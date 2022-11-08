Read full article on original website
A Lot Of Buzz in St. Louis About a Ryan O’Reilly Trade
According to numerous reports, including one from Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, talk surrounding a trade out of St. Louis, where Ryan O’Reilly might be dealt is picking up steam. LeBrun writes, “It’s just one month into the NHL season, and already we can start contemplating potential scenarios for the March 3 trade deadline.” He adds, “Take the Blues, for example, mired in a franchise-record eight-game losing streak, and already having had their general manager, Doug Armstrong, warn of possible consequences if there’s no turnaround”, he mentions the names Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko as possible trade options.
Oilers' Evander Kane reveals gruesome nature of wrist injury
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane met with the media on Friday and revealed just how bad the cut to his wrist turned out to be. Kane was injured earlier this week when his wrist was cut by the skate blade of Tampa Bay Lightning forward Patrick Maroon. He was rushed...
Canes' Teuvo Teravainen won't travel with team on roadtrip due to injury
After moving Frederik Andersen to injured reserve earlier today, the Carolina Hurricanes are facing some more injury troubles. Team reporter Walt Ruff reports that forward Teuvo Teravainen will not travel with the team on their upcoming two-day road trip due to an upper-body injury suffered last night in the team’s 7-2 trouncing of the Edmonton Oilers.
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski out rest of season
The Columbus Blue Jackets updated the status of Zach Werenski, and it isn’t good news. The star defenseman suffered a separated shoulder and torn labrum and is expected to miss the rest of the regular season. The team has also moved Nick Blankenburg, Sean Kuraly and Jakub Voracek on injured reserve, while recalling Gavin Bayreuther, Marcus Bjork and David Jiricek.
Los Angeles Kings activate Alex Turcotte; assign to AHL
While so many of the other top-ten picks from 2019 have started to pay huge dividends for their teams, one name remains completely scoreless in the NHL. Alex Turcotte, selected fifth overall by the Los Angeles Kings, has had his career limited by concussions so far and has suited up just eight times at the highest level.
Rangers Trade for Atlanta Starter Jake Odorizzi
The Texas Rangers nabbed a potential starter for next year's rotation, and didn't give up much. The Texas Rangers acquired Atlanta starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi on Wednesday in exchange for pitcher Kolby Allard. The Rangers made the announcement via press release and social media. The trade represented the first significant...
Former first-rounder Alex Galchenyuk signs AHL contract
Now that he has been cleared from injury, Alex Galchenyuk has signed an AHL contract with the Colorado Eagles, according to Chris Johnston of NorthStar Bets. The veteran forward was in Colorado Avalanche camp on a professional tryout when he suffered the injury, and head coach Jared Bednar told reporters at the time that he expected him back with the organization at some point.
Kraken place G Philipp Grubauer on LTIR, recall D Gustav Olofsson
With Seattle only carrying six defensemen on their roster, it felt like some more roster moves were on the horizon. Those moves have now been made as CapFriendly reports (Twitter links) that goaltender Philipp Grubauer has been placed on LTIR. They become the 18th team in the league that is currently utilizing LTIR. Using the cap space created by that placement, defenseman Gustav Olofsson was recalled from Coachella Valley of the AHL.
NHL will not hold World Cup in 2024
If you desperately wanted to see Connor McDavid play with Sidney Crosby, or Patrick Kane with Auston Matthews, you’ll have to wait (if it happens at all). The NHL and NHLPA announced that they are no longer working toward a World Cup in 2024. The full statement:. Over the...
Canucks place Tanner Pearson on IR
The Vancouver Canucks placed Tanner Pearson on injured reserve after leaving Wednesday night’s game. The team did not give any indication of how long he will be out but recalled Sheldon Dries in his place. There are likely Canucks fans out there excited about getting Pearson out of the...
Report: Oilers won't shop for forwards despite Evander Kane injury
While Evander Kane will be on LTIR for the next several months, don’t expect the Oilers to be active when it comes to trying to replace the power forward. As Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic relays in TSN’s latest Insider Trading segment (video link), Edmonton isn’t expected to make a move of significance to add a replacement. Since Kane is expected to be able to return down the stretch, they’re unlikely to want to take on a sizable contract knowing they’ll have to get back to cap compliance in order to bring Kane back to the active roster. Short of AHL recalls (of which they’ve already made two), Ken Holland probably won’t be much more active than that when it comes to bringing up a replacement. They do have one open roster spot still and ample LTIR space so one other recall could come at some point.
A deep dive into the Winnipeg Jets' salary cap situation
Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t see struggles and front office changes.
Oilers place Evander Kane on long-term IR
After undergoing an emergency procedure following a scary incident last night, Evander Kane has been placed on long-term injured reserve by the Edmonton Oilers, per a team announcement. Kane’s wrist was lacerated by a skate blade, pouring blood onto the ice and requiring immediate medical attention. After being transported to the hospital, the Oilers announced that Kane was in stable condition and would undergo a surgical procedure. He has now been ruled out for the next three to four months, but no other details were revealed.
Two-time 30-goal scorer Loui Eriksson signs in SHL
Longtime NHL forward Loui Eriksson will continue his hockey career overseas, returning to the team that he won a championship with in 2005. Frolunda announced a contract for Eriksson that will last the rest of the season, though even the press release cautions expectations and notes that he hasn’t played in six months.
Bruins' Mike Reilly, Senators' Nikita Zaitsev, Magnus Hellberg placed on waivers
Three players have hit waivers Wednesday, including some rather expensive defensemen. Mike Reilly has been waived by the Boston Bruins for the second time this season, now that his clock needed to be reset. If a player suits up for 10 NHL games or spends 30 days on the active...
Capitals activate Alexander Alexeyev, reassign Lucas Johansen
After completing a conditioning stint in the minor leagues, Alexander Alexeyev is ready to return to the NHL. The Washington Capitals have activated the young defenseman off of injured reserve, while loaning Lucas Johansen to the Hershey Bears to make room. It’s a swap of first-rounders for the Capitals, as...
Lions vs. Bears broadcast gets another new crew for Detroit
Last week the Detroit Lions played the Green Bay Packers in a game FOX Sports broadcast to a pretty wide swath of the country. The Week 9 game drew top broadcasting team Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, a nice step up for the Lions and their normal position at the bottom of the announcer pecking order.
Introducing the Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2022
The Hockey Hall of Fame is set to induct the class of 2022 this weekend. Let's take a look at each inductee.
