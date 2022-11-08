Garland County deputies find body in Lake Hamilton
GARLAND CO, Ark. – Garland County deputies are investigating after a body was found in Lake Hamilton on Tuesday morning.
Announced in a press release, at around 7 a.m., deputies with the Garland County Sheriff's Office were notified by residents in the 5000 block of Central Avenue that a body was found in the lake.
Deputies say that when they arrived, they found a body floating in the water.
As of 11 a.m., deputies have only identified the body as being a female.
An investigation into the cause of death is currently ongoing. The Garland County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about the investigation to call 501-622-3660.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
