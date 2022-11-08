Read full article on original website
How Kirby Smart prepped Georgia for cow bells: 3 keys for UGA to avoid upset at Mississippi State
ATHENS — Kirby Smart prepped for plenty of football trips to Mississippi State, first as a player at Georgia and then as an assistant coach to Nick Saban at Alabama. The Maroon Bulldogs are on their fifth head coach since Smart was a safety on the Georgia team that won 38-19 at Davis Wade Stadium in 1996, but there’s one thing that hasn’t changed: cowbells.
Postgame observations: Georgia defeats Mississippi State 45-19
The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs 45-19 on Saturday, Nov. 12. Georgia improved to 10-0 this season, while Mississippi State fell to 6-4. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:. Offense uneven in spite of scoring barrage. Ladd McConkey took an end-around 70 yards for a...
Former UGA baseball coach Steve Webber dies
ATLANTA — Steve Webber, the winningest baseball coach in Georgia history, who led the Bulldogs to the 1990 national championship, died late Saturday afternoon at his home in Atlanta after a lengthy illness. He was 74. Webber tallied 500 victories between 1981 and 1996 as his teams averaged 32...
McConkey enjoys career night against Mississippi State
Ladd McConkey has struggled at times this season, with fumbles and dropped passes plaguing the usually sure-handed Georgia wide receiver. If there were any remaining doubts that McConkey was back to playing his best, he answered those questions with an outstanding performance against Mississippi State. In Georgia’s 45-19 win, McConkey...
UGA student choreographers premiere work at "Endure" showcase
The three-night “Endure” showcase presented by the University of Georgia Department of Dance and Young Choreographers Series set the bar high after the opening night on Thursday. “Endure” is a Senior Exit and Emerging Choreographer Showcase. All choreographers in the Young Choreographers Series study dance as a major...
Behind enemy bylines: Previewing No. 1 Georgia against Mississippi State
Football reporter Meadow Barrow discussed Georgia’s matchup against Mississippi State this weekend with sports editor Dylan Flippo from Mississippi State’s student newspaper, The Reflector. The following story has been edited lightly for clarity:. Meadow Barrow: What's the atmosphere around campus like?. Dylan Flippo: You can definitely sense that...
Georgia clinches SEC East title in win over Mississippi State
With a 45-19 win over Mississippi State, Georgia clinched the SEC East and will represent the division in the SEC championship game on Dec. 3 in Atlanta. The Bulldogs have now won the SEC East in five of Kirby Smart’s seven seasons as head coach. Georgia is 1-3 in its previous four SEC championship appearances with the lone win coming over Auburn in 2017. The Bulldogs lost to Alabama in 2018 and 2021 and LSU in 2019.
Chicken finger chain Raising Cane’s plans at least 10 metro Atlanta locations
The first location will open in Dacula, with other restaurants planned for Buford, Woodstock and Cumming.
Buford celebrates six college athletic signees
Buford celebrated six seniors who have signed with college athletic programs Wednesday night. The group featured three softball players — Olivia Duncan to Clemson, Emma Castorri to Georgia and Jennifer Ramirez to Fort Valley State. They were joined by swimmer Ben Irwin (U.S. Naval Academy), volleyball player Ashley Sturzoiu (Mississippi State) and track and field athlete Sydney Harris (South Carolina).
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming Fairgrounds
The Atlanta BBQ Store Classic takes place at the Cumming Fairgrounds Nov. 18-19(Photo/The Atlanta BBQ Store Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) Next weekend, the smell of some of the best BBQ in the country will be wafting from the Cumming Fairgrounds, as more than 90 pro teams and two dozen amateurs compete at the in the first ever Atlanta BBQ Store Classic.
Georgia Punter's Message For Tennessee Fans Goes Viral
When you see the field as little as Georgia punter Brett Thorson, you have to have a sense of humor about the situation. Thorson has punted only 22 times in nine games thanks to the Bulldogs' potent offense. He actually punted four times in Georgia's win over Tennessee last weekend, including a 75-yard bomb that was downed at the 1.
The B-52s Atlanta and Athens Shows are Postponed
Due to illness, The B-52s are postponing the remaining dates for the Final Tour Ever of Planet Earth. This weekend’s shows in Atlanta have been rescheduled for Jan. 6–8, and Tuesday’s show in Athens has been rescheduled for Jan. 10. Like what you just read? Support Flagpole...
North Georgia school closures for Friday due to Nicole | LIST
ATLANTA — Nicole, which landed as a Category 1 hurricane in Florida on Thursday, has been moving toward Georgia and losing strength, weakening to a tropical storm as of mid-Thursday evening. The storm system is expected to bring potential severe weather up north with it through Georgia, and several school systems in north Georgia have begun announcing closures for Friday.
Fight breaks out between Tate Plaza speaker and UGA alum
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to better reflect the nature of this situation. A fight occurred between a speaker and a spectator at the University of Georgia's Tate Plaza on Nov. 7, UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor said in an email to The Red & Black. According to...
Georgia women's basketball beats Alabama State 77-47
The Georgia women’s basketball team moved to 2-0 on the season after its emphatic 77-47 win over the Alabama State Hornets Thursday night. Early on, it was clear that the Bulldogs would rely on the size advantage of its frontcourt as senior forward Javyn Nicholson posted a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Brittney Smith was also dominant, posting 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Malury Bates matched her career high of 13 points. The Bulldogs outscored the Hornets 46-24 in the paint.
At 29, she's made history twice after winning a Georgia election seat
DULUTH, Ga. — Around the new millennium, a seven-year-old girl and her family moved from the Middle Eastern country of Jordan to the Peach State. Almost 22 years later, that little girl grew up to make history not once, but twice, in Georgia’s 2022 midterm election. While some...
Whataburger Kennesaw to Open Soon
Say what? Finally, a date has been announced according to Tomorrow’s News Today for the first Georgia Whataburger to open in Kennesaw on 11/28 at 705 Town Park Lane NW in a former Charlie’s Restaurant. BUT, Whataburger wrote to Scoop saying they don’t have plans to announce at this time and to just keep checking their social media pages for any updates.
Two Georgia Breweries on 10Best List
Craft breweries continue to pop up all over the United States each year. In fact, the Brewers Association website lists over 150 craft breweries in Georgia, and 118 in South Carolina. And the demand for craft beer is continually growing. The Brewers Association shows U.S. beer volume sales up 1% in 2021. But for craft brewer volume sales, there was an 8% growth. That growth brought small and independent brewers’ share of the beer market in the U.S. up to 13.1%. And when it comes to new breweries, USA Today’s 10Best sought out the best new breweries in the country. They looked at breweries that had opened within the past 4 years. And two Georgia breweries made the 10Best List!
The 2nd most dangerous roadway in the US runs through the heart of metro Atlanta, agency says
ATLANTA — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says a metro interstate is the second most dangerous highway in the United States. Many people who drive Interstate 20 said they weren’t surprised by the new report. In fact, some people told Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston they try to...
Gov. Kemp: Battery Manufacturer to Invest $2.57B, Create Over 700 Jobs in Coweta County
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that FREYR Battery, a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, will invest $2.57 billion into Georgia’s sustainable technology ecosystem and create 723 new jobs over the next seven years at a manufacturing facility in Coweta County. “Job creators and innovators from...
