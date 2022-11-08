Read full article on original website
Central Catholic football exacts revenge on Becahi, wins 14th District 11 title
Caiden Shaffer plays nearly every snap for Allentown Central Catholic High School’s football team as the Vikings’ leading rusher and standout linebacker. And on Saturday afternoon, Shaffer rushed for both touchdowns and 154 yards on 24 bruising carries and helped keep Bethlehem Catholic out of the end zone in Central Catholic’s 14-3 victory in the District 11 Class 4A championship game at Whitehall’s Zephyr Stadium.
Martinez scores brace to send Parkland boys soccer into state semifinals
The Parkland boys soccer team has used its clinical counter attack to put together a very successful postseason campaign. The Eastern Pennsylvania Conference and District 11 champion Trojans continued that trend Saturday afternoon and are now heading to the state semifinals. Parkland scored twice on the counter to defeat District...
Northern Lehigh football dominates way to 2nd straight district title
The Northern Lehigh High School football team’s second straight district title was never in serious doubt Thursday night. The top-seeded Bulldogs routed second-seeded Tri-Valley 40-15 in the District 11 Class A final at Lehighton Area High School. The victory gives Northern Lehigh (11-1) back-to-back D-11 crowns after winning the...
Executive Education football wins 1st district title in dramatic victory over Catasauqua
Entering Saturday, 163 District 11 football championships had been awarded since 1984. Only seven of those titles, however, were earned since Executive Education played its first football game. The Raptors claimed their first D-11 crown on Saturday with a dramatic 32-29 victory over Catasauqua at Whitehall High School. Senior quarterback...
Freedom football’s defense awakens to stop Emmaus, reach district final
A classic District 11 Class 6A semifinal, complete with multiple twists and turns, had boiled down to one moment with the ball placed 4.5 feet from the goal line. After a Freedom penalty halved the distance of a two-point attempt, Emmaus chose to go for the lead with 2:44 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Executive Education football beats Catty on 62-yard TD pass with 3 seconds left for D-11 title
FULL STORY: Executive Education football wins 1st district title in dramatic victory over Catasauqua. Executive Education 32, Catasauqua 29 — Rapid Recap. The Executive Education football team turned a third-and-25 into a 62-yard touchdown pass with three seconds left in the fourth quarter to give the Raptors their first District 11 championship in just their second year of the program’s existence.
Freedom football thwarts late 2-point try, beats Emmaus in dramatic D-11 6A semifinal
FULL STORY: Freedom’s defense awakens to stop Emmaus, reach district final. Freedom High School’s football team broke Emmaus hearts once again. The fourth-seeded Patriots, who trailed by nine points in the second half, rallied to a 28-27 victory over top-seeded Emmaus in the District 11 Class 6A semifinals on Thursday night at East Penn School District Stadium.
Parkland football ends Northampton’s unbeaten run, advances to D-11 final
Tim Moncman didn’t like the look of his team at halftime of Parkland High School’s District 11 Class 6A semifinal game at Northampton on Thursday night. The sixth-seeded Trojans pretty much had their way with the second-seeded Konkrete Kids through the first two quarters. But a Parkland turnover inside its 10-yard line led to Northampton cutting the Trojans’ lead to 10-7.
North Hunterdon wins sectional title with wild high-scoring win over Randolph
Saturday in Clinton Township, North Hunterdon and Randolph slugged it out like a pair of punch drunk prize fighters through a frenzied fourth quarter that included seven touchdowns. But it was the host Lions that answered the bell one last time to win the NJSIAA North 2 Group 4 championship, 49-35.
Schedule shift suits eager Neidig, Freedom football just fine in clash with Emmaus
This Friday’s weather forecast caused some havoc for the District 11 playoff football schedule, but Ethan Neidig didn’t mind one bit. The Freedom High School senior quarterback was excited to see the Patriots’ district semifinal with Emmaus moved to Thursday evening.
5 keys to sectional-final success for Phillipsburg football
Phillipsburg will play for its ninth NJSIAA sectional title Thursday night (7) when the 10-0 Stateliners host West Orange (7-3) in the North 2 Group 5 section final at Maloney Stadium. The game was moved from Friday because of the threat of fierce inclement weather from Tropical Storm Nicole. P’burg...
Phillipsburg football never gets going in North 2 Group 5 final loss to West Orange
The Phillipsburg football team picked a bad time to be out of sync. In their first appearance in a sectional final since 2018, the previously-unbeaten Stateliners trailed early and never got their offense going against West Orange. The sixth-seeded Mountaineers defeated top-seeded Phillipsburg 28-7 in the NJSIAA North 2 Group...
Here are the top matchups in the District 3 playoffs this week | Frenzy Five
YORK, Pa. — The District 3 playoffs enter their second week, and there's no shortage of titanic matchups on the schedule this week. There will be one championship on the line Friday night -- and that will be the FOX43 High School Football Frenzy Game of the Week. We'll be live from Annville as the Annville-Cleona Little Dutchmen host Trinity in a battle for the District 3 Class 2A title.
Catasauqua football’s Pacheco does his talking with his shoulder pads
The Catasauqua football team has moved junior Dylan Pacheco all over the field the last few years. But you won’t hear any complaints from Pacheco about having to play multiple positions.
Lehigh wrestlers move up three spots in NWCA coaches poll
Lehigh’s 2-0 opening weekend moved the Mountain Hawks up three spots in this week’s NWCA Top 25 coaches poll. Lehigh defeated then-No. 19 Oregon State and unranked Sacred Heart to start the season and moved to No. 14 from No. 17. The Mountain Hawks will be tested by...
NFL Hall of Famer Andre Reed dedicates reading room at Allentown Y
As part of a new initiative to keep young people reading, the Greater Valley YMCA Allentown Branch on Friday unveiled a new space dedicated to the activity: the “Read with Reed 83 Room.”. It’s named for former Buffalo Bills wide receiver and 2014 NFL Hall of Fame inductee Andre...
Lehigh Valley weather: Mild but windy Saturday heralds cooldown
Unseasonable warmth sticks around for one more day Saturday, with lower humidity than Friday, before cooler temperatures move into the Lehigh Valley, the National Weather Service says. Rainfall on Friday from the remnant low of Tropical Cyclone Nicole dumped anywhere from 1.05 to 1.77 inches of rain across Lehigh County,...
Rain pushes Veterans Day events indoors but can’t dampen appreciation (PHOTOS)
Rain associated with the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Nicole pressed into the Lehigh Valley on the morning of Veterans Day on Friday. The threat of downpours pushed observances for the holiday indoors in Lehigh and Northampton counties. But the rain did little to dampen the enthusiasm of the military veterans...
'Love at first bite': Couple opens second Bethlehem eatery, plus other restaurant and shopping news
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The husband-and-wife team behind a popular Latin American restaurant in downtown Bethlehem have brought their culinary chops to a new delicious business a few blocks away. Michael and Mayra Collado, who run the three-year-old Casa del Mofongo eatery at 553 Main St., in mid-October opened Casa del...
Trailer leasing company breaks ground on new location in Lehigh Valley
EASTON, Pa. - A Pennsylvania-based trailer leasing company is expanding to the Lehigh Valley. PennStro Leasing broke ground Thursday at its new location in Easton. Construction will now begin on what company officials are calling "PennStro Three." It's going up in the 200 block of Hilton Street West. This will...
