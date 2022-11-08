Read full article on original website
Samuel Merritt Trott
Samuel Merritt Trott, 83, of Bath, passed peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Bath on Aug. 25, 1939 to C. Roland and Mildred (Hooper) Trott. He graduated from Morse High School in 1958 and attended Boston University. On July 22, 1961, Sam married Barbara J. Kenney. He was employed by Bath National Bank, then worked for Bath Iron Works as a material analyst, retiring in 1995 after 29 years.
Patricia H. Winslow
Patricia H. Winslow, 90, of Nobleboro, passed away at her home on the morning of Nov. 6, 2022 after a period of declining health. A memorial service for Pat will be held at the First Baptist Church of Nobleboro in December. A full obituary, and service details, will be published in a future edition of The Lincoln County News.
Eric Richard Bowley
Eric Richard Bowley, 58, of Warren, passed peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Susman House in Rockport. He was born in Brunswick, the son of Tharon Bowley Jr., and Mary Ellen (Sproul) Ricker. He graduated from Brunswick High School and had many friends and family in the area.
Bernard ‘Bernie’ Alfred Meader Jr.
Bernard “Bernie” Alfred Meader Jr. passed away on Nov. 1, 2022 at the Gosnell House in Scarborough after a short illness. Bernie was born on Sept. 10, 1970 to Bernard Meader and Nina (Rogers) Meader of Byfield, Mass. He grew up in Byfield and attended local schools where his love of sports began. He was a multi-sport athlete and this love of sports carried through his entire life.
Sheldon L. Mank
Sheldon L. Mank, 91, passed away Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at Alfond Center for Health in Augusta. He was born in Jefferson on June 9, 1931, the son of Lee and Alice (Hunt) Mank. Sheldon grew up and spent much of his childhood in Waldoboro. He married Nina Webber at...
Ellen Hutcheson
Ellen Hutcheson, 79 years young and a longtime resident of Boothbay, moved on peacefully and joyfully to her next life after life on Nov. 7, 2022. Her life’s work, which she developed and called The Emotional Cleansing Process, was her life’s passion and purpose. It involved body-centered emotional release work and was deeply resolving to many experiencing trauma.
Verne Meyer Bell
Verne Meyer Bell passed away peacefully in her sleep early Thursday morning, Sept. 15, 2022 at Round Pond Green where she had recently resided. The daughter of Leonard and Cecil Brodney, she was born in the Bronx, N.Y. on Aug. 19, 1928. She was 94 years old. Growing up in...
THEIR STORIES
The Lincoln County News thanks all veterans for their service. Words cannot express the gratitude we have for those who defend our rights and protect our freedoms. For the edition of the paper that prints around Veterans Day, we try to highlight our servicemen and women through a few articles. There are three in this week’s edition.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 169 calls for service for the period of Nov. 1-8. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,343 calls for service. Nov. 3, Tina B. Alley, 66, South Bristol, operating under the influence, on State Route 129, South Bristol. Nov. 5, Andrew...
Brunch, Please: Salt + Pepper Brunch Not to be Missed
On the list of things I am willing to get up early for, brunch is right near the top. A great deal on books is a very close second. I joined Jessica Picard – dear friend and former LCN reporter – to throw down on some discounted books at Skidompha’s Secondhand Book Shop and Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shop during the Early Bird sale on Saturday, Nov. 5. We finished our shopping a little after 10 a.m., just in time to try out Salt + Pepper Social’s brunch offerings.
Carpenter’s Boat Shop Reverts to Nine-Month Semester, Set to Add Sailing
After two years experimenting with a shorter four-month apprenticeship term, The Carpenter’s Boat Shop will return next year to its traditional nine-month program, Executive Director Alicia Witham said during an interview on Friday, Oct. 14. Tucked away on Old County Road in the Bristol village of Pemaquid, The Carpenter’s...
Damariscotta Police Report
The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for Oct. 31 through Nov. 6:. Max Perkins, Nobleboro, speeding on Route 1, Nov. 6. Oct. 31: Officer Joseph Booth investigated suspicious activity on Main Street, gave a warning for failure to stop at a stop sign on Route 1, gave a warning for inspection on Route 1, and gave a warning for speeding on Route 1.
Chewonki Foundation Closing On-Campus School Program
Citing a lack of financial viability going forward, the Chewonki Foundation has announced plans to close its elementary and middle school programs at the conclusion of the current school year. The last day of classes on the Wiscasset campus will be June 7, 2023. According to Cullen McGough, Chewonki Foundation...
