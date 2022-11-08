ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central, LA

WAFB

Overnight crash reported on Miss. River Bridge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A crash was reported on the Miss. River Bridge overnight Friday, Nov. 11. It happened just after 2 a.m. and was cleared around 2:30 a.m. Details are limited at this time. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available. WAFB has reached out to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 injured in motorcycle crash on I-12 West

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured in a motorcycle crash on the interstate in Baton Rouge Thursday (Nov. 10) morning, according to emergency officials. It happened on I-12 West near O’Neal Lane around 7:30 a.m. The extent of the victim’s injuries are unknown at this time....
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Two lanes on I-10 bridge closed for accident

BATON ROUGE - A two-car accident has stopped two lanes of traffic on the Mississippi River Bridge headed out of Baton Rouge. Traffic cams showed a car and a truck crashed into the median along the I-10 bridge. The accident happened shortly after 4 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Teen dead after overnight shooting in Gonzales, police say

GONZALES - A teenager died in the hospital after being shot in Ascension Parish late Friday night. The Gonzales Police Department said 17-year-old Mekhi Darville of Sorrento was found shot on S Burnside Avenue around 9:40 p.m. Darville was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said on Saturday.
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Abandoned car set on fire ruled arson by Baton Rouge investigators

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An investigation is underway after an abandoned car in was set on fire. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the car in flames was found left in a field next to a house on Cedar Avenue. Investigators have ruled the fire as arson. No further details were released.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 killed in Gonzales shooting, police say

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 9:40 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. According to police, the shooting happened on South Burnside Avenue near W. Orice Roth Road. Investigators said Mekhi Darville, 17, was found with a gunshot wound and later...
GONZALES, LA
WAFB

Man found shot to death at hotel overnight, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot to death overnight. Police say they responded to reports of a shooting at a hotel on Boardwalk Drive, near S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., around 3 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10. Authorities added...
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Mother, teen daughter dead after double shooting in Hammond home

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A mother and her 17-year-old daughter died early Saturday (Nov. 12) after being shot inside a home on Stephenson Lane in Hammond, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Chief Jimmy Travis identified the victims as 37-year-old Brandy Smith and her daughter Raven Smith. The mother...
HAMMOND, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash While Trying to Pass Another Vehicle on LA 19

Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash While Trying to Pass Another Vehicle on LA 19. Louisiana – On November 8, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash on LA 19 south of LA 10 in East Feliciana Parish, Louisiana, soon before 4:00 a.m. Brandon Martin, 36, of Holden, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
