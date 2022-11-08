ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellensburg, WA

nkctribune.com

NOVEMBER 10, 2022 HEADLINES – Northern Kittitas County Tribune

SNOW – RAIN – WIND: Brings flooding and power outages to area – (photos courtesy of Kara Guiberson) Upper County Fire Districts responded to three structure fires last weekend. Unofficial Nov. 8, 2022 Kittitas County Election Results. Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce to host ‘Legislative Day’ Nov....
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Saturday vigil planned for missing Omak teen with ties to Yakima

A vigil is planned Saturday for an Indigenous teen who is missing from Omak but has ties to the Yakima area. The vigil for Esmeralda "Kit" Mora, 17, will take place from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at Moxee Park in Moxee, according to the event created by the Finding Kit Facebook page. It's open to the public and organizers will provide some drinks, light snacks and candles. A few of Kit's friends are set to attend and may speak, along with family.
YAKIMA, WA
yaktrinews.com

Celebrate Veterans Day with these events around the Mid-Columbia

KENNEWICK, Wash. – In honor of those who served the United States, communities across the Mid-Columbia are gathering with special events spanning Thursday, Nov. 10 and the holiday itself on Friday, Nov. 10. FRANKLIN STEM ELEMENTARY HOSTS V-DAY PROGRAM. Where: Rosalind Franklin STEM Elementary School — Rd 52, Pasco,...
PASCO, WA
News Talk KIT

Curious If It Will Snow in the Yakima Valley on Thanksgiving?

Will It Snow in the Yakima Valley on Thanksgiving?. It's the question everyone is curious about, especially if you plan on doing any traveling for the impending holidays. Instead of just giving you a blanket, alls clear in the Yakima Valley how about we break it down by area so you have a better idea of what's in store for Thanksgiving Thursday, November 24th.
YAKIMA, WA
Chronicle

Family Continues Search and Outreach for Yakima Boy Missing Two Months

Fall was a special season for 5-year-old Lucian Munguia of Yakima, who has been missing two months this week. He enjoyed shopping for pumpkins, wearing Halloween pajamas and ringing doorbells during neighborhood trick or treating. "This year it was really hard to walk into the store and see those pumpkins...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Cattle drive to close US 97 north of Cle Elum

CLE ELUM, Wash.- A cattle drive will close US 97 north of Cle Elum to vehicle traffic on November, 9. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the cattle drive will start around 1 p.m. and will last for a few hours as the cattle are moved to their winter grounds.
CLE ELUM, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Englewood Ave and N 40th Ave in Yakima closed to repairs and improvements

YAKIMA, Wash.- After minor leakage on the 50-year-old reservoir in Yakima, the city of Yakima is beginning repairs on Monday. Over the past several years, the piping and fixtures in the reservoir have started to deteriorate. Work is expected to be done by early March, the hours will be Monday...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

East Valley school bond is too close to call as more ballots counted Thursday

A levy to expand the commons at the East Valley Central Middle School is too close to call as more ballots were counted Thursday. School measures in Mabton and Union Gap and a bond for a new police station in Selah were failing, according to updated totals from the Yakima County Auditor’s Office. A levy for emergency medical services Yakima County passed in Tuesday’s general election.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Stretch of 6th Ave to close in Yakima for Veterans Day parade

YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Avenue from 6th Avenue to 6th Street will be closed to traffic for a few hours on Friday, November, 11, for Veterans Day. The closure will be in effect from 8:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. as the Yakima community honors its Veterans with a parade. Drivers are...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

WSP responds to traffic collision, seizes drugs near Wapato

YAKIMA, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to a traffic collision and ended up seizing a large supply of illegal drugs near Yakima. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP) the crash happened on Wapato Road near State Route 97. One vehicle, driven by a 42-year-old woman from Zillah...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Detectives Investigate Fatal Gang Shooting

Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a gang related fatal shooting reported Tuesday in Outlook. Detectives say a 44-year-old man from Outlook was killed at the intersection of Price and Outlook Roads in Outlook. A press release says the victim has been identified as Sylvester Almaguer Jr.. Authorities say he died while he was being airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says it's 33rd homicide countywide this year.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Two men found dead inside Warden home

WARDEN, Wash. — Grant County detectives are investigating the suspicious deaths of two men who were found inside a home in Warden Thursday night. Warden Police were called to 508 S. Ash Street at around 11 p.m. and found two men in their late-20s dead inside the house. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says there were no signs of foul...
WARDEN, WA
