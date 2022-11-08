Cary Grant promoting 'To Catch a Thief' at the Paramount in 1955. A century ago, going to the movies was one of the country’s most economical entertainment options, and millions went to see them at a theater once or twice a week. In the golden age of Hollywood, elaborate temples of amusement projected huge images of screen idols like Jean Harlow, Clark Gable, James Cagney, and Bette Davis. During the Great Depression and World War II, attending a movie was an escape from employment worries or paying this month’s rent. During the Depression there were 80 single-screen theaters in neighborhoods to the south of Capitol Drive, north of Oklahoma Avenue, east of 35th Street and west of Prospect Avenue.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO