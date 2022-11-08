Tropical Storm Nicole: Closed locations and canceled events as storm nears Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole nears Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, here is a list of locations that have closed or events that are being rescheduled or canceled throughout the area.

This list will be updated as we get more information.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

DUVAL COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Schools will be closed Thursday for severe weather. Schools were already scheduled to be closed Friday for Veterans Day.

CITY OF JACKSONVILLE VETERANS’ DAY BREAKFAST & PARADE

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said Tuesday out of an abundance of caution, the city’s Veterans’ Day breakfast and parade will be canceled.

GREATER JACKSONVILLE AGRICULTURAL FAIR

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said the Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair, which is taking place at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds downtown, will be closed Thursday. The fair will re-open Friday at 3 p.m.

Other Events and Locations in Jacksonville

IKEA Jacksonville will be closing all store operations, including customer home delivery and online purchase pickup for Thursday, November 10, 2022. All store operations will resume, and the store anticipates re-opening to the public on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.

The Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens will be closed to the public starting Wednesday, Nov. 9 and plans to reopen on Saturday, Nov. 12. At this time, Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens still plans to host VyStar military/veterans, VyStar members, and VyStar employee free access on Saturday, Nov. 11 and 12. The following events have been either canceled or postponed:

will be closed to the public starting Wednesday, Nov. 9 and plans to reopen on Saturday, Nov. 12. At this time, Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens still plans to host VyStar military/veterans, VyStar members, and VyStar employee free access on Saturday, Nov. 11 and 12. The following events have been either canceled or postponed: Look At That! (Canceled)

A Toast To 60! An Anniversary Dinner Party (Postponed until Jan. 19. 2023)

Veterans Day Free Admission & Self-Guided Tours (Canceled)

Friday Night Picnics (Canceled)

Friday Night Draw (Canceled)

Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve, including Fort Caroline National Memorial, will be closed as of 5 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9 with the approach of Nicole. Kingsley Plantation will close at 5 p.m., Tuesday Nov. 8. All sites will be closed through Friday, Nov. 11. until a complete safety assessment has been taken for safety and condition of the sites.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; Light the Night in Jacksonville has been postponed to Saturday, Nov. 19. For more information click here.

IKEA will be closed Thursday, Nov. 10, due to Tropical Storm Nicole. This will include customer home delivery and online purchase pickup for Thursday, Nov. 10. All store operations will resume, and the store anticipates re-opening to the public on Friday, Nov. 11 at 9:30 a.m.

All VyStar branches will be closed Thursday, Nov. 10. VyStar’s contact center will be open for normal business hours (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Wells Fargo branches located in St. John’s, Clay, Duval, Nassau, Baker and Flagler counties will close on Nov. 10.

The K9s United Law Enforcement K9 competition planned for this Saturday, Nov. 12 has been rescheduled the following day, Sunday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

ST. JOHNS COUNTY

St. Augustine officials announced that starting on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 12 p.m. and on Thursday, Nov. 10, all government offices will be closed. They will remain closed on Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.

In anticipation of Subtropical Storm Nicole, on-beach driving will be restricted at Porpoise Point beginning Monday, Nov. 7. The remaining vehicular access ramps will be restricted beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m. These restrictions will be imposed for the duration of the storm.

FEMA will temporarily close the Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in St. Johns County, located at the Wind Mitigation Building, 3111 Agricultural Center Drive, from Wednesday, Nov. 9, through Friday, Nov. 11. The DRC will be inspected on Saturday, Nov. 12, and reopen once it is determined safe.

Castillo de San Marcos & Fort Matanzas will be CLOSED due to Nicole starting Wednesday, Nov. 9 in anticipation of severe weather and potential impacts from Nicole. Both Castillo de San Marcos and Fort Matanzas will remain closed until further notice.

The Joe Satriani concert scheduled for Wednesday, November 9 at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall is postponed due the hurricane warning in place. Ticket holders should hold onto their tickets as we work to confirm a new date. Original tickets will be honored at the new date, no new ticket purchase is needed. For those unable to attend the new date, refunds will be available at point of purchase.

Due to Tropical Storm Nicole, the Adam Sandler show scheduled for Thursday, November 10 at The St. Augustine Amphitheater is rescheduled for Friday, November 11. All tickets will be honored for the new date; no new ticket purchase is needed. For those that cannot attend the new date, refunds are available at point of purchase. Please note, The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Offices will be closed Thursday, November 10 and will open on Friday, November 11 at 10:00am.

Due to Tropical Storm Nicole, the Fortunate Youth concert scheduled for Thursday, November 10 at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall is rescheduled for Tuesday, November 15. All tickets will be honored for the new date; no new ticket purchase is needed. For those that cannot attend the rescheduled date, refunds will be available at point of purchase. Please note, The St. Augustine Amphitheatre and Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Box Offices will be closed Thursday, November 10 and will open on Friday, November 11 from 10am – 6pm. Ticket purchased at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Box Office may be refunded at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office.

The St. Augustine Amphitheatre and Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Box Offices will be closed on Thursday, November 10. The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office will open on Friday, November 11 from 10am – 6pm and can process refunds for tickets purchased at both The St. Augustine Amphitheatre and Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Box Offices.

In response to Tropical Storm Nicole, the Florida Department of Health in St. Johns County (DOH-St. Johns County) will be closed on Wednesday, November 9th and Thursday, November 10th, 2022 in order to support emergency response activities for St. Johns County. At this time, Florida Department of Health in St. Johns County plans to resume operations on Monday, November 14th, 2022. Residents are encouraged to monitor the DOH-St. Johns County website for updates via https://stjohns.floridahealth.gov. Residents are encouraged to monitor information provided by St. Johns County Emergency Management via the following website: www.sjcfl.us/hurricane. Residents can also contact the St. Johns County Emergency Management Citizen Information Line at the following phone number: 904-824-5550. At the state level, the Florida Department of Health continues to coordinate with local emergency managers on resource requests and is on-site at the State Emergency Operation Center in Tallahassee responding to Tropical Storm Nicole.

Camden County

Cumberland Island National Seashore alerted on its Facebook account that all campers, hunters, staff and volunteers “MUST” depart the island by 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9th. The last ferry will depart from Sea Camp dock at 11 am on Wednesday. The park will close at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9 through at least Friday, Nov. 11.

Due to the potential for severe weather associated with Tropical Storm Nicole, the Camden and Glynn County Health Departments will suspend operations Thursday, November 10. At this time, all other county health departments and Coastal Health District offices plan to be open and operational Thursday. All Coastal Health District clinics and offices will be closed Friday, November 11, in observance of Veteran’s Day.

Glynn County

In preparation for Nicole and the subsequent impacts to Glynn County, Fort Frederica National Monument will close to the public at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The park will remain closed through at least Friday, Nov. 11.

Due to the potential for severe weather associated with Tropical Storm Nicole, the Camden and Glynn County Health Departments will suspend operations Thursday, November 10. At this time, all other county health departments and Coastal Health District offices plan to be open and operational Thursday. All Coastal Health District clinics and offices will be closed Friday, November 11, in observance of Veteran’s Day.

Other Closures & Canceled Events

The St. Johns River Water Management District is closing all District-managed navigational locks, campgrounds and properties, to include trails and day-use areas, throughout its 18-county region beginning Wednesday. Nov. 9. District headquarters and Jacksonville service centers will close beginning Thursday, Nov. 10, excluding emergency operation staff.

PHOTOS: Forecasted county-by-county impacts for Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia from Nicole

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]