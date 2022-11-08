Tower Grove Park to host holiday theme pop-up experience

ST. LOUIS – Tower Grove Park is transforming its Piper Palm House into a winter wonderland again this year. The event is called Frosted.

Entry to Frosted is free, and there are no reservations. The event is 21+ except for its family-friendly hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Frosted will start on December 15 and run through December 23. Frosted is also having a pop-up cocktail experience. The pop-up will feature live entertainment and local food trucks.

A menu is created by Pat Gioia and the team from STL Barkeep. The team designed unique, holiday-inspired cocktails. These drinks will be for sale inside the Piper Palm House.

Frosted’s curated drink menu will include a variety of festive cocktails:

Down the Chimney

Hearth Manhattan

Blood in the Snow

Clarified Candy Cane Lane Milk Punch

Flora-da Winter

Frosted 75

Frosted Hours of Operation (Dec. 15–23):

Thursday, December 15, 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Friday, December 16, 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday, December 17, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday, December 18, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. (Holiday Market, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.)

Monday, December 19, 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Tuesday, December 20, 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Wednesday, December 21, 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Thursday, December 22, 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Friday, December 23, 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.

For more information, visit www.towergrovepark.org/frosted .

