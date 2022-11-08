ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

Turnto10.com

New Bedford mayor reacts to killing of 16-year-old girl

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Authorities said a 16-year-old girl who was shot and killed in New Bedford had a difficult life. Police said Anali Farias was sitting in the back seat of a car parked on Bullard Street when she became the victim of a drive-by shooting. Officers...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County man charged in crash death held without bail after being let out on bail on previous charges

A Bristol County man was arraigned this morning in Taunton District Court on charges of Manslaughter, Reckless Motor Vehicle Homicide and Negligent Motor Vehicle Homicide connected to a motor vehicle fatality which occurred Monday afternoon in Taunton. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, a district...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
Turnto10.com

Pedestrian struck by car in Providence dies

(WJAR) — A pedestrian struck by a car in Providence has died, authorities said Friday. Providence police said the 73-year-old man was hit Thursday night at Doyle Avenue and Camp Street and was taken to the emergency room, where health workers attempted to revive him with no success. He was pronounced dead on Thursday night, according to police.
PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Boston

Friends of mother killed in Taunton crash stunned by her sudden death

TAUNTON - The reality of it is just starting to settle in. "She has the most beautiful smile," says longtime friend Lisa Dooley -- who admits she's still struggling to talk about friend Lori Medeiros in the past tense. "For someone who is just so vibrant to be here one moment and then gone the next," she says, "is just inconceivable." It was Monday afternoon, and Medeiros was driving on Kingman Street in Taunton when police say a drug trafficking suspect -- who mistakenly thought he was being chased -- plowed his gray Toyota Highlander into her red Ford Fusion....
TAUNTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Police Officer Charged With Driving on Drugs

A Boston police officer has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs, according to the city's police department. Christopher Long, who is currently injured on duty and assigned to the Medically Incapacitated Unit, was arrested Monday by police in Haverhill, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Police investigate deadly shooting in Dorchester

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVDORCHESTER - A shooting in the middle of the afternoon in Dorchester has residents concerned about violence. The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. at the corner of Paxton and Harvard Streets. The victim is a man in his 30's. He was pronounced dead at the scene.District Attorney Kevin Hayden said the time of day the shooting occurred is concerning. "Another brazen shooting in the middle of the day," Hayden said. "We simply have too many guns." Neighbor Rene Weathers said the neighborhood is usually quiet. She's worried about the violence as there is a youth...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Man shot and killed in Dorchester, police say

Police are investigating a shooting death in Dorchester Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Boston Police responded to a reports of a person shot on Harvard and Paxton Streets in Dorchester at 1:13 p.m. They said they found a man with gunshot wounds, who was pronounced dead on the scene by Boston EMS.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man convicted of murdering his wife and children denied parole

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Parole Board has unanimously denied parole to a Massachusetts man serving life in prison after being convicted of murdering his wife and children. According to the Board, on February 4, 1993, after a jury trial in Middlesex Superior Court, Kenneth Seguin was convicted of three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his wife, Mary Ann (known as Polly), and their two children, Danny (age 7), and Amy (age 5). He was sentenced to serve life in prison with the possibility of parole for the murder of his wife, followed by two concurrent life sentences with the possibility of parole for the murder of his children.
HOLLISTON, MA
NECN

Man Killed in Daylight Shooting in Dorchester

A man is dead after a daylight shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police confirmed Wednesday. Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Paxton and Harvard streets. The nearby Brooke Charter School was placed in safe mode as a precaution. The sound of bullets startled neighbors. "I heard very...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest Two Suspect After a Traffic Stop in Dorchester

At about 10:37 PM, on Friday, November 4, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police, made an onsite arrest in the area of 200 Quincy Street in Dorchester when they observed a motor vehicle traveling on Columbia Road without a valid inspection sticker and no rear brake light.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Woman Charged in Fatal Stabbing on Cape Cod

A man was stabbed to death Monday morning on Cape Cod, authorities say. Shortly after 9 a.m., police in Harwich, Massachusetts, received a 911 call for a stabbing at a property on Route 28, the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office said. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to Cape Cod Hospital, where they said he later died.
HARWICH, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest a Medford Man on Firearm Charges in Dorchester

At about 9:34 PM, on Friday, November 4, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, made an onsite firearm arrest in the area of 516 Columbia Road in Dorchester. While on patrol in the area, officers conducted a CJIS query on a motor vehicle whose registration was listed...
MEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

School bus crash in Burrillville sends 5 to hospital

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WJAR) — Two adults and three kids were transported to hospital care following a crash in Burrillville that involved a school bus. The Burrillville Police Department tells NBC 10 that all individuals were able to walk to the ambulance before being transported to care. The injuries are...
BURRILLVILLE, RI

