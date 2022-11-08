Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Father’s canoe outing with 3 sons at wildlife refuge north of Tri-Cities turns tragic
One boy had made it to shore after the canoe capsized.
nkctribune.com
NOVEMBER 10, 2022 HEADLINES – Northern Kittitas County Tribune
SNOW – RAIN – WIND: Brings flooding and power outages to area – (photos courtesy of Kara Guiberson) Upper County Fire Districts responded to three structure fires last weekend. Unofficial Nov. 8, 2022 Kittitas County Election Results. Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce to host ‘Legislative Day’ Nov....
Yakima Herald Republic
Saturday vigil planned for missing Omak teen with ties to Yakima
A vigil is planned Saturday for an Indigenous teen who is missing from Omak but has ties to the Yakima area. The vigil for Esmeralda "Kit" Mora, 17, will take place from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at Moxee Park in Moxee, according to the event created by the Finding Kit Facebook page. It's open to the public and organizers will provide some drinks, light snacks and candles. A few of Kit's friends are set to attend and may speak, along with family.
Which 3 WA Small Towns are Named Among the Nation’s Coziest & Why?
If it was up to me, one of Tri-Cities would certainly be mentioned in this article. However, Pasco, Richland, or Kennewick were not mentioned in the ranking of the coziest small towns in America. Who knew this was a thing?. So, What makes a town cozy?. According to Mydatingadviser.com, winter...
yaktrinews.com
Celebrate Veterans Day with these events around the Mid-Columbia
KENNEWICK, Wash. – In honor of those who served the United States, communities across the Mid-Columbia are gathering with special events spanning Thursday, Nov. 10 and the holiday itself on Friday, Nov. 10. FRANKLIN STEM ELEMENTARY HOSTS V-DAY PROGRAM. Where: Rosalind Franklin STEM Elementary School — Rd 52, Pasco,...
Curious If It Will Snow in the Yakima Valley on Thanksgiving?
Will It Snow in the Yakima Valley on Thanksgiving?. It's the question everyone is curious about, especially if you plan on doing any traveling for the impending holidays. Instead of just giving you a blanket, alls clear in the Yakima Valley how about we break it down by area so you have a better idea of what's in store for Thanksgiving Thursday, November 24th.
Chronicle
Family Continues Search and Outreach for Yakima Boy Missing Two Months
Fall was a special season for 5-year-old Lucian Munguia of Yakima, who has been missing two months this week. He enjoyed shopping for pumpkins, wearing Halloween pajamas and ringing doorbells during neighborhood trick or treating. "This year it was really hard to walk into the store and see those pumpkins...
nbcrightnow.com
Cattle drive to close US 97 north of Cle Elum
CLE ELUM, Wash.- A cattle drive will close US 97 north of Cle Elum to vehicle traffic on November, 9. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the cattle drive will start around 1 p.m. and will last for a few hours as the cattle are moved to their winter grounds.
Yakima Herald Republic
Ecology, Yakima County tell Rocky Top landfill to clean up operations, stop nighttime work
The company operating a landfill on Rocky Top west of Yakima has been told by two regulatory agencies to clean up its act or face enforcement actions. The state Department of Ecology says the landfill — DTG Recycle — is emitting toxic gases into the atmosphere and must conduct cleanup work.
Update | Tri-Cities scientist dies in crash on I-90. He was returning home from a gaming event
“An amazing dude whose loss will be sorely missed.”
nbcrightnow.com
Englewood Ave and N 40th Ave in Yakima closed to repairs and improvements
YAKIMA, Wash.- After minor leakage on the 50-year-old reservoir in Yakima, the city of Yakima is beginning repairs on Monday. Over the past several years, the piping and fixtures in the reservoir have started to deteriorate. Work is expected to be done by early March, the hours will be Monday...
Warning, Cash Under Wiper Scam Found Near Tri-Cities Washington
You may have heard of this scam happening before in the news. You walk up to your car and there is cash under your wiper. What you do next is important because that scam has just been spotted near Tri-Cities. What is the Cash Under Wiper Scam?. This is a...
Yakima Herald Republic
East Valley school bond is too close to call as more ballots counted Thursday
A levy to expand the commons at the East Valley Central Middle School is too close to call as more ballots were counted Thursday. School measures in Mabton and Union Gap and a bond for a new police station in Selah were failing, according to updated totals from the Yakima County Auditor’s Office. A levy for emergency medical services Yakima County passed in Tuesday’s general election.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Yakima. The accident occurred on Wapato Road close to State Route 97, according to the Washington State Patrol. A 42-year-old Zillah resident struck another vehicle in the intersection after running a red light. The driver was taken to the hospital with...
nbcrightnow.com
Stretch of 6th Ave to close in Yakima for Veterans Day parade
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Avenue from 6th Avenue to 6th Street will be closed to traffic for a few hours on Friday, November, 11, for Veterans Day. The closure will be in effect from 8:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. as the Yakima community honors its Veterans with a parade. Drivers are...
Best Spots for Christmas Shopping in Leavenworth Washington
Leavenworth is world famous for Christmas, but even though it is relatively small it can be hard to find the best places to shop. I did all the work for you because it can be overwhelming when you get there. These are the places you want to make sure you stop and shop when you visit!
nbcrightnow.com
WSP responds to traffic collision, seizes drugs near Wapato
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to a traffic collision and ended up seizing a large supply of illegal drugs near Yakima. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP) the crash happened on Wapato Road near State Route 97. One vehicle, driven by a 42-year-old woman from Zillah...
KIMA TV
Yakima Jiffy Lube offering service to prevent catalytic converter theft, YPD says
YAKIMA-- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is letting community members know about a service being offered in Yakima to prevent catalytic converter theft. Jiffy Lube of Yakima is engraving vehicle VIN numbers on catalytic converters for free, YPD said in a Twitter post. They say there is no appointment needed.
Yakima Detectives Investigate Fatal Gang Shooting
Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a gang related fatal shooting reported Tuesday in Outlook. Detectives say a 44-year-old man from Outlook was killed at the intersection of Price and Outlook Roads in Outlook. A press release says the victim has been identified as Sylvester Almaguer Jr.. Authorities say he died while he was being airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says it's 33rd homicide countywide this year.
Two men found dead inside Warden home
WARDEN, Wash. — Grant County detectives are investigating the suspicious deaths of two men who were found inside a home in Warden Thursday night. Warden Police were called to 508 S. Ash Street at around 11 p.m. and found two men in their late-20s dead inside the house. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says there were no signs of foul...
102.7 KORD
Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1