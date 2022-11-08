Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Veracity Foodie Report – Applebee’s Bar & Grill - 6235 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA 31210Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Veracity Foodie Report – Fajitas Mexican Grill - 4696 Presidential Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Macon Traffic Cameras are Catching School Zone Speeders in BunchesKurt DillonBibb County, GA
wfxl.com
Man hears screaming from woods, rescues child from suspected kidnapper
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) — "I heard the kid screaming, 'Please don't beat me!' so that's when my instinct kicked in some more; so I sped on up to go get that kid," Kelcey Willis told WGXA. That gut instinct took over Willis when he stopped for an oil...
Police say couple in Warner Robins double suicide communicated with family before incident
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police this week went to two homes to check on whether the people there were OK, but instead found five dead bodies. Now, police say they're investigating how it happened and why at least three of those people took their own lives. A...
wgxa.tv
Woman arrested for plot to mail pot to Bibb County inmate
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Investigators have arrested a woman after they discovered that a male inmate had been plotting with her in order to get weed mailed into the jail, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. A press release from the Sheriff's Office states that investigators intercepted...
57-Year-Old Tommy Keith Smith And 20-Year-Old William Noah Jones Killed In A Fatal Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported in Macon. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on Hawkinsville Road at its intersection with Cochran Field Road.
41nbc.com
Warner Robins man sentenced to 40 years following 2021 double shooting
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Warner Robins man was sentenced to 40 years Wednesday following a July 2021 shooting that left two people injured. 19-year-old Preston Lamar Hughes, AKA “Draco,” was convicted on October 28 of two counts of aggravated assault in Houston County Superior Court following a two and a half day trial.
3 found dead in Bonaire home investigated as murder-suicide
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department confirmed on Tuesday that the case of three people who were found dead in a Bonaire home is being investigated as a murder-suicide. That is according to a press release from the Warner Robins Police Department Facebook page. The three...
3 teens arrested, charged in 'Operation Hamburglar' investigation of restaurant armed robberies
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested three juveniles in an investigation of a string of armed robberies at seven different fast food restaurants and one pharmacy. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, "Operation Hamburglar" was an investigation of the robberies which were committed from January 2022 through May 2022.
41nbc.com
Macon woman arrested after attempting to mail drugs to inmate
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon woman has been arrested after planning to mail drugs to an inmate at the Bibb County Jail. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Amber Leigh Abney was in contact with inmate 34-year-old James Douglas Adkins and planning to mail drugs to the Bibb County Jail. The BCSO were able to intercept phone conversations between the two to learn of the plan.
wgxa.tv
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Rocky Creek Road
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An unidentified female is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Rocky Creek Road in Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, she was sitting at a bus stop when a vehicle hydroplaned and left the road, crashing into the bus stop and the victim.
41nbc.com
Man in critical condition after shooting in west Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —A man is in critical condition after a shooting in west Macon Thursday night. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call just after 7 p.m. of an aggravated assault in the 3800 block of Greenbriar Road. Deputies were then called to the...
28-year-old man in critical but stable condition after being shot on Greenbriar Road in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a shooting that happened on the 3800 block of Greenbriar Road Thursday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 7 p.m. about a man shot and taken to the hospital by personal car. The victim, 28-year-old Devonta Jackson, is listed to be in critical but stable condition.
wgxa.tv
Friends in Macon become victims of gun violence one week apart
"The fact that I ended up getting shot and then a week later, someone I know ended up getting shot... that's insane," Jennifer Stiles said. Driving to the store one afternoon, Jennifer was shot and right now, she can't walk. "I'm either in a wheelchair or on a walker for...
wgxa.tv
Coroner: Two people found dead in Warner Robins following welfare check
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two people have been found dead in Houston County Monday following a welfare check. According to the Houston County Coroner's office, a man and woman were found dead in a home on Cohen Walker Drive following a welfare check by the Warner Robins Police Department.
41nbc.com
BCSO charges 3 teens in “Operation Hamburglar”
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has charged 3 juveniles with armed robbery in the process of what the sheriff’s office has named “Operation Hamburglar”. The BCSO says the charges came after a string of Commercial Armed Robberies involving 7 different fast...
WMAZ
'I just miss my mom': Family mourns after Warner Robins police find 3 shot dead in Bonaire home
BONAIRE, Ga. — Just before 11 a.m. Monday, Warner Robins Police responded to a call asking for a wellness check on Edgarton Way in Bonaire. In the home at 122 Edgarton Way, they found three people dead inside: Betsy Burke, 84, Tiara Burke, 34, and Antwain Everett, 35. "I...
Train blocks McCrackin Street and Juliette Road in Monroe County
JULIETTE, Ga. — A train is blocking McCrackin Street and Juliette Road on Thursday morning. The crossing arms are malfunctioning according to an alert from the Monroe County Sheriff's office app. A technician has been notified but there is no estimated time for repair. They ask drivers to use...
UPDATE: 3 people found dead in a home in Bonaire identified
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — UPDATE, 5:50 p.m.:. According to the Warner Robins Police Department, the victims found shot dead in the 100 block of Edgarton Way have been identified as Betsy Burke, 84, of Bonaire, Tiara Burke, 34, of Bonaire, and Antwain Everett, 35, of Macon. No other information...
UPDATE: 2 dead in crash near Smiley's Flea Market on Highway 247 in Macon identified
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 8:40 p.m.:. The victims in the fatal accident on Highway 247 have been identified. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the victims are 57-year-old Tommy Keith Smith of Jones County and 20-year-old William Noah Jones of Macon. -------- UPDATE, 6:28 p.m.:. Bibb deputies are...
41nbc.com
Fatal wreck near Smiley’s leaves 2 dead
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A wreck on Hawkinsville Road near Smiley’s Flea Market has left 2 dead. Bibb County Coroner told 41NBC just before 5:30 p.m. about the wreck, on Wednesday. Stay with 41NBC for more updates as information is released.
wgxa.tv
Coroner: Double fatal wreck on Hawkinsville Road in Macon
UPDATE: 8:50 PM -- The two men involved in the fatal car accident have been identified as 57-year- old, Tommy keith Smith, of Jones County, and 20-year-old, William Noah Jones, of Macon. Bibb County Deputies took statements from witnesses who reported that Smith was driving a white Honda Accord onto...
