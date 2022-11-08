On the list of things I am willing to get up early for, brunch is right near the top. A great deal on books is a very close second. I joined Jessica Picard – dear friend and former LCN reporter – to throw down on some discounted books at Skidompha’s Secondhand Book Shop and Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shop during the Early Bird sale on Saturday, Nov. 5. We finished our shopping a little after 10 a.m., just in time to try out Salt + Pepper Social’s brunch offerings.

