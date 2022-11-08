$10,000 sculpture missing from Shawnee Co. yard

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A missing sculpture, valued at $10,000, is missing from a Shawnee County yard and deputies want to find it.

A missing $10,000 sculpture disappeared from a Shawnee County yard overnight on Nov. 4. (Courtesy Photo/Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office)

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the 150-pound sculpture of a bat and is appealing to the public for help finding the item.

The bat has a 10-foot wing span.

According to authorities, sometime during the overnight hours from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, the large metalwork sculpture was taken from the 3100 block of S.E. 61st Street in Shawnee County.

A missing $10,000 sculpture disappeared from a Shawnee County yard overnight on Nov. 4. (Courtesy Photo/Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to please contact Detective Culver (785-251-2796 or John.Culver@snco.us).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.