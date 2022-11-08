ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aging Parents And The Truth About Their Longevity

Most of our aging parents are living on longer than they or we expected. It’s great that an elder is part of the family into one’s 80s, 90s and beyond, perhaps living to see grandchildren and great grandchildren. And then there’s the long goodbye and the caregiving that almost inevitably comes with long life. Medical improvements can keep us going, overcoming some of the illnesses and conditions that used to end lives sooner. The question of quality of life remains unanswered–is it worth keeping someone going that long when the body and mind are failing and they can no longer enjoy life? Philosophically, we puzzle over the issue of whether we need to have doctors treat everything a person has, with everything they can for as long as they can, no matter whether it’s painful or intrusive, or both.
Reddit Is Baffled After This Controlling Mom Refuses to Let Her Husband Eat with the Family

Dinner is served. Wash your hands, pass the rolls — and, BTW, don’t talk to anyone! This is a time for eating after all, so no socializing is allowed … at least, according to this mom on Reddit. She complained that her husband had the audacity to want to (*gasp!*) make conversation with their 10- and 13-year-old kids over mealtime, so she did the only logical thing: banish him from family dinners. Uh, what? In the always-entertaining “Am I The A—hole?” subreddit, a mom went online to complain about her husband, and ended up being roasted like a Thanksgiving turkey. First, a...
Man cancels going out with his family to take care of his sick wife

People Enjoying A Meal In A RestaurantPriscilla Du Preez/Unsplash. It's always nice to be able to see your family when everyone is in good spirits. However, if you have to cancel on them they can sometimes get the wrong idea. Would your family get mad if you cancelled going out to take care of a loved one?
John Schneider Expresses Regret Over Family Issues: ‘I Hope They’ll Speak To Me Again’

The 62-year-old country musician John Schneider who came into the limelight for playing the role of “Bo” Duke in the American TV comedy series The Dukes of Hazzard, expressed deep concerns over his falling out with his children after his messy divorce from his ex-wife, Elly Castle while appearing in the season 28 of the reality dance show, Dancing with the Stars in 2018.
I’m struggling to maintain friendships with people who have kids. How do I connect?

I’m in my mid-30s and childfree by choice. I’m struggling to maintain friendships with people who have kids. Understandably they need to prioritise their children but more and more I find myself unable to have conversations with them. I like my friends’ kids, but often end up caring for them alongside the parents when I don’t feel comfortable doing this in case I get it wrong. I’ve had friends thank me for helping them with childcare when I thought we were meant to be socialising.
I’m a preemie mom—5 things I wish I knew before my shocking delivery

When I was 34 weeks pregnant, my water broke. I was a first-time mom and didn’t know it was my water. So I dallied for a few days before calling my doctor, thinking that the leaking amniotic fluid was just third-trimester discharge. When it became clear that what I was experiencing was outside the realm of normal, I left work and went to labor and delivery to be checked.
The way we raise boys impacts everyone—so it is everyone’s responsibility

Let’s first agree that parenting is hard. Period. Whether you are raising boys or girls, a mom of one or many, a mom of babies or teens, it is all hard. I am a mom of two boys—a 16-year-old and an almost-teen—and I absolutely love it. I love raising sons and I wouldn’t change it for anything. (See also: please don’t ask me if I wish I had a daughter.) As much as I love it, I’ve gotta admit: I am constantly befuddled. There is so much about boys that I don’t understand—the noise, the constant roughhousing, the impulsivity, the inability to put their socks in the laundry, so many things.
Toxic online mom culture is so draining—here’s how to keep your feed healthy for YOU

You know one thing that I'm tired of? Toxic mom culture. It goes without saying that moms need other moms. To celebrate the highs of motherhood with. To lean on when the lows come. When I first learned I was pregnant, I turned to all the mommy platforms I could find. Podcasts, websites, mom support groups online, Instagram accounts. I wanted to feel connected and validated and less alone. In many ways, the platforms that I’ve been connected to have done just that. But I have also witnessed a darker side to the online world of motherhood—and that's the toxicity that online mom culture so often breeds.
My daughter has Down syndrome, and her siblings are better for it

People often ask me what it is like having a sibling with Down syndrome for our two younger children, Marilee and William. Is having their 16-year-old sister, Penny, in their lives different than having a typical sibling? Is her presence better? Worse?. They are impossible questions to answer, because Penny...
How to Respond When Your Adult Child Says Hurtful Things

Adult children who are hurting often take their angst out on their parents. Being a voice of reason is the best gift you can give when your adult child is struggling. Don't forget to encourage your adult child when they speak and act in more reasonable ways. Melanie could not...
