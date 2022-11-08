ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, IN

Indiana child sex sting nets 20 arrests

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ABTBn_0j3Dp2ip00

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Twenty men are facing a host of solicitation and related charges after a three-day child sex sting in Indiana.

The joint operation, conducted Nov. 1-3 by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department and the Franklin Police Department, involved detectives snaring child predators by posing as underage children online and agreeing to meetups, WXIN-TV reported.

“The conversations that are had prior to the suspects arriving at the target location are very troubling,” the departments wrote in a joint news release, adding, “The requests that are made to the investigators posing as underage children are also very troubling and disturbing.”

Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess told WTHR that the men, some of whom traveled “great distances,” brought different items to the meetups, including alcoholic beverages, narcotics and firearms. Several, he said, tried to coerce a minor to leave with them.

“We will never know the true extent or impact these investigations have on the safety of our children,” the joint statement read, adding, “Knowingly meeting with a minor and wanting to take that minor away from their home (and) travel miles away scares all of us.”

According to WXIN, last week’s sting marked the fourth child sex operation conducted by the two departments during the past two years, resulting in a combined 49 arrests.

The men arrested in the latest sting are listed below along with their charges:

  • Mark A. Adams, 59, of Cross Plains, Indiana: child solicitation and misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and making an unlawful proposition.
  • Jeffery D. Alford, 26, of Greenwood, Indiana: child solicitation and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
  • Ryan A. Browning, 34, of Harts, West Virginia: child solicitation and possession of child pornography.
  • Philip M. Buhrke, 26, of Indianapolis: child solicitation and dissemination of harmful matter to a minor.
  • Brallan Campos-Acevedo, 22, of Indianapolis: child solicitation and misdemeanor making unlawful proposition.
  • Samuel Ernestro Severino Cabrera, 24, of Indianapolis: child solicitation and misdemeanor making an unlawful proposition.
  • Jonathan T. Evans, 36, of Pisgah, Alabama: child solicitation, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
  • Calvin M. Farris, 37, of Richland, Indiana: child solicitation and dissemination of harmful matter to a minor.
  • Jeffrey A. Hance, 64, of Mooresville, Indiana: child solicitation, resisting law enforcement/using a vehicle and misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and prostitution.
  • Zacariah R. Hart, 43, of Indianapolis: child solicitation and possession of a syringe.
  • Nicholas T. Hubbard, 23, of Indianapolis: child solicitation.
  • Eric N. Johnson, 38, of Noblesville, Indiana: child solicitation and dissemination of harmful matter to a minor.
  • Thiang Za Lian, 21, of Indianapolis: child solicitation and misdemeanor making an unlawful proposition.
  • James T. Miller, 28, of Indianapolis: child solicitation.
  • Max J. Miller, 25, of Indianapolis: child solicitation.
  • Jonathan D. Morales, 31, of Indianapolis: child solicitation and misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior.
  • Jered S. Morgan, 22, of Monrovia, Indiana: child solicitation.
  • Helly C. Sang, 21, of Indianapolis: child solicitation.
  • Za Thio, 36, of Indianapolis: child solicitation and misdemeanor making an unlawful proposition.
  • Christopher G. Wilson, 37, of Columbus, Indiana: child solicitation.

Latest trending news:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Tennessee man charged after stealing 90-year-old’s $95K diamond

ACWORTH, Ga. — The owners of a jewelry store in Georgia helped police capture a man who crossed state lines with a stolen $95,000 diamond that belonged to a 90-year-old woman in Tennessee. The owners of Celestial Jewelers in Acworth knew something wasn’t right when Brandon McNeece walked into...
ACWORTH, GA
WOKV

Photo Galleries: Nicole aftermath in Florida

Jacksonville, Fl — Nicole was the second latest hurricane to hit the continental United States. And it is the latest hurricane landfall ever on the east coast of Florida. 2022 is tied with 2001 for the most Atlantic hurricane formations in November. The storm washed away homes, chewed up...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

Photos: Hurricane Nicole pummels Florida coastline

A rare November hurricane caused widespread damage in Florida on Thursday, causing numerous homes to collapse into the ocean and forcing evacuations of dozens of hotels and high-rise condominiums. Hurricane Nicole, which made landfall near Vero Beach as a Category 1 storm, was . But it still pummeled a large...
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

Sandy Hook memorial opens nearly 10 years after 26 killed

NEWTOWN, Ct. — (AP) — A memorial to the 20 first graders and six educators killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting opened to the public Sunday, a month before the 10th anniversary of the massacre. No ceremony was planned at the site a short distance from...
NEWTOWN, CT
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
10K+
Followers
100K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy