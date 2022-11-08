ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wgxa.tv

Woman arrested for plot to mail pot to Bibb County inmate

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Investigators have arrested a woman after they discovered that a male inmate had been plotting with her in order to get weed mailed into the jail, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. A press release from the Sheriff's Office states that investigators intercepted...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Warner Robins man sentenced to 40 years following 2021 double shooting

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Warner Robins man was sentenced to 40 years Wednesday following a July 2021 shooting that left two people injured. 19-year-old Preston Lamar Hughes, AKA “Draco,” was convicted on October 28 of two counts of aggravated assault in Houston County Superior Court following a two and a half day trial.
PERRY, GA
13WMAZ

3 found dead in Bonaire home investigated as murder-suicide

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department confirmed on Tuesday that the case of three people who were found dead in a Bonaire home is being investigated as a murder-suicide. That is according to a press release from the Warner Robins Police Department Facebook page. The three...
BONAIRE, GA
41nbc.com

Macon woman arrested after attempting to mail drugs to inmate

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon woman has been arrested after planning to mail drugs to an inmate at the Bibb County Jail. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Amber Leigh Abney was in contact with inmate 34-year-old James Douglas Adkins and planning to mail drugs to the Bibb County Jail. The BCSO were able to intercept phone conversations between the two to learn of the plan.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Rocky Creek Road

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An unidentified female is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Rocky Creek Road in Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, she was sitting at a bus stop when a vehicle hydroplaned and left the road, crashing into the bus stop and the victim.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Man in critical condition after shooting in west Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —A man is in critical condition after a shooting in west Macon Thursday night. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call just after 7 p.m. of an aggravated assault in the 3800 block of Greenbriar Road. Deputies were then called to the...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

28-year-old man in critical but stable condition after being shot on Greenbriar Road in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a shooting that happened on the 3800 block of Greenbriar Road Thursday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 7 p.m. about a man shot and taken to the hospital by personal car. The victim, 28-year-old Devonta Jackson, is listed to be in critical but stable condition.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Friends in Macon become victims of gun violence one week apart

"The fact that I ended up getting shot and then a week later, someone I know ended up getting shot... that's insane," Jennifer Stiles said. Driving to the store one afternoon, Jennifer was shot and right now, she can't walk. "I'm either in a wheelchair or on a walker for...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

BCSO charges 3 teens in “Operation Hamburglar”

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has charged 3 juveniles with armed robbery in the process of what the sheriff’s office has named “Operation Hamburglar”. The BCSO says the charges came after a string of Commercial Armed Robberies involving 7 different fast...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

UPDATE: 3 people found dead in a home in Bonaire identified

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — UPDATE, 5:50 p.m.:. According to the Warner Robins Police Department, the victims found shot dead in the 100 block of Edgarton Way have been identified as Betsy Burke, 84, of Bonaire, Tiara Burke, 34, of Bonaire, and Antwain Everett, 35, of Macon. No other information...
BONAIRE, GA
41nbc.com

Fatal wreck near Smiley’s leaves 2 dead

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A wreck on Hawkinsville Road near Smiley’s Flea Market has left 2 dead. Bibb County Coroner told 41NBC just before 5:30 p.m. about the wreck, on Wednesday. Stay with 41NBC for more updates as information is released.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Coroner: Double fatal wreck on Hawkinsville Road in Macon

UPDATE: 8:50 PM -- The two men involved in the fatal car accident have been identified as 57-year- old, Tommy keith Smith, of Jones County, and 20-year-old, William Noah Jones, of Macon. Bibb County Deputies took statements from witnesses who reported that Smith was driving a white Honda Accord onto...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

