A bystander trying to get away from the end of a dangerous pursuit was reportedly injured and detained by deputies for refusing to get out of the line of fire. The victim Adrian Cruz was sitting at a Hacienda Heights stoplight when the suspect drove down Gale Avenue and south Hacienda Boulevard. The driver of the stolen truck bumped Cruz's sedan before a law enforcement cruiser rammed the stolen vehicle further into Cruz's car. Cruz exited his car and walked around before going back into the driver's side door. Deputies proceeded to swarm him, take him to the ground and detain him. "One of...

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO