I do hair and makeup with my cross-dressing man — we get hit on together

They’re star-crossed lovers.

A UK woman supports her cross-dressing male partner by doing her hair and makeup alongside him — which results in him getting hit on by guys while the duo paint the town red.

“I don’t see it as anything I need to support him on because it’s just him,” Linda Bailey, 43, told SWNS of playing dress-up alongside her female-cosplaying soulmate, Phil Walsh, 37. She added, “I’ve never known Phil any other way.”

Indeed, the Brit, who works as a field technician, said he’d been wearing a skirt for nearly a decade because he always found “feminine clothes more comfortable.” Walsh’s transformation ramped up about a year ago, when he decided to “go for the full makeover” with a wig and makeup, and now he regularly chronicles his cross-dressing sessions on TikTok.

Bailey met her paramour in his cross-dressing alter ego on the video platform in 2021, whereupon the two started engaging in each other’s videos.

“I saw his social media account which was under his former cross-dressing personality name,” described Bailey, who works in clinical diagnostics. “I also have a background of elaborate dressing and used to be a cyber goth so I’d wear 6-inch platforms and corsets.”

Shortly thereafter, the sartorially-minded pair began to hit it off. “We started chatting privately and realized it was more than a friendship,” said Bailey, who went ice-skating with Walsh in Sheffield for their first date in March.

“I’ve never had to hide who I was from Linda,” fawned Walsh of their special connection. “She liked both sides of me from the beginning. She loves me for me.”

From there a “whirlwind” romance soon blossomed, according to Bailey. Walsh, who was living and working near Manchester, started staying at Bailey’s and commuting from there, Wales Online reported. After going steady for a short time, the lovers tied the knot in June.

Now, the lovebirds frequently engage in “dress-up nights,” which they document on their shared TikTok page.

“We go from looking ordinary to looking insane but we love it,” gushed Bailey, who shares wigs with makeup with her paramour. “He’s better and quicker at makeup than me.”

She said the only downside is that “we can’t swap clothes as we’re different sizes.”

Nonetheless, Walsh’s makeover is so immaculate that he regularly “gets asked out a lot by men because he looks amazing as a woman,” according to Bailey.

“We’ve had men come up to us to sit with us as they think we’re both women,” she said, adding that some gawkers even mistake her beau for “trans” or homosexual.

However, Bailey insists that “negativity doesn’t bother us.” “He’s just a man who cross-dresses,” she said. “We’re both confident in who we are and that’s what matters.”

The cross-dresser shared her sentiment, saying: “It took me a while to work out where I fitted and know where my place was. But a whole new world has been opened up for me now.

“When I’m dressed up I feel happy and I’ve realized it’s part of me and just something I do,” the gender-bending fashionista declared. “I want others to know they are not alone and to just be themselves.”