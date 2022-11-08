Read full article on original website
Milwaukee’s Movie Theaters
Cary Grant promoting 'To Catch a Thief' at the Paramount in 1955. A century ago, going to the movies was one of the country’s most economical entertainment options, and millions went to see them at a theater once or twice a week. In the golden age of Hollywood, elaborate temples of amusement projected huge images of screen idols like Jean Harlow, Clark Gable, James Cagney, and Bette Davis. During the Great Depression and World War II, attending a movie was an escape from employment worries or paying this month’s rent. During the Depression there were 80 single-screen theaters in neighborhoods to the south of Capitol Drive, north of Oklahoma Avenue, east of 35th Street and west of Prospect Avenue.
2022 Holiday Arts Guide
The 2022 Holiday Arts Guide is sponsored by Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel. Milwaukee Rep’s New ‘Variations’ for the Holidays. ‘Tis the season for A Christmas Carol and The Nutcracker, with superb performances by the Milwaukee Rep and the Milwaukee Ballet in the offing. But there is also novelty this season, including a world premiere at the Rep, Catherine Trieschmann’s The Nativity Variations.
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 10-16, 2022
William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy in Star Trek 'Wrath of Khan', 1982. A convergence of songwriters: Bill Camplin, Matthew Davies, Beth Orton, Rich Travis and former Barenaked Lady Steven Page; trains, Armistice Day at City Hall, Jews in Space, and more—This Week in Milwaukee!. Thursday, Nov. 10. Bill Camplin...
Milwaukee Musaik’s ‘Fresh Impressions’
Milwaukee Musaik will open its season with an eclectic program of music spanning almost 250 years. There are two wonderful pieces on the program by black composers, including Concerto for Violin and Strings in C major, Op. 3 No. 2 composed by Joseph Bologne and published by Bailleux in 1774.
Nomad World Pub Brings World Cup Festivities to Milwaukee
Nomad World Pub, known for the raging World Cup parties it hosts every four years, has been met with a whole new challenge for the celebrations. This year, the World Cup starts the week of Thanksgiving. Luckily for Milwaukee’s soccer fans, Nomad World Pub owner Mike Eitel has risen to the occasion with plans for a full experience of the World Cup celebrations the city has to offer.
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 940 New Cases, One Death
On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 940 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 789 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 3,708 new cases, and a 7-day average of 2,616 cases per day. In 2020, 7,073 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 5,940 cases per day.
