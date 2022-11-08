Minnesota 2022 Midterm Election: Live Results and Updates
A wide range of political offices are up for grabs in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8: Minnesota governor , secretary of state , attorney general , congressional representatives, and state legislators.
As votes were counted, the 2022 midterm election results were updated below.
For additional updates, follow our election night blog . Find all of our election coverage here .
2022 elections recap in Somali :
Maxay ahayd natiijadii doorashada 2022 ee Minnesota ?
** TANI WAA SU’AASHAYDA waa barnaamij ay iska kaashadeen Sahan Journal iyo Somali TV Minnesota **
MINNESOTA GOVERNOR, SECRETARY OF STATE, AND ATTORNEY GENERAL
MINNESOTA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
MINNESOTA STATE SENATE
MINNESOTA UNITED STATES SENATE
UNITED STATES SENATE
UNITED STATES HOUSE
What happened Tuesday? Here’s your 2022 Minnesota Midterm Elections recap.
Historic wins: Black women were elected to the Minnesota Senate for the first time Tuesday.
Minneapolis School Board to get five new members
Minnesota governor: Walz wins after sharp-elbowed race
Zaynab Mohamed makes history as youngest woman elected to Minnesota Senate.
