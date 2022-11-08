ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Why were the midterm elections close? Exit polls offer clues.

A set of countervailing political forces may have contributed to the closeness of this year's midterm elections, according to the current results of the national exit poll conducted for CNN and other news networks by Edison Research. It remains uncertain which party will control either the Senate or the House of Representatives next year, with votes still being counted and key races too early to call.
Biden says democracy met the test on Election Day

President Joe Biden said Thursday that democracy met the test on Election Day after warning ahead of the races that the nation's future would be at stake when Americans cast their ballots earlier this week. Though neither the US House or Senate majorities have been called for either party, Biden...
Democrats will keep control of the Senate, CNN projects

Democrats will keep their narrow Senate majority for the next two years, CNN projects, after victories in close contests in Nevada and Arizona. The party defied the historical trend of midterm elections breaking against parties in power and overcame anxiety over high inflation, cementing its majority as voters rejected Republican candidates who had aligned themselves with former President Donald Trump and in many cases parroted his lies about widespread election fraud.
What to know about control of Congress and outstanding votes in other races

The battle for control of the House is now the biggest unanswered question of this year's midterm elections after Democrats kept their narrow Senate majority. Victories in Arizona and Nevada, according to CNN projections, mean the party will enter 2023 with at least 50 Senate seats -- and could add one more if Sen. Raphael Warnock defeats Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff next month.
Nevada's Catherine Cortez Masto will win reelection, CNN projects, allowing Democrats to keep the Senate

Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto will win reelection in Nevada, CNN projects, clinching a critical victory that will allow Democrats to keep control of the US Senate. Cortez Masto had long been viewed as one of the most vulnerable Democratic incumbents as she fended off a challenge from former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt in a state whose economy had been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and inflation.
Democrats and Republicans push voters to 'cure' flawed mail ballots with Nevada races still uncalled

Political organizations, especially Democratic-leaning unions, that spent months urging people to vote in Nevada's key Senate race are now turning their focus toward "curing" flawed mail-in ballots in the still-uncalled contest. "Curing" is a process in which voters correct problems with their mail ballot, ensuring that it gets counted. This...
'That certainly didn't help': GOP blame game spreads after midterm shortfalls

Mitch McConnell's high-spending super PAC has a suggestion for their party's campaign committee: Consider picking candidates in primaries who won't collapse in the general election. Others see a much bigger issue: Former President Donald Trump and his polarizing presence on the campaign trail -- especially as he teased a 2024...
Neguse announces candidacy for Democratic caucus chair

Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado said in a letter to Democratic House colleagues Thursday that he is running for Caucus Chair, the fifth highest position among Democrats if they maintain their majority and fourth if they switch to the minority. Neguse currently serves as the co-chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee.
Georgia prosecutors investigating Trump's efforts to overturn 2020 election lose subpoena fight with Illinois pastor

An Illinois judge has ruled that the Atlanta-area district attorney currently investigating efforts by supporters of former President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election did not provide enough evidence to prove that an Illinois pastor needed to come testify as a witness in the probe. Rev. Stephen Cliffgard Lee,...
Republican Joe Lombardo will defeat Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, CNN projects

Republican Joe Lombardo, the popular sheriff of Clark County, will defeat Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak after arguing that he did not do enough to get the economy moving after the devastating impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. Nevada has been a battleground state since the early 1990s, but Joe Biden narrowly...
