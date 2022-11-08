Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
AFD releases information on car wreck involving fire truck
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department (AFD), released information on a car wreck involving a fire truck on 24th and Grand, Friday afternoon. According to Jeff Justus with the AFD, Engine seven was responding to a car wreck near Dumas Hwy & Hastings. The engine came to a complete stop at […]
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for arson and burglary of a building
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for arson and burglary of a building. According to the release, 27-year-old, Jarred William Davis is wanted by Potter County Sheriff’s Office for arson and burglary of a building. Davis is 5 feet 8 inches tall...
KFDA
Amarillo police investigating shooting near northeast 20th Avenue
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night near northeast 20th Avenue. According to officials, on Nov. 8, at around 9:34 p.m., Amarillo police were called near northeast 20th Avenue and Martin Road on a shooting. Reports state that a 19-year-old man had...
KFDA
Gray County continues to investigate animal attack that left one woman dead
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Gray County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating after a McLean woman died from a confirmed animal attack. On October 29, Gray County deputies were called about the body of a woman who had been stabbed. The scene leading up to the body of Kimberly Dawn Morris...
abc7amarillo.com
Man on bicycle arrested after running from Amarillo police
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A man on a bicycle was arrested Wednesday after running from Amarillo police. Around 3 p.m., police spotted the suspect, a 46-year-old male, riding a bicycle at NE 14th Ave and North Manhattan Street. He was wanted on a probation violation warrant. According to police,...
abc7amarillo.com
Homeless people suspected of starting vacant house fire on bitter cold morning
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Homeless people are suspected of starting a fire that burned a vacant house. The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a house fire just before 6 a.m. at 3906 SE 11th Street. Multiple people called 911 to report the fire including a man who lives in...
kgncnewsnow.com
Police I.D Two Bodies Found
Amarillo Police have identified the two people found dead, Monday afternoon at the Lakeview Mobile Home Park. At 12:18 APD says 33-year-old Tyler Knight and 29-year-old Bethany Mullican were found dead from gunshot.in a home there. They took a family member into custody for both killings and are still investigating.
AFD Attempting to Prevent Vacant Building Fires
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)- The Amarillo Fire Department responded to an average of six working fires a day last winter. This year AFD is asking for the communities’ help in preventing vacant building fires. “If you own property that is not occupied, I suggest boarding it up, putting a security fence around it, but the number […]
Suspect arrested with guns, machete in car after reported kidnapping
AMARILLO, Texas — Police arrested a man on a list of charges after officers said he forced a screaming woman into his car and then led them on a pursuit. The Amarillo Police Department told KAMR that officers were called Monday morning to a scene where a man had allegedly forced a woman into a vehicle.
abc7amarillo.com
Hartley Co. Chief Deputy to be new Dalhart Police Chief
(AMARILLO, Texas) — Hartley County Sheriff’s office bid a fond farewell to their most recent Chief Deputy, Tommy Hughes. On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office shared the news of Hughes’ departure via a Facebook post noting he will soon take over as Chief of Police for the Dalhart Police Department.
KFDA
Amarillo police investigating shooting near South Washington
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police is investigating a shooting that happened early this morning. According to officials, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 8:09 a.m., Randall County Deputies were called to the East parking lot of Affiliated Foods on South Washington on a report of shots fired. The suspect was...
kgncnewsnow.com
Shots Fired At Affiliated Foods
An early morning shooting incident at Affiliated Foods. Randall County deputies were called out to the east parking lot of the Affiliated Foods plant at 8:09 a.m. on South Washington Street. They quickly caught the suspect and took him into custody. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be...
KFDA
APD: Death of 2 found dead in mobile home ruled a homicide
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department ruled the death of two people a homicide after they were found dead in a mobile home today. Around 12:18 p.m., APD said 33-year-old Tyler Knight and 29-year-old Bethany Mullican were found dead with gunshot wounds at a home at the Lakeview Mobile Home Park.
KFDA
Amarillo police: Suspect in custody after possible kidnapping, car chase
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police say a suspect is in custody after a possible kidnapping that led to a car chase through the city. Around 9:00 a.m., officers were called to the area of Bell Street and Gainsborough Road for reports of a man forcing a woman into a car.
kgncnewsnow.com
Panhandle Laundry Fire
A blaze at a downtown Amarillo building is under investigation from Wednesday night. Fire crews at the Panhandle Laundry and Dry cleaning say there was a fuel leak at the building. The two-story building, according to fire personnel when they first arrived on scene, was vacant and showing heavy smoke...
KFDA
TxDOT crews working on west Amarillo Boulevard and I-27 starting Monday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT starting Monday, Nov. 14, the right lane of west Amarillo Boulevard will be closed in various locations for four to six months as contractor works on sidewalks, curbs & gutters, and driveways. On Monday, Nov. 14, TxDOT will also be working ON the right lane...
abc7amarillo.com
2 people found shot to death inside Amarillo mobile home, family member in custody
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are investigating a homicide after two people were found dead inside a mobile home. Around 12:15 p.m. police were called to the Lakeview Mobile Home Park located at 7865 Canyon Drive. Officers found two bodies inside the mobile home. Police later said the...
KRMG
Woman kidnapped at machete point, rescued after chase
Woman kidnapped at machete point, rescued after chase On Nov. 7, witnesses reported that a man forced a screaming woman into his silver car in Amarillo, Texas. (NCD)
Go Home Internet You’re Drunk: The Top 10 Night Clubs In Amarillo
The Internet strikes again with yet another delightfully horrible list of the best in Amarillo. We have yet another beautifully crafted tale of caution; a warning for you that you can't believe half of anything you see on the Internet anymore. Go home Internet. You're drunk. You had to be,...
City of Amarillo Trying to Make Amarillo Less Trashy
The trash in Amarillo has been a hot topic for quite some time. First, we lost a lot of our dumpsters in different areas. Those magically turned into trash cans we got to roll into the front of our homes on trash day. Then it moved to an even bigger...
Comments / 0