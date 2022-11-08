Read full article on original website
Margery Shipp
4d ago
I'm sorry but unless one car turned in front of the other to go down a street and got broadsided there is no reason for fort King to have that type of accident. I hope both drivers are okay.
Teenage girl breaks into her grandma's safe, steals $13,500, and shares it with her classmatesAabha GopanSummerfield, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A Florida Teenager Steals $13,500 from Her Grandmother and Hands the Money Out to Classmates at Lake Weir Middle SchoolZack LoveMarion County, FL
WCJB
Child injured following bus crash in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - State Troopers say a child has minor injuries after a crash in Marion County involving a school bus and a pickup truck. According to Florida Highway Patrol, 49 students and one aide were on board when the pickup truck hit the rear of the bus on Friday afternoon.
WESH
FHP: 39-year-old woman dies after fiery Lake County crash
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a woman died following a Lake County crash Thursday night. Her vehicle crashed around 9 p.m. on West 4th Avenue and West 7th Street. At the time of the crash, the 39-year-old woman was driving north on West 4th Avenue. According...
click orlando
17-92 reopens in Sanford after downed power line cleared, police say
SANFORD, Fla. – Police said Saturday afternoon on Twitter that a section of U.S. Highway 17-92 in Sanford was closed due to a downed power line around 3:11 p.m.. Sanford police posted an update at 6:35 p.m. saying that 17-92 had reopened. [TRENDING: Booms heard across Central Florida may...
WCJB
House saved in Ocala after vehicle fire spreads to home
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue crews have released a picture of a vehicle fire they responded to this week. Crews responded to a home on SE 15th Avenue at around 8p.m. on Thursday night. Two vehicles were burning inside the car port, which began to spread to the...
‘Infuriating’: 18-year-old mother found shot dead in Florida parking lot, police say
A Florida police officer found a young mother dead in a parking lot while on patrol Friday night, according to police.
villages-news.com
Villager sentenced after fleeing scene of hit-and-run crash
A resident of The Villages was sentenced this past week in connection with a hit-and-run crash. Jeremy Mark Mariz, 39, at 518 Carrera Drive in the Village of Tierra Del Sol South pleaded no contest last week in Lake County Court to a charge of leaving the scene of an accident. He was placed on probation for six months and fined $650.
villages-news.com
Life sentence for driver in crash that claimed life of woman who worked in The Villages
A Wildwood man has been sentenced to life in prison after causing a crash that claimed the life of a woman who worked in The Villages. Judge Mary Hatcher handed down the sentenced in the case of 33-year-old Anthony Nepoleon Brown, already convicted by a jury of third-degree murder in the death of 55-year-old Laura Price of Inverness, who was the head of catering at McAlister’s Deli in The Villages.
Suspect shot dead during encounter with deputies in Spring Hill, sheriff’s office says
A man was killed in Spring Hill Saturday morning after getting into a shooting between him and Hernando County deputies, according to a release.
18-year-old mother found shot and killed in car, police say
SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police are investigating a homicide that occurred late Friday night. Police said that at around 11:20 p.m., a Sanford police officer patrolling the area of Coastline Park, located at 900 West 9th Street, found a vehicle backed into a parking spot, which appeared to be running.
villages-news.com
Oxford Oaks man to lose license after DUI arrest at Waterfront Inn
An Oxford Oaks man will lose his driver’s license as a result of a drunk driving arrest earlier this year at the Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing. Edward Charles Tomlinson, 73, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
villages-news.com
Village of Summerhill man with history of speeding jailed without bond
A Village of Summerhill man with a history of speeding has been jailed without bond. Shaun Howard Brennan, 49, who lives at 3325 Shelby St., was being held over the weekend at the Marion County Jail following his arrest on a Lake County warrant. A hearing on Brennan’s status after skipping a court date is set for this Wednesday in Lake County Court.
Watch: Sanford police seek help identifying car involved in deadly hit-and-run crash
SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police released a video Thursday showing a car that they believe may have been involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash. Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the vehicle. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officers said the crash happened...
click orlando
Nicole topples Christmas tree at Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – While the coast saw the worst of Nicole, many areas inland experienced strong wind gusts. The squally weather came as some had already put up Christmas decorations, and one local city is dealing with some holiday damage. [TRENDING: Drone video shows crumbling beachside Florida homes...
alachuachronicle.com
One person hospitalized after head-on crash on SW 63rd Blvd
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – At 8:37 p.m. on Nov. 7, Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) received reports of a head-on collision on SW 63rd Blvd south of Archer Rd. When units arrived on scene, they found the vehicles with heavy front-end damage from an offset head-on collision. One vehicle was off the roadway with the occupant trapped in the vehicle. The other vehicle was completely blocking the roadway with the driver still inside the vehicle. Crews used extrication tools to remove the door to package the patient for transport to the local trauma center. The crash had the roadway closed for an extended period of time. ACFR reminds all drivers to remain alert and keep your eyes on the road when driving.
WCJB
Gainesville woman behind bars for stabbing victim with meat fork
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is behind bars after stabbing a victim with a two-pronged meat fork. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Shaquita Mclean, 35, on Thursday morning. Deputies say the victim invited Mclean over to watch a movie. While he was laughing at the movie, deputies say...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Teen dies in Levy County crash
A 17-year-old teen from Old Town died Wednesday in a single-vehicle accident in Levy County. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, the crash occurred just after noon at the intersection of County Road 207 and NW 28th Avenue. The vehicle was traveling north on County Road 207 at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle in a curve, according to FHP.
villages-news.com
Hairdresser acquitted in DUI arrest at Southern Trace Plaza
A jury has acquitted a hairdresser arrested earlier this year on a drunk driving charge at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages. The Sumter County jury on Wednesday acquitted 40-year-old Aimee Pauline Kidd of Lady Lake on a charge of driving under the influence. She had been arrested Feb. 4...
WCJB
Gainesville apartment complex caught fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A building at an apartment complex in Gainesville caught fire. A little after 8 pm on November 9th, Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews arrived at Boardwalk Apartment on SW 13th Street to find the back of the building in flames. 1 small...
click orlando
Lake County residents spared high flood levels of Ian after Hurricane Nicole ran through
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Friday, homeowners and businesses along the St. John’s River in Astor said they are thankful water levels this week didn’t reach as high as levels during Hurricane Ian. Officials said the St. John’s River reached its major flood stage of 4 feet late...
Digital Exclusive: City of Ocala starts to release transcripts on fire fee litigation
Shortly after the court entered its Final Judgment against the City of Ocala requiring the city to refund $80 million dollars in fire user fees the courts deemed an illegal tax, the Gazette started asking for the shade minutes from the city. After five months of asking, we’ve received the...
