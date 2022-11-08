TAUNTON - The reality of it is just starting to settle in. "She has the most beautiful smile," says longtime friend Lisa Dooley -- who admits she's still struggling to talk about friend Lori Medeiros in the past tense. "For someone who is just so vibrant to be here one moment and then gone the next," she says, "is just inconceivable." It was Monday afternoon, and Medeiros was driving on Kingman Street in Taunton when police say a drug trafficking suspect -- who mistakenly thought he was being chased -- plowed his gray Toyota Highlander into her red Ford Fusion....

TAUNTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO