Saint Louis, MO

Tower Grove Park to host holiday theme pop-up experience

By Liz Dowell
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Tower Grove Park is transforming its Piper Palm House into a winter wonderland again this year. The event is called Frosted.

Entry to Frosted is free, and there are no reservations. The event is 21+ except for its family-friendly hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Frosted will start on December 15 and run through December 23. Frosted is also having a pop-up cocktail experience. The pop-up will feature live entertainment and local food trucks.

A menu is created by Pat Gioia and the team from STL Barkeep. The team designed unique, holiday-inspired cocktails. These drinks will be for sale inside the Piper Palm House.
Frosted’s curated drink menu will include a variety of festive cocktails:

  • Down the Chimney
  • Hearth Manhattan
  • Blood in the Snow
  • Clarified Candy Cane Lane Milk Punch
  • Flora-da Winter
  • Frosted 75
Frosted Hours of Operation (Dec. 15–23):
Thursday, December 15, 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Friday, December 16, 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Saturday, December 17, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Sunday, December 18, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. (Holiday Market, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.)
Monday, December 19, 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Tuesday, December 20, 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Wednesday, December 21, 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Thursday, December 22, 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Friday, December 23, 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.
For more information, visit www.towergrovepark.org/frosted .

5 On Your Side

Happy holidays! These are the holiday light displays to visit this season

ST. LOUIS — It's the time of year in which holiday light displays open up for the season. Check out this round-up of light displays you won't want to miss. The WonderLight's Christmas drive-through LED light show will take place this holiday season at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. Those driving through WonderLight's Christmas will turn on their radio to watch more than 1 million LED lights synchronized to a variety of traditional and new Christmas music. For more information on the light show, click here.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Best Things To Do in St. Louis During the Weekend, November 10 to November 16

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's ... the Flyover Comedy Festival? St. Louis' annual comedy "invasion" is back for a fifth year of standup comedy showcases; improv workshops; performances, sketch and storytelling shows, and more. The festival is an opportunity for local and national comedians to showcase their talents in the city of St. Louis. It will run from Thursday, November 10, to Saturday, November 12, at venues across the Grove, such as the Improv Shop and Urban Chestnut, as well as at the Stifel Theatre (1400 Market Street). The headliner, two-time Emmy Award-winning comedian, actress and writer Sarah Silverman, will take the stage at the Stifel on Friday, November 11. Most events are 18+. For more information and tickets, visit flyovercomedyfest.com.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Market by Macy's Celebrates Grand Opening in Chesterfield Commons

ST. LOUIS - Market by Macy's is officially open for business just in time for the season of giving. The Macy's team celebrated the new store's grand opening with customers on Friday, November 11th, after much anticipation community-wide. Market by Macy's is a new concept, the Chesterfield location being just...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

Make your holiday turkeys and hams unforgettable with tips from local chefs

Whatever protein is the star of your holiday table, cooking up a flavorful, tender main can pose a challenge for even the most experienced home cooks. It's a balancing act to perfectly cook a turkey or roast at the same time as preparing the rest of the feast. Here, three local experts share their tips for crafting the centerpiece of your meal.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Map: The 17 St. Louis area lakes stocked with fish

ST. LOUIS – There are plenty of lakes stocked with fish in Missouri. The St. Louis and Kansas City areas have 30 urban city lakes stocked by the Missouri Department of Conservation. Channel catfish are stocked April through September, and trout are stocked at selected lakes during the winter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Downtown Kirkwood Holiday Walk Next Saturday, Nov. 19

Celebrate Santa’s arrival in Downtown Kirkwood and enjoy fun for the entire family at the Downtown Kirkwood Holiday Walk on Saturday, Nov. 19. Holiday shopping, free entertainment and refreshments will make this day a festive way to begin the holiday season. Santa Claus will arrive at the Historic Kirkwood...
KIRKWOOD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Family-owned bakery known for “best desserts in Missouri”

From gooey butter cake to New York cheesecake, the Missouri Baking Company has you sweet tooth fix. MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — Many people may agree that old-fashioned bakeries make some of the best desserts around. With original, secret family recipes that often go back several generations, food critics says there’s just no substitute. The website, “Only In Your State” (which features little known attractions and “the best of” from all 50 states), claims Missouri Baking Company, “makes some of the very best desserts in Missouri.” The third generation, family-owned business was also named, “one of the country’s best bakeries” by the Daily Meal. The food and beverage website ranked Missouri Baking Company number 39 out of the more than 1,400 bakeries considered.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Winter-like chill starts Friday for the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – After feeling like summer the last two days, get ready for winter-like temperatures. A strong cold front is on track to move through the metro St Louis area late tonight. Some showers are possible but the big impact this front will have in our region will be the cold air behind […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
