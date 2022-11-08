ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Herald News

Most Americans Struggle to Get Good Sleep

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Nearly half of American adults are not getting the sleep they need, a new study shows. That sleep debt is being compounded for many by what researchers call social jet lag, which is the difference between a person’s preferred sleep/wake times and those that society expects. “This is a well-done study examining a very large and representative sample,” Dr. Bhanu Prakash Kolla, a...
Healthline

For People Over 65, Dementia Prevalence Has Dropped By Nearly a Third￼

New research finds the prevalence of dementia is dropping for people over age 65 in the U.S. Researchers found in 2000, the age-adjusted prevalence of dementia for those over 65 was a little over 12%. However, by 2016 it had dropped to 8.5%, a drop of nearly one-third. For men...
L.A. Weekly

How To Use CBD For Controlling Sleep Issues

View the original article about How To Use CBD For Controlling Sleep Issues at We Vape CBD Oil. Not being able to get enough sleep can be frustrating, especially if you are tired. But unfortunately, there can be a wide range of problems that can interfere with your sleep. From sleeping disorders like restless legs syndrome and sleep apnea to common issues like pain and anxiety, there can be a number of problems that can prevent you from getting the much-needed sleep.
Psych Centra

Insomnia Test

Have you ever found yourself in bed staring at the ceiling for hours, waiting for sleep to come? You’ve tried counting sheep, listening to sleep apps, and even creating the perfect sleep environment, but nothing has worked. We’ve all had trouble sleeping from time to time — whether that’s...
Medical News Today

PTSD: Blue light therapy in the morning may improve sleep, other symptoms

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) may occur after a person experiences a traumatic event. People with PTSD may experience flashbacks, anxiety, difficulty sleeping, and a variety of other symptoms. Current treatments include psychotherapy, counseling, and medication. A new study has found that just 30 minutes of blue light therapy in the...
The Hill

Here’s what you should do to get quality sleep

Americans struggle with getting a sufficient amount of sleep due to demanding work schedules, personal responsibilities, daily habits, or sleep-related conditions like insomnia. Sufficient and quality sleep has been linked with lower risks of diabetes and heart disease, boosting the immune system and improving brain performance. Adult Americans should get...
Vice

Scientists Manipulated People’s Nightmares to Turn Them Into Dreams in New Study

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Many people have nightmares. Although they differ from person to person, nightmares usually involve images and thoughts of aggression, interpersonal conflict, failure, and other emotions like fear, anger, and sadness. However, if nightmares become frequent enough and cause significant emotional distress, an individual may be diagnosed with nightmare disorder (ND).
Medical News Today

How long does insomnia last?

Insomnia can vary in frequency and duration. Acute insomnia lasts only a few days to weeks, while the more chronic form involves disrupted sleep for three or more nights a week that lasts for 3 months or longer. Trouble sleeping is a common problem. Around. of the world’s population report...
Seniors Guide

Foods to Aid Sleep and Fight Sleep Deprivation

Much has been said about the benefits of getting enough sleep, but did you know that what you eat and drink affects the quality and duration of your sleep? And not just that much-maligned villain, caffeine! Here are the best foods to aid sleep and help you if you are sleep deprived.
Medical News Today

Is ADHD a mood disorder? What to know

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is not a mood disorder, but it can make it more difficult to regulate emotions. It can also have indirect effects on mental health. For example, some people with ADHD may develop low self-confidence about their abilities due to how they or others perceive the condition.
ajmc.com

Later School Start Improved Sleepiness, Mood Profile in Adolescents

A study in Brazil found that delaying the start to the school day by an hour improved sleepiness and mood profile in children attending high school. A study published in Sleep Health found that pushing the start of school to an hour later had a positive effect on sleepiness, sleep duration, and mood in students in high school.
hippocraticpost.com

Link between sleep apnoea and dementia

UQ study explains link between sleep apnoea and dementia: Researchers at The University of Queensland have discovered a link between obstructive sleep apnoea and an increased risk of developing dementia. Professor Elizabeth Coulson from UQ’s Queensland Brain Institute and School of Biomedical Sciences and her team found a causal relationship...

