Tower Grove Park to host holiday theme pop-up experience
ST. LOUIS – Tower Grove Park is transforming its Piper Palm House into a winter wonderland again this year. The event is called Frosted.
Entry to Frosted is free, and there are no reservations. The event is 21+ except for its family-friendly hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Frosted will start on December 15 and run through December 23. Frosted is also having a pop-up cocktail experience. The pop-up will feature live entertainment and local food trucks.
A menu is created by Pat Gioia and the team from STL Barkeep. The team designed unique, holiday-inspired cocktails. These drinks will be for sale inside the Piper Palm House.
Frosted’s curated drink menu will include a variety of festive cocktails:
- Down the Chimney
- Hearth Manhattan
- Blood in the Snow
- Clarified Candy Cane Lane Milk Punch
- Flora-da Winter
- Frosted 75
Frosted Hours of Operation (Dec. 15–23):
Thursday, December 15, 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Friday, December 16, 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Saturday, December 17, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Sunday, December 18, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. (Holiday Market, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.)
Monday, December 19, 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Tuesday, December 20, 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Wednesday, December 21, 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Thursday, December 22, 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Friday, December 23, 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.
For more information, visit www.towergrovepark.org/frosted .
