A wide range of political offices are up for grabs in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8: Minnesota governor , secretary of state , attorney general , congressional representatives, and state legislators.

As votes were counted, the 2022 midterm election results were updated below.

For additional updates, follow our election night blog . Find all of our election coverage here .

2022 elections recap in Somali :

Maxay ahayd natiijadii doorashada 2022 ee Minnesota ?

** TANI WAA SU’AASHAYDA waa barnaamij ay iska kaashadeen Sahan Journal iyo Somali TV Minnesota **

MINNESOTA GOVERNOR, SECRETARY OF STATE, AND ATTORNEY GENERAL

MINNESOTA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

MINNESOTA STATE SENATE

MINNESOTA UNITED STATES SENATE

UNITED STATES SENATE

UNITED STATES HOUSE

READ MORE

The post Minnesota 2022 Midterm Election: Live Results and Updates appeared first on Sahan Journal .