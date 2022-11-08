RaeRae of Light hosts hike benefiting children with Congenital Heart Defects

Peoria-based RaeRae of Light’s 3rd Annual Hike for Hearts is taking place Saturday, Dec. 3 at Thunderbird Conservation Park, 67th Avenue and Patrick Lane entrance.

Hikers can hike anytime between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., or support the event virtually.

RaeRae of Light is a local, family operated volunteer-based nonprofit with a mission to create awareness and support for families affected by Congenital Heart Defects.

RaeRae's events are fun-filled, family, pet, and community friendly. Registration fee is $30 and includes a beanie.

More details and registration information can be found at https://raeraeoflight.org/hike-for-hearts .

Congenital Heart Defects are the most common birth defect, yet grossly underfunded and lacking awareness. Each year about 40,000 or 1% of babies born in the US, are born with a CHD. Of those babies born with a CHD, 1 in 4 are diagnosed with a critical CHD and will need surgery or other procedures within the first year of life.

Pediatric hospitalizations with CHDs accounted for approximately $5.6 billion in hospital costs in 2009, according to CDC, and are a leading cause of birth defect-associated infant illness and death.

While medical advancements continue to improve infant survival rates, there is currently no cure.

Parents of children with heart problems commonly report that their children’s condition prevents them from doing things other children do. Parents reported that these children experience more difficulty with learning, concentration, communication, self-care, and fine and gross motor skills than children with special needs without heart problems.

In addition to the medical costs of care for CHDs, families of children with CHDs can face other costs, such as high out-of-pocket expenses, financial problems, greater care-giving hours, quitting or reducing hours at work in order to care for their child, and decreased mental health.

RaeRae of Light seeks to build more community, widen its circle of friends and supporters, and expand its presence in Arizona

with corporate donations.

RaeRae is also an Arizona Qualified Charitable Organization in which individuals making cash donations may claim tax credits on their Arizona Personal Income Tax returns.

Fundraising events help raise awareness about the critical role Arizona nonprofits play in our communities and inspires people to live generously creating a thriving and stronger Arizona for all.

RaeRae of Light was founded in August 2020 in memory of angel baby Reagan, who was born in 2019 with a critical Congenital Heart Defect and was sadly taken at only 6 months old.