iOS 16.1.1 tipped to launch soon to fix this major Wi-Fi bug

iOS 16 has been out since September — in fact, we're already up to iOS 16.1 with iOS 16.2 likely arriving next month. But before then, it seems as if Apple has another update in the works for its iPhone software.

According to MacRumors , devices with iOS 16.1.1 are already popping up based on an analysis of its own website traffic and what devices are accessing the site. That would indicate devices running a beta of iOS 16.1.1, with the actual update coming in the near future.

So what could iOS 16.1.1 contain? With bigger features like the launch of the Freeform collaboration app and Live Activities enhancements slated for iOS 16.2, the likely purposes of iOS 16.1.1 is bug fixes, with one bug in particular in the update's sights.

iOS 16 bugs: What iOS 16.1.1 could fix

While iOS 16 has generally been well-received, the software update has had its share of bugs. The initial iOS 16.1 update took care of a frustrating copy-paste bug , while some users are still waiting on Apple to come up with a solution to a battery drain bug seemingly tied to iOS 16's haptic keyboard.

There’s also a Wi-Fi bug that MacRumors reported back in late October, which may have been a part of the iOS 16.1 update. Users reported that their iPhones would randomly disconnect from their wireless network throughout the day.

So hopefully iOS 16.1.1 brings a fix for those and other annoyances that some iPhone users are reporting. It's possible that iPhone 14-specific features could also be turned on in the update — namely iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via Satellite .

That feature, which is coming to all four iPhone 14 models, lets iPhone users send emergency text messages over satellite when they're otherwise out of reach of cellular networks. Emergency SOS via Satellite has been tipped for a November 2022 launch, which is why it could be a part of iOS 16.1.1. The iOS 16.2 update is likely coming in mid-December, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman .

Stay tuned for all our latest updates on iOS 16 and check out all our latest iPhone 14 deals .