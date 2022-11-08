ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota 2022 Midterm Election: Live Results and Updates

By Sahan Journal
 4 days ago

A wide range of political offices are up for grabs in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8: Minnesota governor , secretary of state , attorney general , congressional representatives, and state legislators.

As votes were counted, the 2022 midterm election results were updated below.

For additional updates, follow our election night blog . Find all of our election coverage here .

2022 elections recap in Somali :

Maxay ahayd natiijadii doorashada 2022 ee Minnesota ?

** TANI WAA SU’AASHAYDA waa barnaamij ay iska kaashadeen Sahan Journal iyo Somali TV Minnesota **

MINNESOTA GOVERNOR, SECRETARY OF STATE, AND ATTORNEY GENERAL

MINNESOTA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

MINNESOTA STATE SENATE

MINNESOTA UNITED STATES SENATE

UNITED STATES SENATE

UNITED STATES HOUSE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MLVJI_0j3DpZWJ00

What happened Tuesday? Here’s your 2022 Minnesota Midterm Elections recap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gl5HE_0j3DpZWJ00

Historic wins: Black women were elected to the Minnesota Senate for the first time Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ygSJ_0j3DpZWJ00

Minneapolis School Board to get five new members

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37b5pM_0j3DpZWJ00

Minnesota governor: Walz wins after sharp-elbowed race

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mdWsU_0j3DpZWJ00

Zaynab Mohamed makes history as youngest woman elected to Minnesota Senate.

The post Minnesota 2022 Midterm Election: Live Results and Updates appeared first on Sahan Journal .

Sahan Journal is a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to reporting for immigrants and communities of color in Minnesota.

 https://sahanjournal.com/

