Turnto10.com
New Bedford mayor reacts to killing of 16-year-old girl
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Authorities said a 16-year-old girl who was shot and killed in New Bedford had a difficult life. Police said Anali Farias was sitting in the back seat of a car parked on Bullard Street when she became the victim of a drive-by shooting. Officers...
Turnto10.com
'She was the glue': Brother of Taunton crash victim sad, angry over sister's death
(WJAR) — The family of an innocent Middleborough woman says they are still processing her sudden death. Massachusetts State Police say Lori Ann Medeiros, 54, was driving when she was tragically struck by a drug trafficking suspect fleeing police in Taunton on Monday. Officials said 34-year-old Hector Bannister Sanchez...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police give update on daytime shooting where multiple shell casings found
Fall River Police are investigating a daytime shooting that took place Friday. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 2:45 p.m., Officers responded to the area of Locust Street and Linden Street after receiving reports of shots fired. Investigators were able to confirm that a shooting did in fact occur...
Two people injured including Police officer after a crash in Boston
BOSTON — Two people were sent to the hospital Friday night, including a Boston Police officer after a motor vehicle crash. According to officers on the scene, a police cruiser and another vehicle were involved in a crash at the intersection of Norfolk St. at Crowell St. in Dorchester around 9:15 p.m.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County man charged in crash death held without bail after being let out on bail on previous charges
A Bristol County man was arraigned this morning in Taunton District Court on charges of Manslaughter, Reckless Motor Vehicle Homicide and Negligent Motor Vehicle Homicide connected to a motor vehicle fatality which occurred Monday afternoon in Taunton. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, a district...
Turnto10.com
Pedestrian struck by car in Providence dies
(WJAR) — A pedestrian struck by a car in Providence has died, authorities said Friday. Providence police said the 73-year-old man was hit Thursday night at Doyle Avenue and Camp Street and was taken to the emergency room, where health workers attempted to revive him with no success. He was pronounced dead on Thursday night, according to police.
CBS Boston
Friends of mother killed in Taunton crash stunned by her sudden death
TAUNTON - The reality of it is just starting to settle in. "She has the most beautiful smile," says longtime friend Lisa Dooley -- who admits she's still struggling to talk about friend Lori Medeiros in the past tense. "For someone who is just so vibrant to be here one moment and then gone the next," she says, "is just inconceivable." It was Monday afternoon, and Medeiros was driving on Kingman Street in Taunton when police say a drug trafficking suspect -- who mistakenly thought he was being chased -- plowed his gray Toyota Highlander into her red Ford Fusion....
nbcboston.com
Boston Police Officer Charged With Driving on Drugs
A Boston police officer has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs, according to the city's police department. Christopher Long, who is currently injured on duty and assigned to the Medically Incapacitated Unit, was arrested Monday by police in Haverhill, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department.
CBS Boston
Police investigate deadly shooting in Dorchester
By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVDORCHESTER - A shooting in the middle of the afternoon in Dorchester has residents concerned about violence. The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. at the corner of Paxton and Harvard Streets. The victim is a man in his 30's. He was pronounced dead at the scene.District Attorney Kevin Hayden said the time of day the shooting occurred is concerning. "Another brazen shooting in the middle of the day," Hayden said. "We simply have too many guns." Neighbor Rene Weathers said the neighborhood is usually quiet. She's worried about the violence as there is a youth...
Turnto10.com
Vehicle goes over guardrail in early morning crash on I-195 in Wareham
(WJAR) — A vehicle went over the guardrail in an early morning crash on I-195 in Wareham, according to the Massachusetts State Police Department. Troopers responded around 3:42 a.m. to the ramp from I-195 east to I-25 east in Wareham for the crash. Police say the driver was injured...
whdh.com
Man shot and killed in Dorchester, police say
Police are investigating a shooting death in Dorchester Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Boston Police responded to a reports of a person shot on Harvard and Paxton Streets in Dorchester at 1:13 p.m. They said they found a man with gunshot wounds, who was pronounced dead on the scene by Boston EMS.
WCVB
DA identifies woman killed in Taunton crash with suspect who was fleeing police
TAUNTON, Mass. — Authorities are identifying the Massachusetts woman who was killed in a crash that involved a suspect who was fleeing from an attempted traffic stop. Lori Ann Medeiros, 54, of Middleborough, died as a result of the crash on Kingman Street in Taunton, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man convicted of murdering his wife and children denied parole
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Parole Board has unanimously denied parole to a Massachusetts man serving life in prison after being convicted of murdering his wife and children. According to the Board, on February 4, 1993, after a jury trial in Middlesex Superior Court, Kenneth Seguin was convicted of three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his wife, Mary Ann (known as Polly), and their two children, Danny (age 7), and Amy (age 5). He was sentenced to serve life in prison with the possibility of parole for the murder of his wife, followed by two concurrent life sentences with the possibility of parole for the murder of his children.
Pawtucket police searching for robbery suspect
Police say the man walked into the Family Dollar earlier this week and took an undetermined amount of cash.
whdh.com
Police asking for help identifying suspect in ‘unprovoked assault’ at Park Street station
BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a suspect in connection with an “unprovoked attack” on a female at the MBTA’s Park Street station on Tuesday. The alleged assault occurred around 9 p.m. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to...
NECN
Man Killed in Daylight Shooting in Dorchester
A man is dead after a daylight shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police confirmed Wednesday. Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Paxton and Harvard streets. The nearby Brooke Charter School was placed in safe mode as a precaution. The sound of bullets startled neighbors. "I heard very...
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Two Suspect After a Traffic Stop in Dorchester
At about 10:37 PM, on Friday, November 4, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police, made an onsite arrest in the area of 200 Quincy Street in Dorchester when they observed a motor vehicle traveling on Columbia Road without a valid inspection sticker and no rear brake light.
NECN
Woman Charged in Fatal Stabbing on Cape Cod
A man was stabbed to death Monday morning on Cape Cod, authorities say. Shortly after 9 a.m., police in Harwich, Massachusetts, received a 911 call for a stabbing at a property on Route 28, the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office said. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to Cape Cod Hospital, where they said he later died.
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest a Medford Man on Firearm Charges in Dorchester
At about 9:34 PM, on Friday, November 4, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, made an onsite firearm arrest in the area of 516 Columbia Road in Dorchester. While on patrol in the area, officers conducted a CJIS query on a motor vehicle whose registration was listed...
Turnto10.com
School bus crash in Burrillville sends 5 to hospital
BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WJAR) — Two adults and three kids were transported to hospital care following a crash in Burrillville that involved a school bus. The Burrillville Police Department tells NBC 10 that all individuals were able to walk to the ambulance before being transported to care. The injuries are...
