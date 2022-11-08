ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Derek Jeter finally reveals the real reason behind No. 2 jersey number

A single-digit number seemed to predestine Derek Jeter for Yankees greatness, the real reason behind him getting that jersey number is shockingly ordinary. When Derek Jeter got No. 2 as his jersey number from the New York Yankees, it was one of the last single-digit numbers available. The rest of the single-digit numbers — save for 6 — had been worn by legends like Mickey Mantle, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, and others, already retired by the organization.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

World Series MVP Jeremy Pena gets new gig on Monday

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña, who was named World Series MVP, will continue his celebration in the coming days and weeks. That will include a stop at Raising Cane’s in southeast Houston on Monday. But Peña won’t just be there to chow down — he’ll actually be working...
Yardbarker

The Rays Are Reportedly Shopping A Handful Of Players

The Tampa Bay Rays have always been a team that operates in a small market. With limited funds, the Rays typically do not go out of their way to try and sign high-profile free agents or make blockbuster trades. Instead, Tampa Bay builds from within and then trades their assets...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Associated Press

Dodgers decline $16M club option on All-Star Justin Turner

The Los Angeles Dodgers have declined their $16 million option on two-time All-Star Justin Turner. The team also said Thursday it extended qualifying offers to two All-Stars, shortstop Trea Turner and left-handed pitcher Tyler Anderson. Also not receiving a qualifying offer for the second straight year was Clayton Kershaw. As a result, the left-hander will have additional time to consider his future rather than make a decision at the beginning of free agency. The Dodgers did the same thing last year, and Kershaw signed a one-year deal. Justin Turner will receive a $2 million buyout. The 37-year-old third baseman could still re-sign with the Dodgers for next year, although likely at a lower salary than the $16 million he would have received if the team had exercised its option. During his nine seasons in Los Angeles, he has been a fan favorite and active in the community.
LOS ANGELES, CA
InsideTheRangers

Andy Ibanez, Tyson Miller Leave Rangers Via Waivers

The Texas Rangers continue to make minor moves as they prime the 40-man roster for free agency. The Texas Rangers lost two more players from their 40-man roster to waiver claims on Thursday, as the club continues to churn players in preparation for free agency. The team announced that infielder...
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Rangers fans will love latest Jacob deGrom update

The hot stove for MLB free agency is just beginning to heat up. With the Houston Astros officially being crowned as the World Series champions for the 2022 season, teams around the league are beginning to put together their plans for free agency and the offseason as a whole in their quest to win it all next season. If you are the Texas Rangers or a fan of the team, you have to love the latest update on star pitcher Jacob deGrom’s free agency.
Yardbarker

Cubs Continue Roster Moves as Free Agency Looms

It's no secret that the Chicago Cubs are expected to have an active offseason. However, before the hot stove truly heats up, the Cubs need to set their official 40-man roster. Earlier this week, the Cubs flexed their 40-man roster down to 36. That said, the Cubs announced two additional moves on Friday. Jared Young and Esteban Quiroz both cleared waivers and were outrighted to Triple-A Iowa.
CHICAGO, IL

