Man says he was injured by deputies as he was trying to get away from dangerous pursuit
A bystander trying to get away from the end of a dangerous pursuit was reportedly injured and detained by deputies for refusing to get out of the line of fire. The victim Adrian Cruz was sitting at a Hacienda Heights stoplight when the suspect drove down Gale Avenue and south Hacienda Boulevard. The driver of the stolen truck bumped Cruz's sedan before a law enforcement cruiser rammed the stolen vehicle further into Cruz's car. Cruz exited his car and walked around before going back into the driver's side door. Deputies proceeded to swarm him, take him to the ground and detain him. "One of...
foxla.com
Alleged thief who tried to leave Vons with cart full of Tide turns out to be murder suspect
LA VERNE, Calif. - A man seen leaving a Vons in La Verne with a cart full of Tide turned out to be a suspect wanted for murder out of San Bernardino County, according to police. The suspect - whose name was not immediately released - was seen by a...
Dive boat captain pleads not guilty in fiery deaths of 34
LOS ANGELES — A dive boat captain pleaded not guilty Thursday in federal court for a second time to manslaughter in the fiery deaths of 34 people trapped below deck on his burning vessel three years ago off the Southern California coast. A federal grand jury issued a new...
Police search for South Gate girl, 11, who disappeared walking home from school
Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl who disappeared while walking home from school in South Gate in September. Edelyne Mariah Madrigal, 11, was last seen on Sept. 27. She attended an after-school program, but when her mother went to pick her up around 5:15 p.m., she was nowhere to be found, her family […]
San Bernardino Votes to Secede from California, Form 'Empire' State
The county said it wasn't getting its "fair share" of state funding.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Trio of Documented Gang Members Post Bail After `Ghost Gun’ Arrest
(CNS) – A Coachella man and two teens were released from jail Thursday after posting bail for alleged firearms charges. Juan Armando Hernandez, 20, and 18-year-olds Rafael Gudino Casillas and Julian Andrew Martinez were arrested Tuesday afternoon in Coachella, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. All three suspects are Coachella residents and documented street gang members.
KTLA.com
California Election Results | Los Angeles Mayor & L.A. County Sheriff
Track real-time election results in the races for Los Angeles Mayor, Los Angeles County Sheriff, and other municipal races. Refresh this page to ensure you are seeing the latest results. Tap here for full L.A. municipal election results, including the city council. The mayoral race pits developer Rick Caruso against...
KTLA.com
Orange County Congressional races could impact balance of power in House
Governor Gavin Newsom joined Orange County Democrats Monday at Get Out the Vote rallies and campaigned alongside candidates battling tight Congressional races. A lot of eyes are on the O.C. as several critical races could impact the balance of power in Washington. In order take control of the House of...
Porter leading Baugh for Congress: CA-47, 2022 election results
CALIFORNIA, USA — Few members of Congress have attained the profile that Democrat Katie Porter has captured in her four short years on the national stage. A consumer bankruptcy law professor and a protégé of progressive icon Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Porter exhibited an early knack for eviscerating titans of finance and corporate CEOs while on the House Financial Services Committee. That won the hearts of progressives and populists across the nation and turned her into one of Congress’ most formidable fundraisers. But Porter’s progressive cred has always been an odd fit for Central Orange County, even if the region’s voters are shifting away from the GOP.
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
