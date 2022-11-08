ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

A Lot Of Buzz in St. Louis About a Ryan O’Reilly Trade

According to numerous reports, including one from Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, talk surrounding a trade out of St. Louis, where Ryan O’Reilly might be dealt is picking up steam. LeBrun writes, “It’s just one month into the NHL season, and already we can start contemplating potential scenarios for the March 3 trade deadline.” He adds, “Take the Blues, for example, mired in a franchise-record eight-game losing streak, and already having had their general manager, Doug Armstrong, warn of possible consequences if there’s no turnaround”, he mentions the names Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko as possible trade options.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Oilers' Evander Kane reveals gruesome nature of wrist injury

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane met with the media on Friday and revealed just how bad the cut to his wrist turned out to be. Kane was injured earlier this week when his wrist was cut by the skate blade of Tampa Bay Lightning forward Patrick Maroon. He was rushed...
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski out rest of season

The Columbus Blue Jackets updated the status of Zach Werenski, and it isn’t good news. The star defenseman suffered a separated shoulder and torn labrum and is expected to miss the rest of the regular season. The team has also moved Nick Blankenburg, Sean Kuraly and Jakub Voracek on injured reserve, while recalling Gavin Bayreuther, Marcus Bjork and David Jiricek.
COLUMBUS, OH
Pro Hockey Rumors

Los Angeles Kings activate Alex Turcotte; assign to AHL

While so many of the other top-ten picks from 2019 have started to pay huge dividends for their teams, one name remains completely scoreless in the NHL. Alex Turcotte, selected fifth overall by the Los Angeles Kings, has had his career limited by concussions so far and has suited up just eight times at the highest level.
LOS ANGELES, CA
InsideTheRangers

Rangers Trade for Atlanta Starter Jake Odorizzi

The Texas Rangers nabbed a potential starter for next year's rotation, and didn't give up much. The Texas Rangers acquired Atlanta starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi on Wednesday in exchange for pitcher Kolby Allard. The Rangers made the announcement via press release and social media. The trade represented the first significant...
ATLANTA, GA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Former first-rounder Alex Galchenyuk signs AHL contract

Now that he has been cleared from injury, Alex Galchenyuk has signed an AHL contract with the Colorado Eagles, according to Chris Johnston of NorthStar Bets. The veteran forward was in Colorado Avalanche camp on a professional tryout when he suffered the injury, and head coach Jared Bednar told reporters at the time that he expected him back with the organization at some point.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Kraken place G Philipp Grubauer on LTIR, recall D Gustav Olofsson

With Seattle only carrying six defensemen on their roster, it felt like some more roster moves were on the horizon. Those moves have now been made as CapFriendly reports (Twitter links) that goaltender Philipp Grubauer has been placed on LTIR. They become the 18th team in the league that is currently utilizing LTIR. Using the cap space created by that placement, defenseman Gustav Olofsson was recalled from Coachella Valley of the AHL.
SEATTLE, WA
Pro Hockey Rumors

NHL will not hold World Cup in 2024

If you desperately wanted to see Connor McDavid play with Sidney Crosby, or Patrick Kane with Auston Matthews, you’ll have to wait (if it happens at all). The NHL and NHLPA announced that they are no longer working toward a World Cup in 2024. The full statement:. Over the...
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canucks place Tanner Pearson on IR

The Vancouver Canucks placed Tanner Pearson on injured reserve after leaving Wednesday night’s game. The team did not give any indication of how long he will be out but recalled Sheldon Dries in his place. There are likely Canucks fans out there excited about getting Pearson out of the...
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: Oilers won't shop for forwards despite Evander Kane injury

While Evander Kane will be on LTIR for the next several months, don’t expect the Oilers to be active when it comes to trying to replace the power forward. As Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic relays in TSN’s latest Insider Trading segment (video link), Edmonton isn’t expected to make a move of significance to add a replacement. Since Kane is expected to be able to return down the stretch, they’re unlikely to want to take on a sizable contract knowing they’ll have to get back to cap compliance in order to bring Kane back to the active roster. Short of AHL recalls (of which they’ve already made two), Ken Holland probably won’t be much more active than that when it comes to bringing up a replacement. They do have one open roster spot still and ample LTIR space so one other recall could come at some point.
Pro Hockey Rumors

A deep dive into the Winnipeg Jets' salary cap situation

Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t see struggles and front office changes.
ARIZONA STATE
Pro Hockey Rumors

Oilers place Evander Kane on long-term IR

After undergoing an emergency procedure following a scary incident last night, Evander Kane has been placed on long-term injured reserve by the Edmonton Oilers, per a team announcement. Kane’s wrist was lacerated by a skate blade, pouring blood onto the ice and requiring immediate medical attention. After being transported to the hospital, the Oilers announced that Kane was in stable condition and would undergo a surgical procedure. He has now been ruled out for the next three to four months, but no other details were revealed.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Two-time 30-goal scorer Loui Eriksson signs in SHL

Longtime NHL forward Loui Eriksson will continue his hockey career overseas, returning to the team that he won a championship with in 2005. Frolunda announced a contract for Eriksson that will last the rest of the season, though even the press release cautions expectations and notes that he hasn’t played in six months.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
283K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy