Lehighton, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Central Catholic football exacts revenge on Becahi, wins 14th District 11 title

Caiden Shaffer plays nearly every snap for Allentown Central Catholic High School’s football team as the Vikings’ leading rusher and standout linebacker. And on Saturday afternoon, Shaffer rushed for both touchdowns and 154 yards on 24 bruising carries and helped keep Bethlehem Catholic out of the end zone in Central Catholic’s 14-3 victory in the District 11 Class 4A championship game at Whitehall’s Zephyr Stadium.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Executive Education football beats Catty on 62-yard TD pass with 3 seconds left for D-11 title

FULL STORY: Executive Education football wins 1st district title in dramatic victory over Catasauqua. Executive Education 32, Catasauqua 29 — Rapid Recap. The Executive Education football team turned a third-and-25 into a 62-yard touchdown pass with three seconds left in the fourth quarter to give the Raptors their first District 11 championship in just their second year of the program’s existence.
CATASAUQUA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Freedom football thwarts late 2-point try, beats Emmaus in dramatic D-11 6A semifinal

FULL STORY: Freedom’s defense awakens to stop Emmaus, reach district final. Freedom High School’s football team broke Emmaus hearts once again. The fourth-seeded Patriots, who trailed by nine points in the second half, rallied to a 28-27 victory over top-seeded Emmaus in the District 11 Class 6A semifinals on Thursday night at East Penn School District Stadium.
EMMAUS, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Parkland football ends Northampton’s unbeaten run, advances to D-11 final

Tim Moncman didn’t like the look of his team at halftime of Parkland High School’s District 11 Class 6A semifinal game at Northampton on Thursday night. The sixth-seeded Trojans pretty much had their way with the second-seeded Konkrete Kids through the first two quarters. But a Parkland turnover inside its 10-yard line led to Northampton cutting the Trojans’ lead to 10-7.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
FOX43.com

Here are the top matchups in the District 3 playoffs this week | Frenzy Five

YORK, Pa. — The District 3 playoffs enter their second week, and there's no shortage of titanic matchups on the schedule this week. There will be one championship on the line Friday night -- and that will be the FOX43 High School Football Frenzy Game of the Week. We'll be live from Annville as the Annville-Cleona Little Dutchmen host Trinity in a battle for the District 3 Class 2A title.
ANNVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Trailer leasing company breaks ground on new location in Lehigh Valley

EASTON, Pa. - A Pennsylvania-based trailer leasing company is expanding to the Lehigh Valley. PennStro Leasing broke ground Thursday at its new location in Easton. Construction will now begin on what company officials are calling "PennStro Three." It's going up in the 200 block of Hilton Street West. This will...
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
