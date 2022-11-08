ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

CBS LA

Man says he was injured by deputies as he was trying to get away from dangerous pursuit

A bystander trying to get away from the end of a dangerous pursuit was reportedly injured and detained by deputies for refusing to get out of the line of fire. The victim Adrian Cruz was sitting at a Hacienda Heights stoplight when the suspect drove down Gale Avenue and south Hacienda Boulevard. The driver of the stolen truck bumped Cruz's sedan before a law enforcement cruiser rammed the stolen vehicle further into Cruz's car. Cruz exited his car and walked around before going back into the driver's side door. Deputies proceeded to swarm him, take him to the ground and detain him. "One of...
HACIENDA HEIGHTS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Trio of Documented Gang Members Post Bail After `Ghost Gun’ Arrest

(CNS) – A Coachella man and two teens were released from jail Thursday after posting bail for alleged firearms charges. Juan Armando Hernandez, 20, and 18-year-olds Rafael Gudino Casillas and Julian Andrew Martinez were arrested Tuesday afternoon in Coachella, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. All three suspects are Coachella residents and documented street gang members.
COACHELLA, CA
KTLA.com

California Election Results | Los Angeles Mayor & L.A. County Sheriff

Track real-time election results in the races for Los Angeles Mayor, Los Angeles County Sheriff, and other municipal races. Refresh this page to ensure you are seeing the latest results. Tap here for full L.A. municipal election results, including the city council. The mayoral race pits developer Rick Caruso against...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC10

Porter leading Baugh for Congress: CA-47, 2022 election results

CALIFORNIA, USA — Few members of Congress have attained the profile that Democrat Katie Porter has captured in her four short years on the national stage. A consumer bankruptcy law professor and a protégé of progressive icon Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Porter exhibited an early knack for eviscerating titans of finance and corporate CEOs while on the House Financial Services Committee. That won the hearts of progressives and populists across the nation and turned her into one of Congress’ most formidable fundraisers. But Porter’s progressive cred has always been an odd fit for Central Orange County, even if the region’s voters are shifting away from the GOP.
CALIFORNIA STATE
