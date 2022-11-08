Read full article on original website
I’m the friend who had kids first. Here’s what I wish my other friends had known
I was the first of my friends to have a baby—and that period of my life was filled with an excruciating loneliness and various hardships that I felt none of my childfree friends could understand. In no way am I blaming them. In hindsight, I realize that I too...
'Entitled' Mother-in-Law Refuses to Care for Newborn Grandchild
Should grandparents always be expected to look after their grandchildren?. Parents go through a lot to raise their children into responsible adults. And though a parent never stops being a parent, there comes a point at which that child has to take responsibility for their actions.
Woman is furious when mom picks stepdaughter’s wedding over granddaughter’s birthday party
A woman is furious with her family for choosing her stepsister’s wedding over her daughter’s first birthday. She asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum to weigh in. Years ago, her mother remarried after her divorce. The Reddit poster went to live with her father because she felt like her new stepsister was replacing her.
Aging Parents And The Truth About Their Longevity
Most of our aging parents are living on longer than they or we expected. It’s great that an elder is part of the family into one’s 80s, 90s and beyond, perhaps living to see grandchildren and great grandchildren. And then there’s the long goodbye and the caregiving that almost inevitably comes with long life. Medical improvements can keep us going, overcoming some of the illnesses and conditions that used to end lives sooner. The question of quality of life remains unanswered–is it worth keeping someone going that long when the body and mind are failing and they can no longer enjoy life? Philosophically, we puzzle over the issue of whether we need to have doctors treat everything a person has, with everything they can for as long as they can, no matter whether it’s painful or intrusive, or both.
Reddit Is Baffled After This Controlling Mom Refuses to Let Her Husband Eat with the Family
Dinner is served. Wash your hands, pass the rolls — and, BTW, don’t talk to anyone! This is a time for eating after all, so no socializing is allowed … at least, according to this mom on Reddit. She complained that her husband had the audacity to want to (*gasp!*) make conversation with their 10- and 13-year-old kids over mealtime, so she did the only logical thing: banish him from family dinners. Uh, what? In the always-entertaining “Am I The A—hole?” subreddit, a mom went online to complain about her husband, and ended up being roasted like a Thanksgiving turkey. First, a...
Man cancels going out with his family to take care of his sick wife
People Enjoying A Meal In A RestaurantPriscilla Du Preez/Unsplash. It's always nice to be able to see your family when everyone is in good spirits. However, if you have to cancel on them they can sometimes get the wrong idea. Would your family get mad if you cancelled going out to take care of a loved one?
'RHOC' Alum Kelly Dodd Going After Full Custody Of Daughter After Putting Ex-Husband's Explicit Texts On Blast
Kelly Dodd is over it! After putting her ex-husband Michael Dodd's harassing alleged text messages on blast, The Real Housewives of Orange County alum is planning on filing for full custody of their daughter, Jolie, 16, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal. Article continues below advertisement. Sources tell us that Kelly is...
"I'm Expected To Take Care Of Them When They Didn't Take Care Of Me": Gen X'ers Are Having Complicated Feelings About Their Parents, And It's Sadly Relatable
"I'm Generation X. In my generation, we were basically feral... we sort of raised ourselves. Our parents were very busy doing their own things — lots of working parents... so we were latchkey kids, on our own a lot."
John Schneider Expresses Regret Over Family Issues: ‘I Hope They’ll Speak To Me Again’
The 62-year-old country musician John Schneider who came into the limelight for playing the role of “Bo” Duke in the American TV comedy series The Dukes of Hazzard, expressed deep concerns over his falling out with his children after his messy divorce from his ex-wife, Elly Castle while appearing in the season 28 of the reality dance show, Dancing with the Stars in 2018.
Marriage Expert’s 10 Steps To Bring The Spark Back To Your Relationship
These practical ways can help bring back that “love high” you had in the early days as a couple
I’m struggling to maintain friendships with people who have kids. How do I connect?
I’m in my mid-30s and childfree by choice. I’m struggling to maintain friendships with people who have kids. Understandably they need to prioritise their children but more and more I find myself unable to have conversations with them. I like my friends’ kids, but often end up caring for them alongside the parents when I don’t feel comfortable doing this in case I get it wrong. I’ve had friends thank me for helping them with childcare when I thought we were meant to be socialising.
I’m a preemie mom—5 things I wish I knew before my shocking delivery
When I was 34 weeks pregnant, my water broke. I was a first-time mom and didn’t know it was my water. So I dallied for a few days before calling my doctor, thinking that the leaking amniotic fluid was just third-trimester discharge. When it became clear that what I was experiencing was outside the realm of normal, I left work and went to labor and delivery to be checked.
Dad Refusing to Pay for Daughter's Wedding After She Invited Uncle Backed
"She became angry and told me it's time to let go of the past. I told her it's not her call to make," the Redditor wrote, after his brother stole his partner.
The way we raise boys impacts everyone—so it is everyone’s responsibility
Let’s first agree that parenting is hard. Period. Whether you are raising boys or girls, a mom of one or many, a mom of babies or teens, it is all hard. I am a mom of two boys—a 16-year-old and an almost-teen—and I absolutely love it. I love raising sons and I wouldn’t change it for anything. (See also: please don’t ask me if I wish I had a daughter.) As much as I love it, I’ve gotta admit: I am constantly befuddled. There is so much about boys that I don’t understand—the noise, the constant roughhousing, the impulsivity, the inability to put their socks in the laundry, so many things.
Actress Diane Kruger on her new children’s book, storytelling and why we need to better support moms in the U.S.
Diane Kruger is an actress, model and former ballet dancer–and now she can also add author to her list of credits, with the release of her new children’s book “A Name from the Sky” which weaves together her own childhood story with that of her young daughter, Nova.
'Spiteful' Woman Ripped for Exposing Sister's Addiction History to New Boss
"This had zero effect on you," one commenter wrote. "You are being petty for all the wrong reasons."
Mom rages at fiance for using daughter’s wheelchair as a gardening tool: ‘Incredibly disrespectful’
A woman said she “raged” at her fiance after what he did with her daughter’s wheelchair. She asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum for advice. She’s been with her fiance, Mark, for three years. Mark has a 14-year-old son named Eddie, while her daughter, Hazel, is 8. The foursome lives together in a house she inherited from her dad.
Toxic online mom culture is so draining—here’s how to keep your feed healthy for YOU
You know one thing that I'm tired of? Toxic mom culture. It goes without saying that moms need other moms. To celebrate the highs of motherhood with. To lean on when the lows come. When I first learned I was pregnant, I turned to all the mommy platforms I could find. Podcasts, websites, mom support groups online, Instagram accounts. I wanted to feel connected and validated and less alone. In many ways, the platforms that I’ve been connected to have done just that. But I have also witnessed a darker side to the online world of motherhood—and that's the toxicity that online mom culture so often breeds.
My daughter has Down syndrome, and her siblings are better for it
People often ask me what it is like having a sibling with Down syndrome for our two younger children, Marilee and William. Is having their 16-year-old sister, Penny, in their lives different than having a typical sibling? Is her presence better? Worse?. They are impossible questions to answer, because Penny...
How to Respond When Your Adult Child Says Hurtful Things
Adult children who are hurting often take their angst out on their parents. Being a voice of reason is the best gift you can give when your adult child is struggling. Don't forget to encourage your adult child when they speak and act in more reasonable ways. Melanie could not...
