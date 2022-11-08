Dolphin born at a Florida Keys marine mammal center. Have a name for the baby?

A popular Florida Keys marine mammal center welcomed a baby bottlenose dolphin this month.

The female calf was born Nov. 3 to Cayo, a 15-year-old dolphin at Dolphin Research Center on Grassy Key in the Middle Florida Keys. The DRC is not only a marine mammal attraction, it is also a research center, and staff and volunteers are part of a team that helps rescue and rehabilitate stranded dolphins and whales, as well as sick and injured manatees.

A bottlenose dolphin calf swims in a lagoon at Dolphin Research Center on Grassy Key in the Florida Keys. The baby mammal was born Thursday, NOv. 3, 2022. Nicole Guyton/Dolphin Research Center

Mary Stella, director of media and marketing at DRC, said name suggestions for the calf are being accepted from the public, but unveiling the name will likely take some time as calf and mother bond.

So far, they have been swimming well together, Stella said.