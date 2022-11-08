ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

Southern New England commemorates Veterans Day with parades, ceremonies

BRISTOL, R.I. (WJAR) — Southern New England communities on Friday celebrated and honored those who served our country in various Veterans Day observances. Dozens gathered Friday in Bristol at the Rhode Island Veterans Home. Many of those who once served in the military now live here. "Today everything was...
Rhode Island Pro Soccer group teases 'big news' for Monday

(WJAR) — The organization bringing a soccer team to Rhode Island is teasing that it will reveal some “big news” on Monday. In a very short teaser video released on Twitter on Thursday, Rhode Island Pro Soccer highlights the date 11.14.22. In a subsequent tweet, the organization...
Massachusetts man claims $1 million Powerball prize

The Massachusetts State Lottery Commission said Thursday that a North Quincy man has stepped forward to claim his $1 million Powerball prize. Richard Lavery won the money Monday night in the same drawing for the $2.04 billion record jackpot. His Quic Pic ticket matched the first five numbers. A single...
