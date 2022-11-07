Enriched uranium found in wipe samples from your house and attic

Objectives: The purpose of this project was to analyze your residential wipe samples in order to interrogate the potential presence of enriched U in your home environment. I received three separate packages of samples at my residence, directly from you via US Priority Mail Express in May 2022.

The wipes consisted of “baby wipe” synthetic cloth fabric, which was used to collect dust and debris from your attic and living space. Samples were stored, transported and handled under custody in the laboratories of the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at Northern Arizona University. The set of samples was accompanied by two different brands of baby wipe blanks, both of which contained small quantities of U that was readily subtracted from the exposed wipe samples for isotope analysis.

Preparations: The wipe samples were transferred to 40 mL Pyrex glass vials, and were dry-ashed overnight at 600o C in a muffle furnace to remove organic matter. The ashed residues were pulverized and homogenized with a small spatula. A sub-sample of 50 milligrams was weighed into a 15 mL polypropylene centrifuge tube. Thereafter, 10 mL of 2 moles/liter (M) nitric acid was added; the mixture was homogenized, capped, and heated in a 100o C air oven for ~ 70 minutes. A 0.500 mL aliquot of the leach solution was withdrawn and diluted to 10.0 mL for measuring concentrations of bismuth (Bi) and U. The diluent contained 10 micrograms/L iridium (Ir) to serve as an internal standard in ICPMS concentration measurements.

The remaining 9.5 mL was filtered with a cotton wool plug, collected, and mixed with 100 milligrams of a uranium-selective polymeric resin (UTEVA, 50-100 micron, UT-B-200-S, EIChrom, Lisle, IL); this preparativeseparation purifies and concentrates the U from the sample matrix, facilitating isotope measurements. The resin-solution mixtures were shaken for 30 minutes on an orbital shaker, and then the resin phases were collected on a lab-fabricated transfer pipet column equipped with a glass wool plug. The passthrough solutions were discarded, and the columns were rinsed twice with 3 mL of 2 M HNO3 to remove un-retained matrix constituents. Purified uranium fractions were eluted from the columns with the sequence: 0.5 mL water; 0.5 mL 0.05 M ammonium oxalate; 0.5 mL water.

Mass spectrometry: Uranium isotope measurements were conducted using a Thermo X2 quadrupole ICPMS, equipped with an APEX HF high-efficiency sample introduction system, and a self-aspirating PFA nebulizer. Samples were introduced at 100-150 µL/min and the system was rinsed manually (i.e., no autosampler was employed). The U fractions resulting from the UTEVA separation were diluted with 0.1 M HNO3 as required to achieve signal levels of 500,000 to 1,000,000 counts/second at mass 238. The isotopes monitored were: 234U, 235U, 236U, and 238U. Data were acquired in a peak-jump manner with a dwell time of 10 milliseconds, one m/z measurement at the summit of each peak, and 1000 sweeps through these four masses to acquire one integration; three to five integrations were collected per sample solution. A control solution was analyzed, consisting of uranium prepared from the standard reference material IRMM-056 (Institute for Reference Materials and Measurements, Geel, Belgium); an additional control consisting of a soil, SoNe-1, developed by the US Geological Survey; this material contains naturally occurring U. A “positive control”, consisting of PORTS-contaminated sediment collected in 2019 from Little Beaver Creek, was analyzed as a means of correctly identifying the presence of enriched U. Appropriate blank subtractions were performed using rinse solutions (IRMM-056), reagent blanks (SoNe1 and Little Beaver Creek Sediment), or blank wipes (samples from Lawson residence). The degree of mass discrimination was evaluated using the results obtained from IRMM-056 and SoNe-1; it was observed that here was significant drift in mass discrimination throughout the course of the analysis; however, the average value for 235U/238U of 0.00733 ± 0.00034 (one SD) is not significantly different from the naturally occurring 235U/238U of 0.00725. The uncertainty in the mass discrimination (4.6 % relative at k=1) is taken as the largest contributor to the uncertainty budget of the ratios obtained for the unknown samples. It is reasonable to ascribe a relative uncertainty at the k=1 level of 4.6% for each of the 235U/238U results, with slightly higher uncertainties present in some cases for the ratios 234U/238U and 236U/238U. It is feasible tomprove upon the isotope measurements by running the samples when better instrument stability is demonstrated; nevertheless, it is beyond question that the data soundly permit one to present the inferences given in the report, and its main conclusion: namely, PORTS-derived enriched U is unequivocally present at the Laswon residence in Lucasville, OH.

Results are given at the end of this report.

The finding are as follows:

1) The results indicate slightly elevated U concentrations are present in some samples, in comparison to expected crustal concentrations of 1 to 3 µg/g U (expressed as a mass concentration of the element, chiefly 238U). This is consistent with the attic having received past deposition of U-contaminated aerosols from PORTS. If one considers the isotope enrichments in 234U, 235U, and 236U, the atmospheric enrichment factors (EF) for these individual isotopes are quite pronounced, to a much greater extent than total (i.e., 238U). The 234U, 235U, and 236U elevations demonstrate previous/present exposure pathways to occupants to all of these PORTS-related isotopes in airborne forms during past decades of plant operation.

2) Bismuth concentrations are grossly elevated in some of the samples, when compared to most known crustal and geochemical baseline soil concentrations of < 1 µg/g. The presence of this elevated Bi in attic and house dusts implies some type of an atmospheric source. The precise source of these elevated Bi concentrations is not known; however, it is suspected that the PORTS facility processed Russian UF6 feed materials in the 1990’s that were contaminated with 210Po and 209Bi; it is known that the former Soviet Union produced 210Po by reactor irradiation of stable 209Bi. This potential nexus between Bi as a pathfinder element, and PORTS’ suspected processing of 210Po-contaminated feed requires further consideration, including an evaluation of alternative atmospheric Bi-enriched sources.

3) The dust samples from the attic and the interior of the Lawson residence contain enriched U. The samples exhibiting the greatest degree of enrichment contain 2-3% 235U, approaching the grades of material used in US light water reactors. The source of this enriched uranium is, beyond question, the PORTS facility, as further evidenced by the concomitant presence of 236U. It is well established that PORTS processed significant quantities of reactor-recycled U, which introduced 236U into the cascade (Moody, 1995), and 236U has been consistently found in previous studies of off-site samples near PORTS (Ketterer and Szechenyi, 2019). No other plausible atmospheric sources exist for the enriched U found in Lucasville besides the PORTS facility, given the facility’smammoth footprint and its proximal location, approximately eight miles north of the Lawson residence.

4) A plot of 236U/238U vs. 235U/238U reveals that there may be a different signature of the enriched U contamination in the Lawson residential samples, when compared to Little Beaver Creek sediment. It is plausible that the Little Beaver Creek sediment contamination may stem from earlier decades of plant operation, while the Lawson residence aerosols are more reflective of U contamination from 1990’s processing of Russian feed, a source plausibly contaminated by relatively greater amounts of 236U compared to US domestic recycled U feeds. It is, of course, evident that the Lawson residence samples exhibit a different 235U236U238U mixing pattern than the Little Beaver Creek plume. Irrespective of the veracity of hypotheses regarding contaminated U feed PORTS may have received from the former Soviet Union, it is nevertheless apparent that there exist multiple 236U signatures and multiple contamination streams in the off-site environment near PORTS.