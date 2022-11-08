Ohio Supreme Court sees latest round in dispute over assault sentence

COLUMBUS — In a legal dispute that seems to grow more tangled and obscure as it proceeds, Ohio’s Fourth District Court of Appeals has defended its decision to dismiss a Rockbridge woman’s challenge of her 2011 sentencing in an assault case in Hocking County Common Pleas Court.

Melanie Ogle has been fighting to overturn the outcome of her criminal case since shortly after her conviction in 2011. The case has gone up to the Fourth District Court, then up to the Ohio Supreme Court, back down to the appeals court, and is now once again before the state supreme court.

Ogle argues that her sentence of jail time and a fine should be vacated because when she was sentenced, she was not represented by legal counsel – a violation of her Sixth Amendment rights. The Fourth District Court has countered her on grounds that appear largely procedural – including the claim that when she failed to raise the sentencing issue in her first appeal of her case, she lost the option of raising it in later appeals.

Based on a Sept. 9, 2009 incident at her home, Ogle was charged with assaulting a Hocking County Sheriff’s deputy. After a trial in Hocking County Common Pleas Court, a jury convicted her of assault in August 2011. Following the trial Ogle dismissed her attorneys, and so was not represented by counsel at her sentencing hearing on Sept. 21, 2011. Judge Dale Crawford sentenced her to six months in jail, fined her $2,500 and court costs, and ordered her to pay $792.65 in restitution.

Her first appeal, filed shortly after her sentencing, addressed issues related to her trial, and included claims that she was convicted on insufficient evidence, and that the judge should have granted her motion for acquittal. This initial appeal did not address any issues relating to her sentencing.

Those were raised in a later appeal, which Ogle filed after the court revoked her recognizance bond, on which she had been allowed to remain free while her first appeal was pending. This second appeal addressed sentencing issues, including Ogle’s key claim that by allowing the sentencing to proceed while she was without legal counsel, the court lost jurisdiction to sentence her, making the sentence invalid.

Ogle has filed other appeals as well, in response to different judgment entries of the trial court. They have all been consolidated into a single case.

After the Fourth District Court ruled against Ogle, dismissing her motions for writs of mandamus and prohibition to have her sentencing in 2011 declared void, she took her case to the Ohio Supreme Court, which in December 2021 reversed the appellate court’s dismissal decision and sent the case back down for further consideration. The appellate court reaffirmed its ruling in July of this year, and now Ogle has taken her case back to the state supreme court.

One major plank in the appellate court’s position is the claim that Ogle’s appeal is blocked by the doctrine of res judicata – essentially saying that the appellate court has already made a valid final ruling on the legal issues she raises, and therefore the matter is settled. Ogle, however, denies that the appeals court has ruled on the merits of the questions relating to whether her sentencing was constitutional. She has pointed out that the court has stated that it found these issues “moot,” and did not consider their merits.

In a brief filed Oct. 19, attorneys for Crawford and the common pleas court reiterate arguments they’ve made before, and add a couple of new ones.

For example, they challenge Ogle’s reliance on the ruling in a 1938 federal court case, Johnson v. Zerbst, which said that a Sixth Amendment violation (such as a defendant’s lack of legal counsel) renders an associated conviction void. The Zerbst case does not apply, they argue, simply because it is federal case law, whereas “state court jurisdiction is a matter of state law, not federal law.”

On the question of whether Ogle’s case must run aground on the rock of res judicata, the appellees’ attorneys offer a two-pronged argument. They note that res judicata applies to any jurisdictional issue that could have been raised on direct appeal, but was not. Though Ogle raised the issues regarding the legality of her sentencing in her second appeal, they say, she should have included them in her first appeal – the one that dealt with her trial. Because she did not, they contend, the appeals court could not consider those issues when they were presented in the later appeal.

And if that argument doesn’t work, they suggest, they have an alternative position – namely, that the Fourth District Court, despite what Ogle claims, did actually rule on the merits of the sentencing-related issues. The reference to finding certain legal issues “moot,” they say, applies only to issues having to do with the trial court’s orders pertaining to bond. So because the appellate court’s ruling against Ogle “was a valid, final judgment,” they conclude, “it constitutes judgment on the merits.”

On Nov. 1 Ogle filed a response, suggesting that the appellees are now coming up with “a variety of ‘reasons’ as to what they apparently believe the appellate court should have given as its basis for granting summary judgment,” rather than the single reason it actually did supply.

She continues to insist that the appellate court’s claim to have delivered a “prior valid judgment on the merits concerning these (sentencing-related) issues” is a fabrication – or as she puts it, a “non-existent fact of record.”

Email at jphillips@logandaily.com