man with history of speeding jailed without bond

A Village of Summerhill man with a history of speeding has been jailed without bond. Shaun Howard Brennan, 49, who lives at 3325 Shelby St., was being held over the weekend at the Marion County Jail following his arrest on a Lake County warrant. A hearing on Brennan’s status after skipping a court date is set for this Wednesday in Lake County Court.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

One person hospitalized after head-on crash on SW 63rd Blvd

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – At 8:37 p.m. on Nov. 7, Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) received reports of a head-on collision on SW 63rd Blvd south of Archer Rd. When units arrived on scene, they found the vehicles with heavy front-end damage from an offset head-on collision. One vehicle was off the roadway with the occupant trapped in the vehicle. The other vehicle was completely blocking the roadway with the driver still inside the vehicle. Crews used extrication tools to remove the door to package the patient for transport to the local trauma center. The crash had the roadway closed for an extended period of time. ACFR reminds all drivers to remain alert and keep your eyes on the road when driving.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville woman behind bars for stabbing victim with meat fork

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is behind bars after stabbing a victim with a two-pronged meat fork. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Shaquita Mclean, 35, on Thursday morning. Deputies say the victim invited Mclean over to watch a movie. While he was laughing at the movie, deputies say...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Teen dies in Levy County crash

A 17-year-old teen from Old Town died Wednesday in a single-vehicle accident in Levy County. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, the crash occurred just after noon at the intersection of County Road 207 and NW 28th Avenue. The vehicle was traveling north on County Road 207 at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle in a curve, according to FHP.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Hairdresser acquitted in DUI arrest at Southern Trace Plaza

A jury has acquitted a hairdresser arrested earlier this year on a drunk driving charge at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages. The Sumter County jury on Wednesday acquitted 40-year-old Aimee Pauline Kidd of Lady Lake on a charge of driving under the influence. She had been arrested Feb. 4...
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Gainesville apartment complex caught fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A building at an apartment complex in Gainesville caught fire. A little after 8 pm on November 9th, Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews arrived at Boardwalk Apartment on SW 13th Street to find the back of the building in flames. 1 small...
GAINESVILLE, FL

