Eden, NC

3 charged with involuntary manslaughter after deadly street race in North Carolina

By Dolan Reynolds
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are facing charges after a man died early Saturday in a crash during a street race, Eden police said.

Daquinton Micrae Tatum was a passenger in a 2017 Dodge Charger that ran off the road, hit two utility poles and burst into flames, police said. The car had been going east on Meadow Road at a high rate of speed.

Police said Tatum was pronounced dead at the scene and that the driver was taken to the hospital.

Isaiah Jahki Brown, 21, of Eden, Markalan Nyquan Scales, 19, of Eden, and Raequon Shauntae Gunn, 27, of Danville, Virginia, are charged with involuntary manslaughter and willful street racing. Each was given a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Police were called at about 5:30 a.m. to East Meadow Road at North Hale Street where officers were told about the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call detective Tyson Scales or Sgt. Andrew Kenyi anytime at 336-623-9755 or 336-623-9240 between 8 a.m and 4 p.m. Anonymous tips can also be called in to Rockingham County Crimestoppers at 336-349-9683.

Jackie Hollingsworth
4d ago

hell they will be allowed to get out on the no cash bail and do it again

WBTW News13

