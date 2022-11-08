ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

erienewsnow.com

Project To Illuminate Jamestown’s Cityscape Is Complete

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A project to illuminate Jamestown’s cityscape is complete. Mayor Eddie Sundquist is hosting a “flip the switch” celebration to cap off the Riverwalk Illumination Project. This effort installed multi-colored at several notable locations across town, including at Jamestown City Hall.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Massive Fire Destroyed Restaurant In Western New York

A late night massive fire broke out on Wednesday and ended up destroying a restaurant in Western New York. According to Facebook, a fire broke out at Gram's Pierogies House on Main Street in Angola. Several departments responded to the fire. They included Lake Erie beach, Eden, Silver Creek, brant, Seneca Nation, Langford, and Hamburg.
ANGOLA, NY
wesb.com

Cleanup of Elm Street Exit Homeless Camp

There was a clean-up detail of a homeless camp located along the Elm Street exit off SR 219 in Bradford this morning. Penn Dot, City DPW, and City of Bradford Police Department were present with equipment to make the cleanup easier. Parks Department Foreman Tom Shay commented on the importance...
BRADFORD, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Family Of Deceased Jamestown Man Seeks Closure, Answers In Death

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown family is pleading for the public’s help, as they try to figure out what happened to their loved one, who was found deceased in Downtown Jamestown last month. A passerby discovered 51-year-old Clarence Kelwaski Jr’s remains in downtown Jamestown back...
JAMESTOWN, NY
WIVB

Vandals destroy newly planted trees at Buffalo’s Sperry Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A community group dedicated to planting trees around Western New York is angry after vandals destroyed newly planted trees in Buffalo’s Sperry Park. Re-Tree WNY formed after more than 50,000 trees around Western New York were damaged in the 2006 October Surprise Storm. They’ve planted tens of thousands of trees since then with the help of community volunteers.
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Homeless Camp Cleanup Set for Thursday

The City of Bradford Police are looking for volunteers to help clean up the former homeless camp. Police are forming a clean-up detail for the former camp located along the Elm Street exit off Route 219 Wednesday morning. PennDOT and the Department of Public Works will be providing equipment to help with the clean-up effort.
YourErie

Free admission at Erie Zoo Nov. 8 and 9

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — No otters, but free admission. That’s the situation at Erie Zoo for Nov. 8 and Nov. 9. During the zoo’s normal daily hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Nov. 8 and Nov. 9, all visitors will be admitted for free. The Erie Zoo has construction underway at the North American river otter […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Fire Department Investigates Fire at Friendship Towers

An investigation is currently underway this morning after a Wednesday night fire forced the evacuation of a downtown Erie apartment complex. It broke out just after 7 p.m. at Friendship Towers on East 11th Street. Fire Fighters arrived and as they tackled the fire, they also spent more than an...
ERIE, PA
96.1 The Breeze

Is Chick-Fil-A Still Giving Away Free Chicken For A Year?

Many people in Western New York are eagerly waiting for the Grand Opening of the newest Chick-Fil-A in Hamburg. Many people are also eager to wake up early and wait in line for a chance to win free chicken for a year. Since 2003, Chick-Fil-A has given out gift cards to the first 100 people in line at new locations as part of their Grand Openings.
HAMBURG, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Is This The Worst Intersection In New York?

Traffic is soon going to get ready busy at one Western New York intersection and this will become one of the worst places to be in a car in all of New York State. The Chick-Fil-A in Hamburg is set to open on November 17th (Take a Peek Inside) on the corner of McKinley and Milestrip and if the past is any indication of what traffic is like near a newly open Chick-Fil-A, you might want to avoid this intersection for a while.
HAMBURG, NY
chautauquatoday.com

SUNY Fredonia Greek Life Groups Holding Food Drive to Benefit CCRM

Two Greek Life organizations at SUNY Fredonia will host a canned food drive this weekend to benefit Chautauqua County Rural Ministry. Kappa Sigma and Sigma Kappa will hold the drive on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM in front of the Lake Shore Savings Clock Tower on campus. Non-perishable food will be accepted as long as it hasn't gone past its expiration date. Canned items are preferred.
FREDONIA, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Temporary changes at HCR Building remain in effect for another week

Temporary changes to county operations at the Hall R. Clothier (HRC) Building located on North Erie Street in Mayville continue through Friday, November 18. Chautauqua County Executive P-J Wendel says they are still working on recovering from the water damage that occurred when a water line broke in the building on November 2. The building's second, third and fourth floors continue to be closed to the public. The closing impacts the Public Health, Environmental Health and Social Services Divisions of the Department of Health and Human Services. County operations on the first and basement floors, which include the Office for Aging Services, Public Defender's Office, Board of Elections and Department of Motor Vehicles, are not impacted by the closing and remain open to the public.
MAYVILLE, NY

