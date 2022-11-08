Champaign County Clerk reports cyber-attacks on servers

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Clerk’s office is reporting that computer server performance is being impacted by cyber-attacks on the network and servers.

The Champaign County Clerk said the website has been the target of repeated D-DOS attacks for the past month, fortunately the reinforced security and response from the Clerk’s IT team has prevented these attacks from being successful and the Clerk’s website has remained secured. No data or information has been compromised and the election is secure.

The Clerk’s Office reports that Election judges and staff are doing everything they can to process voters according to the requirements of election law while navigating these attacks. They are encouraging people to stay in line.

This is a developing situation, we will share more information as it is available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.