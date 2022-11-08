Vicksburg hotel clerk shot during robbery
VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A front desk clerk at a Vicksburg hotel was shot during an armed robbery Tuesday morning.
Vicksburg Daily News reported police responded to the Red Roof Inn on Pemberton Street around 3:00 a.m. in reference to a robbery and shooting.Fires intentionally set near Jackson State University
Investigators said the clerk was shot during the incident, and an unknown amount of money was taken. Police said the clerk is in stable condition at a local hospital.
If anyone has information about the armed robbery, contact the Vicksburg Police Department.Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Daily NewsCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0