Sleeping five hours or less increases risk of chronic illnesses, study warns
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Older people who get five hours of sleep a night or less may face a far greater risk of developing two or more chronic illnesses, such as heart disease, cancer or diabetes, compared to people who sleep longer, a new study suggests. The research, published Tuesday...
Most Americans Struggle to Get Good Sleep
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Nearly half of American adults are not getting the sleep they need, a new study shows. That sleep debt is being compounded for many by what researchers call social jet lag, which is the difference between a person’s preferred sleep/wake times and those that society expects. “This is a well-done study examining a very large and representative sample,” Dr. Bhanu Prakash Kolla, a...
Sleep disturbances, daytime sleepiness plague 3 in 10 U.S. adults
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Three in 10 U.S. adults have trouble sleeping, nearly as many experience daytime sleepiness and many play catch-up on their days off work to erase sleep deficits, a new study suggests. The study's results "underscore that sleep disturbances remain a major challenge for promotion of healthy...
New study shows 1 in 5 deaths for U.S. adults ages 20 to 49 are from excessive drinking
An estimated 1 in 5 deaths of U.S. adults ages 20 to 49 is from excessive drinking, a new study by JAMA Network Open reports. Excessive alcohol consumption is a leading cause of preventable deaths in the United States. For U.S. adults ages 20 to 64, an estimated 1 in...
Mindfulness meditation is as effective as LEXAPRO at alleviating anxiety, study finds
Trendy mindfulness practices are as effective as medication at alleviating anxiety, a study has found. People who meditated every day and did yoga once a week saw their anxious thoughts and feelings ease by almost a third after six weeks. In the first head-to-head comparison, a second group given Lexapro...
For People Over 65, Dementia Prevalence Has Dropped By Nearly a Third￼
New research finds the prevalence of dementia is dropping for people over age 65 in the U.S. Researchers found in 2000, the age-adjusted prevalence of dementia for those over 65 was a little over 12%. However, by 2016 it had dropped to 8.5%, a drop of nearly one-third. For men...
How To Use CBD For Controlling Sleep Issues
View the original article about How To Use CBD For Controlling Sleep Issues at We Vape CBD Oil. Not being able to get enough sleep can be frustrating, especially if you are tired. But unfortunately, there can be a wide range of problems that can interfere with your sleep. From sleeping disorders like restless legs syndrome and sleep apnea to common issues like pain and anxiety, there can be a number of problems that can prevent you from getting the much-needed sleep.
Insomnia Test
Have you ever found yourself in bed staring at the ceiling for hours, waiting for sleep to come? You’ve tried counting sheep, listening to sleep apps, and even creating the perfect sleep environment, but nothing has worked. We’ve all had trouble sleeping from time to time — whether that’s...
PTSD: Blue light therapy in the morning may improve sleep, other symptoms
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) may occur after a person experiences a traumatic event. People with PTSD may experience flashbacks, anxiety, difficulty sleeping, and a variety of other symptoms. Current treatments include psychotherapy, counseling, and medication. A new study has found that just 30 minutes of blue light therapy in the...
Here’s what you should do to get quality sleep
Americans struggle with getting a sufficient amount of sleep due to demanding work schedules, personal responsibilities, daily habits, or sleep-related conditions like insomnia. Sufficient and quality sleep has been linked with lower risks of diabetes and heart disease, boosting the immune system and improving brain performance. Adult Americans should get...
This Therapist And Mom Is Going Viral On TikTok For Sharing How To Spot Anxiety In Kids, And As A Former Anxious Kid, She's 100% Correct
"The first step in helping your kids to manage their anxiety is to help them understand what they're feeling when they're feeling it — which means you have to recognize that they're anxious."
Scientists Manipulated People’s Nightmares to Turn Them Into Dreams in New Study
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Many people have nightmares. Although they differ from person to person, nightmares usually involve images and thoughts of aggression, interpersonal conflict, failure, and other emotions like fear, anger, and sadness. However, if nightmares become frequent enough and cause significant emotional distress, an individual may be diagnosed with nightmare disorder (ND).
How long does insomnia last?
Insomnia can vary in frequency and duration. Acute insomnia lasts only a few days to weeks, while the more chronic form involves disrupted sleep for three or more nights a week that lasts for 3 months or longer. Trouble sleeping is a common problem. Around. of the world’s population report...
Meditation works as well as a common antidepressant for reducing anxiety, study says
In the study, meditation was just as effective as Lexapro, a popular SSRI, at treating anxiety disorders.
Foods to Aid Sleep and Fight Sleep Deprivation
Much has been said about the benefits of getting enough sleep, but did you know that what you eat and drink affects the quality and duration of your sleep? And not just that much-maligned villain, caffeine! Here are the best foods to aid sleep and help you if you are sleep deprived.
Is ADHD a mood disorder? What to know
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is not a mood disorder, but it can make it more difficult to regulate emotions. It can also have indirect effects on mental health. For example, some people with ADHD may develop low self-confidence about their abilities due to how they or others perceive the condition.
Later School Start Improved Sleepiness, Mood Profile in Adolescents
A study in Brazil found that delaying the start to the school day by an hour improved sleepiness and mood profile in children attending high school. A study published in Sleep Health found that pushing the start of school to an hour later had a positive effect on sleepiness, sleep duration, and mood in students in high school.
Link between sleep apnoea and dementia
UQ study explains link between sleep apnoea and dementia: Researchers at The University of Queensland have discovered a link between obstructive sleep apnoea and an increased risk of developing dementia. Professor Elizabeth Coulson from UQ’s Queensland Brain Institute and School of Biomedical Sciences and her team found a causal relationship...
How Long It Takes Most People To Fall Asleep – Exclusive Survey
How long does it take you to fall asleep? Here's how long it takes most people to fall asleep and what it could mean if it's taking you longer than average.
