Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Rikers Island Correction Officers arrested for investigation into sick leave abuseBLOCK WORK MEDIABrooklyn, NY
Sanzari's: Upscale Italian Food In The Heart Of Bergen CountyOssiana TepfenhartBergen County, NJ
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service In Darien, ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenDarien, CT
USPS Suspends Service In ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenConnecticut State
Related
Long Island father dead, son injured after car crash: police
ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island father died and his son was injured in a car crash in Suffolk County Saturday, police said. The crash happened on a Sagtikos State Parkway ramp in Islip around 5:30 a.m., according to New York State Police. The 29-year-old son was driving the car eastbound on the Southern […]
14-year-old boy seriously hurt in ATV Stony Point accident
That accident happened in the area of Cedar Flats Road.
NYPD: 12-year-old boy slashed at Kingsbridge playground
Detectives say the two boys were playing basketball when one of the boys was losing and it escalated to an argument.
At least 2 dead, 5 seriously injured in Highland Mills crash
State police say two drivers in a head-on collision Thursday in Orange County have died.
News 12
Middletown man indicted for murder in stabbing death of Wallkill man
A Middletown man has been indicted on several charges, including murder, in the stabbing death of another man in the Town of Wallkill. Jeffrey Harris, 52, was found dead in his home's detached garage on Oct. 30. Police say Harris had at least one stab wound to his torso. The...
Saugerties police attempting to locate missing teen
Saugerties police is looking for a missing teenager, Ashley Frommhold. She was reported missing on November 11.
Middletown man indicted in fatal backyard stabbing of Wallkill's Jeffrey Harris
A Middletown man has been indicted on charges including murder and manslaughter in connection with the stabbing death of a town of Wallkill man in his backyard last month. Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said the defendant, Damante T. Stansberry, 23, was arraigned in County Court on Wednesday on an indictment charging him with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence, all felonies, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor.
Exclusive Photos: Emergency Airlift from Newburgh Plaza
There's been a heated debate on the fate of the former ShopRite plaza in Newburgh, NY. While many residents expressed dismay at the conversion of the former grocery store to a new Ocean State Job Lot location, there's one thing everyone can agree on: it's the prefect spot to land a helicopter.
Peekskill Man Charged With Killing Stepfather, Lighting Relative's Home On Fire: DA
A man from Northern Westchester is charged with fatally stabbing his stepfather before lighting a relative's home on fire. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, around 12:30 a.m., 30-year-old Shane Gilleo of Peekskill is accused of stabbing 48-year-old Edward Reeves numerous times with a knife at a residence in Peekskill on North James Street, according to a release by Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah on Thursday, Nov. 10.
NYPD: 3 suspects wanted for shooting in Brooklyn, injuring bystander
Police say the three suspects were walking on East 92nd Street when they began firing at an unknown individual multiple times before running down on Avenue L.
norwoodnews.org
Fordham Manor: Police Appeal to Public to Identify Man Found Unconscious on Street with No ID
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the man seen in the attached photograph who was found unconscious in the early hours of Friday morning in the Fordham Manor section of The Bronx, with no formal ID on his person. Police said officers from the 52nd Precinct...
Bay Shore man accused of driving drunk, high with 10-year-old child in car
Police say Joseph Acquavita, 41, of Bay Shore, was operating a car eastbound on Sunrise Highway near Exit 57 when a motorist called 911 because they thought the driver appeared to be in distress.
Police: Newburgh man dies in house fire
A Newburgh man died in a house fire on Babes Lane Tuesday, according to a release from the Town of Newburgh Police Department.
Police In Eastchester Warn Against Scammers Posing As Fire Department Members
A police department in Westchester County is warning against scammers posing as fire department members to get business owners to pay them money. Police said a business owner in Eastchester was contacted by an individual claiming to be part of the town's fire department who said that their business's fire extinguishers were expired, and that they should pay to have their extinguishers inspected, according to a post by Eastchester Police from Wednesday, Nov. 9.
Volunteer firefighter hit by a vehicle while battling flames in Newburgh
Police say the firefighter was struck by a vehicle while on the scene, and had to be flown out to a hospital for precautionary reasons.
New Milford police find car in deadly hit-and-run; fundraising effort underway for victim’s family
New Milford police have found the car involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash this week and told News 12 they have a person of interest. It comes as friends of the victim, Galo Rafael Guaman, prepare to say goodbye to him.
Vehicle Crashes Through Crowded Hudson Valley Restaurant [PICS]
The last thing you imagine while dining at one of your favorite restaurants is for a vehicle to come sailing through the front of the building right next to you. Firefighters were called Thursday afternoon when they say a vehicle jumped a curb, went down an embankment and went through the wall of a crowded restaurant in the Hudson Valley.
Police Investigate Report Of Suspects Attempting To Steal Used Cooking Oil In Darien
Police in Fairfield County responded to a report of two suspects attempting to steal used cooking oil. An officer responded to 4 Ledge Road in Darien at about 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, after receiving a report about the attempted theft, the Darien Police Department reported on Thursday, Nov. 10.
Mid-Hudson News Network
One dead, several injured in Route 32 crash in Woodbury
WOODBURY – A mid-morning crash on Thursday between a passenger van and a truck on Route 32 in the Town of Woodbury claimed one life and left several other injured, police said. Injured victims were transported to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh and Garnet Health Medical Center...
Woman punches 10-year-old girl, her mom at Bronx subway station: NYPD
LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman punched a 10-year-old girl and the child’s mom while on a train at a Bronx subway station, police said Thursday. The 36-year-old mom and her daughter were standing on the No. 5 train at the Westchester Avenue and Simpson Street subway station on Oct. 18 when they were […]
Comments / 0