Louisiana State

Secretary of La. Dept. of Children and Family Services resigns; third-party reviewing agency practices

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards announces Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) Secretary Marketa Walters’ resignation Thursday. He said a third-party organization will be conducting a review of the agency and providing recommendations to improve policies and practices. Read Gov. Edwards’ announcement...
LOUISIANA STATE
La. Department of Veterans Affairs partners with Combined Arms to offer comprehensive online access to veterans services

BATON ROUGE, La. (WNTZ) — Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Joey Strickland, COL (USA Retired) is proud to announce a partnership with Combined Arms to offer comprehensive online access to veterans services. This partnership enables veterans quick and efficient online access to resources, services and benefits in the communities where they live by streamlining the connection between them and the social service agencies that can met their needs.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Treasury Receives $8 Million in Uncashed Tax Refunds

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — State Treasurer John M. Schroder confirmed the Louisiana Treasury has more than $8 million in uncashed state income tax refunds from the Louisiana Department of Revenue. This money has been uploaded to the Unclaimed Property list online and is ready to be claimed from the unclaimed property program.
LOUISIANA STATE
What caused the sonic boom heard across Florida?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Residents from Sarasota County to the Space Coast may have heard a loud boom early Saturday morning, but don’t worry, the world isn’t falling apart. The loud noise heard around 5:20 a.m. was likely caused by an unmanned reusable U.S. Space Force spaceplane coming back down to Earth.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Flu vaccines urged now in order for protection by Thanksgiving

ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The board of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement is urging Arkansans to get the flu shot in order to be protected by Thanksgiving. They say this will be helpful to have before gathering with large groups of loved ones for the holiday. This year, the...
ARKANSAS STATE

