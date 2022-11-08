ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Body of missing Springfield kayaker found in NY lake

By -David Sorensen, Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c2e0J_0j3DoOJ900

RICHFIELD SPRINGS, N.Y. ( WIVT/WBGH / WWLP ) – The New York State Police has reported that the search for the kayaker missing since October 22nd has concluded with the recovery of his body.

NYSP reported that 47-year-old Frederick Mayock of Springfield, Mass. was located and removed from Canadarago Lake on November 7th after police had been searching in and around the lake in Otsego County.

Missing Springfield man last seen near Canadarago Lake in New York

Frederick is suspected to have left his apartment in the Georgetown Condominiums on Yorktown Drive in Springfield near the Longmeadow town line between Friday, October 21st at 8 p.m. and Saturday, October 22nd at 5:30 a.m.

On Saturday, October 22nd, Frederick was last seen assembling a kayak near Canadarago Lake in Richfield Springs, New York. His vehicle, kayak, and other items were later found unoccupied.

Troopers were called to the boat launch on Canadarago Lake on October 22nd for a report of a missing kayaker. His body was recovered 17 days later.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fallriverreporter.com

State Police: Missing Massachusetts man found dead in New York

Police in New York have located a Massachusetts man that had gone missing. Members of the New York State Police searched to locate 47-year-old Frederick Mayock of Springfield who was last seen on the Canadarago Lake boat launch with a kayak on October 22, 2022 until his body was discovered this week.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
ABC6.com

Police search for man using aliases in Massachusetts, Rhode Island

UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WLNE) — Multiple arrest warrants have been issued for a man, who police say goes by several aliases, in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Uxbridge police said Friday that Peter Reynolds allegedly used false information to steal cars and other items. Reynolds may also go by Peter Riley,...
UXBRIDGE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to multi-car crash on Springfield Rd. in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Westfield responded to Springfield Road Saturday morning for reports of a multi-car crash. According to Westfield Police officials, the call came in around 10:18 a.m. and occurred in the area near the Walmart on Springfield Road. Police said that the accident involved at least...
WESTFIELD, MA
WWLP

Sewage leak into Connecticut River

The remnants from Nicole have brought significant rain to the area, and the Holyoke Water and Pollution Control Facility announced Friday evening the precipitation caused sewer overflow discharge from the sewage collection system into the Connecticut River.
HOLYOKE, MA
WKTV

Coat giveaway in Utica Thursday

UTICA, N.Y. -- Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance (COCVAC) will be in Utica Thursday for a coat giveaway. Adult and children's coats, as well as gender-neutral options will all be available. The event begins at 10 a.m. at Upstate Family Health Center on Noyes Street. Coats will be given on...
UTICA, NY
WWLP

WWLP

34K+
Followers
26K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy