Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Barber Shop Uses Children in Inappropriate Social Media PostsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
Two Men Injured In a Shooting Incident In BrooklynAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Man Died In Chelsea And Two Others Were Injured In a Shooting AttackAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
411mania.com
Kevin Kelly Announces Launch Of New Wrestling Promotion
NJPW announcer and WWE alumnus Kevin Kelly has announced that he’s involved in a new wrestling company. Kelly took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that the launch of American eXcellece Wrestling, which will hold its first event on January 7th, 2023 in St, Hamburg, Pennsylvania. Kelly wrote:. “This...
411mania.com
Sheamus Returns On WWE SmackDown, Brawls With The Bloodline
Sheamus is back on WWE TV, returning on this week’s Smackdown and joining his teammates in brawling with The Bloodline. Tonight’s show ended with The Bloodline in the ring celebrating The Usos’ pending status as the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions of all-time. As the group was in the ring, Ridge Holland and Butch came out to interrupt and they were joined by Sheamus who made his first appearance since the Bloodline put him “out of action” on October 21st.
411mania.com
WWE News: Johnny Gargano Reveals He Attended Filming of Boneyard Match, Joaquin Wilde Upset With Pee Wee Herman Comparison
– In a series of posts on Twitter, WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano confirmed that he was in attendance for the filming of the historic Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36 in 2020. After a fan initially spilled the beans on Twitter, Gargano confirmed that it was true, and that he, his wife Candice LeRae, and Tommaso Ciampa all attended filming of the match after asking Triple H’s permission to do so. Gargano tweeted the following:
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Taping For Tribute to the Troops Tonight
WWE is reportedly taping for their 2022 Tribute to the Troops show tonight. PWInsider reports that WWE will be taping material for the 2022 special tonight in Indianapolis once Smackdown is done. Last year’s Tribute to the Troops special was taped in Ontario, California.
411mania.com
Bret Hart on Regretting His History With Shawn Michaels, Leaving WWE for WCW
– While speaking to The Ringer, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart discussed the 25th anniversary of the Montreal Screwjob at WWE Survivor Series 1997. Hart spoke about regretting his bad history with Shawn Michaels and how he was grateful they were able to eventually resolve their differences. Below are some highlights.
411mania.com
Tyrus Releases Statement on NWA Title Win, Credits Training
– As previously noted, Tyrus became the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion last night at NWA Hard Times 3, beating Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a Triple Threat Match to become the new champion. Tyrus released the following statement on his Twitter earlier today, commenting on the title victory:
411mania.com
Tyrus Wins NWA World Heavyweight Championship At NWA Hard Times 3
Tonight’s NWA Hard Times 3 event saw the victory in the headliner match end in Tyrus’ hands. With Trevor Murdoch defending his title against both Tyrus and Matt Cardona, the evening ended with Tyrus winning his first World Championship. The wrestler has previously performed as Brodus Clay for WWE and under his current name for Impact Wrestling.
411mania.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE Smackdown: History On The Line
WWE will present a new, live episode of WWE Smackdown tonight with an Undisputed WWE tag team title match in the main event. If The Usos, the current champions, defeat the New Day, then they will get the record for the longest reign in history. The New Day currently hold the record of 483 days. The lineup includes:
411mania.com
WWE Announces Undertaker 1deadMan Show For Royal Rumble Weekend
WWE has announced a brand new Undertaker 1deadMan Show for Royal Rumble weekend in San Antonio, Texas, on January 27. The announcement reads:. The Undertaker is coming to San Antonio. Mark Calaway, known to most WWE fans as The Undertaker, is set to put on his “UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW,”...
411mania.com
Major League Wrestling Announces Premiere of MLW Insider
Major League Wrestling announced that this Tuesday will see the premiere of their new weekly series MLW Insider with Alicia Atout. The series will be available on Pro Wrestling TV and MLW’s YouTube channel. “We’re excited to kick off a monster new season and give fans more MLW each and every week,. Alicia is the best interviewer in the game. From diving deep into hot topics as well as giving the real deal on scoops, you’ve got to watch MLW Insider,” stated MLW CEO Court Bauer. Atout is known for her previous work on YouTube as well as interviewing numerous figures in both the music and wrestling industries before being attached to this series.
411mania.com
Pro Wrestling NOAH & Other Talents Reportedly Not Paid for Working New Evolution Wrestling Show
– According to a report by Fightful Select there was a messy incident over the weekend were a promoter allegedly stiffed wrestlers on their pay for a scheduled New Evolution Wrestling event scheduled for November 12 at The Big Event in New York City. Wrestlers slated to appear at the event included Ultimo Dragon, Josh Alexander, Alberto El Patron (aka Alberto Del Rio), and Pro Wrestling NOAH wrestlers Katsuhiko Nakajima and Naomichi Marufuji.
411mania.com
AAA and Conrad Thompson May Be Planning Wrestlemania-Week Event
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AAA owner Dorian Roldan and Conrad Thompson are planning an event in the US during Wrestlemania weekend. Roldan had been talking about doing a show with a “good friend” for the US market, which was Thompson. It’s believed that they would have...
411mania.com
Scarlett Comments After Women Thrown Out of WWE Show For Throwing Drink At Her
Scarlett had a bit of an altercation from an unruly fan at last night’s WWE house show, which led to the fan being ejected from the venue. As noted, the incident took place at the live event in Peoria, Illinois and saw the fan get ejected after she threw a drink at Scarlett, who was ringside for the match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre. PWInsider has new details regarding exactly what went down.
411mania.com
Nick Aldis Issues Statement on NWA Becoming ‘The Most Toxic Brand’ in Wrestling
– In a statement posted to his Instagram subscribers (h/t Fightful), former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis issued a statement on NWA, claiming that it has become “the most toxic brand in pro wrestling.” Aldis issued the statement following last night’s NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event. You can read his comments below:
411mania.com
Note on Wrestlers Featured on AEW Programming Since Acquisition of ROH
– According to some stats shared earlier today by Wrestlenomics, more unique wrestlers have been showcased on both AEW Dynamite and Rampage since Tony Khan’s acquisition of Ring of Honor (ROH) earlier this year. Khan’s acquisition of ROH was announced in early March. The first ROH show booked...
411mania.com
Paul Heyman Explains What He Likes About WWE’s New Creative Direction
Paul Heyman appeared recently on WWE’s After The Bell and discussed what he approves of in the company’s recent creative choices (via Wrestling Inc). As a former writer and executive, Heyman shared his thoughts on the on-screen character dynamics that contribute to interesting performances, citing his current affiliation with The Bloodline as evidence. You can read a quick highlight from Heyman and listen to the full episode below.
411mania.com
Valerie Loureda Debuts Tonight With NXT Live
Fans saw Valerie Loureda make her pro wrestling debut tonight at NXT Live in Orlando. The wrestler joined Bronco Nima and Xyon Quinn to face off against Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, & Thea Hail. She also posted to mark the occasion on her Twitter, stating:. I did it. My WWE...
411mania.com
Cody Rhodes Comments on Getting Booed in AEW: ‘I Was a Heel. The Fans Were Amazing’
– As previously reported, Cody Rhodes had responded to a photo showing The Elite with Cody Rhodes standing together at the first AEW event. Later on, Cody claimed that he didn’t leave AEW over issues with The Elite or even CM Punk. At the time, Cody tweeted, “We got...
411mania.com
Rhea Ripley Reacts To Mia Yim’s Return
In a recent appearance for the Ringsiders podcast, Rhea Ripley talked about Mia Yim’s return to WWE (via Fightful). She also shared her perspective on how Yim’s return will affect current storylines and anticipating the chance to face her in future matches. You can find a few highlights from Ripley below:
411mania.com
Jay Lethal on Why Being in AEW Is a Godsend, How Long He Wants to Stay With Company
– During a recent interview with The Kurt Angle Show, AEW star Jay Lethal discussed signing with AEW, the company buying ROH, and his belief in loyalty. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Jay Lethal on believing he’d still be in Impact Wrestling if he didn’t get fired: “If I...
Comments / 0