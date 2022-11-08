Read full article on original website
Dodgers Pitcher Reacts to the Big Clayton Kershaw News
Dodgers fans aren't the only ones happy for a Clayton Kershaw return
How White Sox already have 1st big signing of winter
The White Sox have work to do addressing their roster this winter after a disappointing 2022 season. But Rick Hahn and Co. didn’t have to wait until the Hot Stove ignited to make their first big signing: bench coach Charlie Montoyo. New White Sox manager Pedro Grifol has an...
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Officially Gets Qualifying Offer From LA
This doesn't come as much of a surprise.
Mattress Mack's record $75 million Astros payout will cost Caesars, Penn big this quarter
Mattress Mack's record-breaking $75 million payout on a wager that the Houston Astros would win the World Series will cost Caesars and Penn Entertainment big. Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale placed $10 million on his beloved Houston Astros to win this year's World Series, across several wagers. Caesars and Penn are...
Derek Jeter finally reveals the real reason behind No. 2 jersey number
A single-digit number seemed to predestine Derek Jeter for Yankees greatness, the real reason behind him getting that jersey number is shockingly ordinary. When Derek Jeter got No. 2 as his jersey number from the New York Yankees, it was one of the last single-digit numbers available. The rest of the single-digit numbers — save for 6 — had been worn by legends like Mickey Mantle, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, and others, already retired by the organization.
New Report Emerges Regarding Jose Abreu's Departure
Jose Abreu's departure from the White Sox appears to be imminent.
World Series MVP Jeremy Pena gets new gig on Monday
Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña, who was named World Series MVP, will continue his celebration in the coming days and weeks. That will include a stop at Raising Cane’s in southeast Houston on Monday. But Peña won’t just be there to chow down — he’ll actually be working...
Angels Rumors: LA Could Sign This Utility Player in Free Agency, Says Insider
He would be a perfect addition to add some depth to the roster.
Could Houston Astros Bring Back GM Jeff Luhnow After James Click Firing?
The Houston Astros fired general manager James Click Friday morning, along with assistant GM Scott Powers. Owner Jim Crane will need to hire a new GM. Could he pursue former Astros GM Jeff Luhnow, who built the Astros' 2022 and 2017 World Series teams?
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Does Not Receive Qualifying Offer From LA
They want to give him time to make a decision.
The Rays Are Reportedly Shopping A Handful Of Players
The Tampa Bay Rays have always been a team that operates in a small market. With limited funds, the Rays typically do not go out of their way to try and sign high-profile free agents or make blockbuster trades. Instead, Tampa Bay builds from within and then trades their assets...
VERIFY: Yes, the Atlanta Braves sent pizza to Houston Astros after 2022 World Series win
ATLANTA — Baseball fans are questioning if the Atlanta Braves took part in a post-season tradition to send pizza to the World Series Champions after a tweet was mysteriously deleted from the Astros' Twitter that thanked the team for the pies. THE QUESTION. Did the Braves send the Astros...
Red Sox owner John Henry emerges as possible bidder for the Commanders
Another day, another potential name entered the bidding for the Washington Commanders. Boston Red Sox and Liverpool Football Club owner John Henry is viewed as a possible bidder for the Washington Commanders, according to Josh Kosman of the New York Post. Henry’s Fenway Sports Group recently hired Goldman Sachs and...
Dodgers News: LA Trying to Bring Back Justin Turner on Different Deal
Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes says the team would love to have Justin Turner back next year and are working with him on different contract ideas.
Trea Turner and 3 biggest stars who will change teams in MLB free agency
The entire MLB landscape is going to change this offseason. There is no shortage of talent on the free agent market with Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom, and Trea Turner leading the charge. A number of superstars will likely change teams in MLB free agency. However, which players do we believe are destined to find new homes?
Dodgers decline $16M club option on All-Star Justin Turner
The Los Angeles Dodgers have declined their $16 million option on two-time All-Star Justin Turner. The team also said Thursday it extended qualifying offers to two All-Stars, shortstop Trea Turner and left-handed pitcher Tyler Anderson. Also not receiving a qualifying offer for the second straight year was Clayton Kershaw. As a result, the left-hander will have additional time to consider his future rather than make a decision at the beginning of free agency. The Dodgers did the same thing last year, and Kershaw signed a one-year deal. Justin Turner will receive a $2 million buyout. The 37-year-old third baseman could still re-sign with the Dodgers for next year, although likely at a lower salary than the $16 million he would have received if the team had exercised its option. During his nine seasons in Los Angeles, he has been a fan favorite and active in the community.
These Two Teams Reportedly Red Sox's Biggest Threat In Xander Bogaerts Sweepstakes
Red Sox fans won't like the sound of these two team's reportedly vying for Xander Bogaerts
Andy Ibanez, Tyson Miller Leave Rangers Via Waivers
The Texas Rangers continue to make minor moves as they prime the 40-man roster for free agency. The Texas Rangers lost two more players from their 40-man roster to waiver claims on Thursday, as the club continues to churn players in preparation for free agency. The team announced that infielder...
RUMOR: Rangers fans will love latest Jacob deGrom update
The hot stove for MLB free agency is just beginning to heat up. With the Houston Astros officially being crowned as the World Series champions for the 2022 season, teams around the league are beginning to put together their plans for free agency and the offseason as a whole in their quest to win it all next season. If you are the Texas Rangers or a fan of the team, you have to love the latest update on star pitcher Jacob deGrom’s free agency.
Cubs Continue Roster Moves as Free Agency Looms
It's no secret that the Chicago Cubs are expected to have an active offseason. However, before the hot stove truly heats up, the Cubs need to set their official 40-man roster. Earlier this week, the Cubs flexed their 40-man roster down to 36. That said, the Cubs announced two additional moves on Friday. Jared Young and Esteban Quiroz both cleared waivers and were outrighted to Triple-A Iowa.
